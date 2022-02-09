<!-- HTML5 -->
<script src="src/uuid.js"></script>
<script> var uuid = UUID.generate(); </script>
// Node.js
let UUID = require("uuidjs");
let uuid = UUID.generate();
// TypeScript
import UUID from "uuidjs";
let str: string = UUID.generate();
let obj: UUID = UUID.genV4();
# Command-line
npx uuidjs
UUID.js is a JavaScript/ECMAScript library to generate RFC 4122 compliant Universally Unique IDentifiers (UUIDs). This library supports both version 4 UUIDs (UUIDs from random numbers) and version 1 UUIDs (time-based UUIDs), and provides an object-oriented interface to print a generated or parsed UUID in a variety of forms.
Math.random() otherwise
Download
src/uuid.js or call
npm install uuidjs.
Then, load
src/uuid.js.
<script src="src/uuid.js"></script>
Or, import
uuidjs.
const UUID = require("uuidjs");
UUID.generate() returns a version 4 UUID as a hexadecimal string.
// Create a version 4 UUID as a hexadecimal string
console.log(UUID.generate()); // fa84cf42-ffdf-4975-b42b-31ab5fb983eb
UUID.genV4(),
UUID.genV1(), and
UUID.parse() return a UUID object that has
various fields and methods.
// Create a version 4 (random number-based) UUID object
var objV4 = UUID.genV4();
// Create a version 1 (time-based) UUID object
var objV1 = UUID.genV1();
// Create a UUID object from a hexadecimal string
var uuid = UUID.parse("a0e0f130-8c21-11df-92d9-95795a3bcd40");
// Get string representations of a UUID object
console.log(uuid.toString()); // "a0e0f130-8c21-11df-92d9-95795a3bcd40"
console.log(uuid.hexString); // "a0e0f130-8c21-11df-92d9-95795a3bcd40"
console.log(uuid.hexNoDelim); // "a0e0f1308c2111df92d995795a3bcd40"
console.log(uuid.bitString); // "101000001110000 ... 1100110101000000"
console.log(uuid.urn); // "urn:uuid:a0e0f130-8c21-11df-92d9-95795a3bcd40"
// Compare UUID objects
console.log(objV4.equals(objV1)); // false
// Get UUID version numbers
console.log(objV4.version); // 4
console.log(objV1.version); // 1
// Get internal field values in 3 different forms via 2 different accessors
console.log(uuid.intFields.timeLow); // 2699096368
console.log(uuid.bitFields.timeMid); // "1000110000100001"
console.log(uuid.hexFields.timeHiAndVersion); // "11df"
console.log(uuid.intFields.clockSeqHiAndReserved); // 146
console.log(uuid.bitFields.clockSeqLow); // "11011001"
console.log(uuid.hexFields.node); // "95795a3bcd40"
console.log(uuid.intFields[0]); // 2699096368
console.log(uuid.bitFields[1]); // "1000110000100001"
console.log(uuid.hexFields[2]); // "11df"
console.log(uuid.intFields[3]); // 146
console.log(uuid.bitFields[4]); // "11011001"
console.log(uuid.hexFields[5]); // "95795a3bcd40"
UUID.js supports the so-called noConflict mode to work around namespace conflicts.
// Avoid namespace conflicts with other libraries
var arbitraryVarName = UUID;
UUID = UUID.overwrittenUUID; // Restore the original value
console.log(arbitraryVarName.generate()); // "cb9a0283-a44c-4e7a-a5b0-9cd2876e952b"
