Provides a class that generates random tokens with custom size and base-encoding using the RFC 4122 v4 UUID algorithm. Generated tokens are strings that are guaranteed to always be the same length, depending on the bit-size specified for the token.
Great for generating things like API keys and compact UIDs.
This package is no longer being maintained because a better one exists—uid-generator—which is better for the following reasons:
npm install uuid-token-generator --save
const TokenGenerator = require('uuid-token-generator');
const tokgen = new TokenGenerator(); // Default is a 128-bit token encoded in base58
tokgen.generate();
// -> '4QhmRwHwwrgFqXULXNtx4d'
const tokgen2 = new TokenGenerator(256, TokenGenerator.BASE62);
tokgen2.generate();
// -> 'x6GCX3aq9hIT8gjhvO96ObYj0W5HBVTsj64eqCuVc5X'
Object
Creates a new TokenGenerator instance that generates
bitSize-bit tokens encoded using the characters in
baseEncoding.
|Param
|Default
|Type
|Description
|[bitSize]
128
|number
|The size of the token to generate in bits. Must be a multiple of 128.
|[baseEncoding]
TokenGenerator.BASE58
|string
|One of the
TokenGenerator.BASE## constants or a custom string of characters to use to encode the token.
Example
new TokenGenerator();
new TokenGenerator(256);
new TokenGenerator(TokenGenerator.BASE36);
new TokenGenerator(512, TokenGenerator.BASE62);
new TokenGenerator('0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz+/'); // Custom encoding (base64)
String
0123456789abcdef
String
0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
String
123456789ABCDEFGHJKLMNPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijkmnopqrstuvwxyz
String
0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
String
0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz-._~
(all ASCII characters that do not need to be encoded in a URI as specified by RFC 3986)
String
0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz!'()*-._~
(all ASCII characters that are not encoded by
encodeURIComponent())
String
Generates a random token.
Returns:
String - A random token that is always
tokgen.tokenLength characters long.
Example
const tokgen = new TokenGenerator();
tokgen.generate();
// -> 'vf5NrETkUKCa6FhkyRSazD'
Number
The size of the token that will be generated in bits (the
bitSize value passed to the
TokenGenerator constructor).
Example
new TokenGenerator().bitSize // -> 128
new TokenGenerator(256).bitSize // -> 256
String
The set of characters used to encode the token (the
baseEncoding value passed to the
TokenGenerator constructor).
Example
new TokenGenerator().baseEncoding // -> '123456789ABCDEFGHJKLMNPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijkmnopqrstuvwxyz'
new TokenGenerator('abc').baseEncoding // -> 'abc'
Number
The base of the token that will be generated (which is the number of characters in the
baseEncoding).
Example
new TokenGenerator().base // -> 58
new TokenGenerator(TokenGenerator.BASE62).base // -> 62
new TokenGenerator('abc').base // -> 3
Number
The length of the token that will be generated. The generated token will always be this length.
Calculated as such:
tokenLength = Math.ceil(bitSize / Math.log2(base))
Example
new TokenGenerator().tokenLength // -> 22
new TokenGenerator(256, TokenGenerator.BASE62).tokenLength // -> 43