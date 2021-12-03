Base-62 UUID generator
uuid62 makes it easy to generate short base-62 (or any other base) UUIDs. ID
generation is done by uuid
which follows RFC4122. The encoded UUIDs
are alphanumeric [0-9a-zA-Z] and always have a length of 22 chars.
uuid62 began as a fork of
dmarcelino's
uuid-base62. It provides updated dependencies and more features above that
package.
uuid62 is designed to be a drop-in replacement for
uuid-base62,
however, so migration should be trivial.
npm i uuid62
const uuid62 = require('uuid62');
const uuid = uuid62.v4();
// -> 2qY9COoAhfMrsH7mCyh86T
// decode a base-62 uuid
const originalUUID = uuid62.decode(uuid);
// -> 9af099b2-6244-4fc1-b72b-1d69a24481b7
// base-62 encode an existing traditional uuid
const encoded = uuid62.encode('8fc60e7c-3b3c-48e9-a6a7-a5fe4f1fbc31');
// -> 2fNwVYePN8WqqDFvVf7XMN
uuid62 is essentially a wrapper around uuid.
All optional parameters specified in
uuid's API can also be provided here.
Note that any buffer that would be returned by
uuid will be converted into a
base-62 string representation by this library.
uuid62.v1()
Returns a string. See
uuid for optional parameters to specify timestamp and
node id.
uuid62.v4()
Returns a string.
uuid62.v5(<name>, <namespace>)
Returns a string. Requires:
name - a string or array
namespace - a string or buffer representing a uuid. String representation
may be conventional or base-62. Two pre-defined namespaces are exposed at
uuid62.DNS and
uuid62.URL.
Examples:
let id = uuid62.v5('https://google.com', uuid62.URL);
id = uuid62.v5('google.com' uuid62.DNS);
const myNS = uuid62.v4();
id = uuid62.v5('foobar', myNS);
uuid62.encode(<id>, <encoding>)
Returns a string representing a base-62 id. Takes:
id - a string or array representing a conventional uuid
encoding - an optional string specifying the encoding of the input id.
Defaults to hex.
If the input id is of the incorrect length, the output will be padded with
0
on the left or trimmed from the left.
uuid62.decode(<id>, <encoding>)
Returns a string representing a conventional uuid, including dashes. Takes:
id - a string representing a base-62 uuid
encoding - an optional string specifying the encoding of the output id.
Defaults to hex.
If the input id is of the incorrect length, it will be padded with
0 on the
left or trimmed from the left before decoding.
uuid62 can support other bases by assigning a new baseX charset to
customBase:
uuid62.customBase = new uuid62.baseX("0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ-_");
const uuid = uuid62.v4();
// -> 31LoSI_BVeQpXtwu_-GEbL
MIT