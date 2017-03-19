UUID Token Generator

Provides a class that generates random tokens with custom size and base-encoding using the RFC 4122 v4 UUID algorithm. Generated tokens are strings that are guaranteed to always be the same length, depending on the bit-size specified for the token.

Great for generating things like API keys and compact UIDs.

WARNING

This package is no longer being maintained because a better one exists—uid-generator—which is better for the following reasons:

It has more flexible token generation options i.e. You can specify the length of the token that you'd like to generate

It has both a synchronous and asynchronous interface

It is less likely to produce colliding tokens

It's more performant

Installation

npm install uuid-token-generator --save

Usage

const TokenGenerator = require ( 'uuid-token-generator' ); const tokgen = new TokenGenerator(); tokgen.generate(); const tokgen2 = new TokenGenerator( 256 , TokenGenerator.BASE62); tokgen2.generate();

API

new TokenGenerator([bitSize][, baseEncoding]) ⇒ Object

Creates a new TokenGenerator instance that generates bitSize -bit tokens encoded using the characters in baseEncoding .

Param Default Type Description [bitSize] 128 number The size of the token to generate in bits. Must be a multiple of 128. [baseEncoding] TokenGenerator.BASE58 string One of the TokenGenerator.BASE## constants or a custom string of characters to use to encode the token.

Example

new TokenGenerator(); new TokenGenerator( 256 ); new TokenGenerator(TokenGenerator.BASE36); new TokenGenerator( 512 , TokenGenerator.BASE62); new TokenGenerator( '0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz+/' );

TokenGenerator.BASE16 : String

0123456789abcdef

TokenGenerator.BASE36 : String

0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

TokenGenerator.BASE58 : String

123456789ABCDEFGHJKLMNPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijkmnopqrstuvwxyz

TokenGenerator.BASE62 : String

0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

TokenGenerator.BASE66 : String

0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz-._~

(all ASCII characters that do not need to be encoded in a URI as specified by RFC 3986)

TokenGenerator.BASE71 : String

0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz!'()*-._~

(all ASCII characters that are not encoded by encodeURIComponent() )

tokgen.generate() ⇒ String

Generates a random token.

Returns: String - A random token that is always tokgen.tokenLength characters long.

Example

const tokgen = new TokenGenerator(); tokgen.generate();

(readonly) tokgen.bitSize : Number

The size of the token that will be generated in bits (the bitSize value passed to the TokenGenerator constructor).

Example

new TokenGenerator().bitSize new TokenGenerator( 256 ).bitSize

(readonly) tokgen.baseEncoding : String

The set of characters used to encode the token (the baseEncoding value passed to the TokenGenerator constructor).

Example

new TokenGenerator().baseEncoding new TokenGenerator( 'abc' ).baseEncoding

(readonly) tokgen.base : Number

The base of the token that will be generated (which is the number of characters in the baseEncoding ).

Example

new TokenGenerator().base new TokenGenerator(TokenGenerator.BASE62).base new TokenGenerator( 'abc' ).base

(readonly) tokgen.tokenLength : Number

The length of the token that will be generated. The generated token will always be this length.

Calculated as such: tokenLength = Math.ceil(bitSize / Math.log2(base))

Example