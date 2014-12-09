openbase logo
uuid-time

by Charlie Robbins
1.0.0 (see all)

Get time from RFC4122 uuids

Readme

uuid-time

Get time from RFC4122 uuids

Motivation

So there was this pull-request on the mainline node-uuid that hasn't been merged since 2012. So I decided to strip it out into a stand-alone module because I needed it.

Usage

//
// Remark: This also works with uuids generated from
// `require('uuid');`, which is a popular fork of `node-uuid`.
//
var uuidTime = require('uuid-time'),
    uuid     = require('node-uuid');

var v1 = uuid.v1();
var buf = uuid.parse(v1);

console.log('%s (string) created at %s', v1, uuidTime.v1(v1));
console.log('%s (buffer) created at %s', v1, uuidTime.v1(buf));

Attribution

Much of this code was written by Krassimir Fotev in the pull request mentioned in Motivation. It was adapted and re-released under the MIT License.

License: MIT
Author: Charlie Robbins

