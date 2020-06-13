A Node.js module for generating and validation V4 UUIDs
NOTE: as of Version 2, legacy browsers are no longer supported, you can keep using 1.x if you need to support modern and legacy browsers.
$ npm install uuid4
import uuid4 from "uuid4";
// Generate a new UUID
var id = uuid4();
// Validate a UUID as proper V4 format (case-insensitive)
uuid4.valid(id); // true
import uuid4 from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/tracker1/node-uuid4/browser.mjs';
// or
const { default: uuid4 } = await import('https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/tracker1/node-uuid4/browser.mjs')
Use the canonical implementation instead.
import { v4 as uuid4 } from "https://deno.land/std/uuid/mod.ts";
const id = uuid4.generate();
console.log(id);
console.log(uuid4.validate(id));
ISC License