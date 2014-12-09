Get time from RFC4122 uuids

Motivation

So there was this pull-request on the mainline node-uuid that hasn't been merged since 2012. So I decided to strip it out into a stand-alone module because I needed it.

Usage

var uuidTime = require ( 'uuid-time' ), uuid = require ( 'node-uuid' ); var v1 = uuid.v1(); var buf = uuid.parse(v1); console .log( '%s (string) created at %s' , v1, uuidTime.v1(v1)); console .log( '%s (buffer) created at %s' , v1, uuidTime.v1(buf));

Attribution

Much of this code was written by Krassimir Fotev in the pull request mentioned in Motivation. It was adapted and re-released under the MIT License.

License: MIT