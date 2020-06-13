openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uui

uuid4

by Michael J. Ryan
2.0.2 (see all)

UUID v4 Generator for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

uuid4

A Node.js module for generating and validation V4 UUIDs

NOTE: as of Version 2, legacy browsers are no longer supported, you can keep using 1.x if you need to support modern and legacy browsers.

Install

$ npm install uuid4

Usage

import uuid4 from "uuid4";

// Generate a new UUID
var id = uuid4();

// Validate a UUID as proper V4 format (case-insensitive)
uuid4.valid(id); // true

Direct in Browser

import uuid4 from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/tracker1/node-uuid4/browser.mjs';

// or

const { default: uuid4 } = await import('https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/tracker1/node-uuid4/browser.mjs')

Deno

Use the canonical implementation instead.

import { v4 as uuid4 } from "https://deno.land/std/uuid/mod.ts";

const id = uuid4.generate();

console.log(id);
console.log(uuid4.validate(id));

License

ISC License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial