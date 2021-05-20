Generate RFC-4122 compliant random UUIDs (version 4) with better statistical dispersion than
Math.random().
npm i uuid-random
Or download the latest release.
Compatible with almost all versions of:
The included
benchmark.js as well as independent benchmarks rank this library as the fastest pure JS UUID v4 generator available with cryptographically secure PRNG— almost 20x faster than the most popular library (using latest NodeJS).
|npm package
|performance
|portable-uuid
|354k ops/sec
|uuid
|474k ops/sec
|id128
|6.0M ops/sec
|uuid-random (this)
|9.7M ops/sec
Results above generated on a 4.20GHz Intel i7-7700K with Node v12.18.0
Universally Unique IDentifiers transcend many constraints of traditional incremental integer IDs, especially in distributed systems. In UUID version 4, we essentially generate a random 128-bit value.
We do trade guaranteed uniqueness for extremely probable uniqueness (you would need to do-loop
uuid() at max speed for 73,067 years for a 50% chance of one collision). But for that slight cost, we may now generate valid, unique, persistent IDs on any node of a distributed system (e.g. intermittently offline or high-latency clients).
Note, if you plan to use UUIDs for a new project, depending on your requirements, you may consider a more recent standard that addresses some of the shortcomings of UUID, such as flake-id, nanoid, cuid, or ulid.
import uuid from 'uuid-random';
uuid(); // 'f32dc9ae-7ca8-44ca-8f25-f258f7331c55'
var uuid = require('uuid-random');
uuid(); // '0b99b82f-62cf-4275-88b3-de039020f14e'
<script src="uuid-random.min.js"></script>
<script>
uuid(); // 'b96ab5e6-f1e8-4653-ab08-4dd82ea65778'
</script>
uuid.test('0b99b82f-62cf-4275-88b3-de039020f14e'); // true
uuid.bin(); // <Buffer 41 db 10 54 b3 61 48 50 87 f1 2f 7b 08 a5 0f 06>
