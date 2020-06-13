uuid4

A Node.js module for generating and validation V4 UUIDs

NOTE: as of Version 2, legacy browsers are no longer supported, you can keep using 1.x if you need to support modern and legacy browsers.

Install

$ npm install uuid4

Usage

import uuid4 from "uuid4" ; var id = uuid4(); uuid4.valid(id);

Direct in Browser

import uuid4 from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/tracker1/node-uuid4/browser.mjs' ; const { default : uuid4 } = await import ( 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/tracker1/node-uuid4/browser.mjs' )

Deno

Use the canonical implementation instead.

import { v4 as uuid4 } from "https://deno.land/std/uuid/mod.ts" ; const id = uuid4.generate(); console .log(id); console .log(uuid4.validate(id));

License

ISC License