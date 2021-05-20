Generate RFC-4122 compliant random UUIDs (version 4) with better statistical dispersion than Math.random() .

Install

npm i uuid-random

Or download the latest release.

Features

Tiny (0.6k minified + gzipped)

Uses cryptographic randomness when possible

Very fast!

Compatibility

Compatible with almost all versions of:

Node

Babel

TypeScript

Web browsers

Performance

The included benchmark.js as well as independent benchmarks rank this library as the fastest pure JS UUID v4 generator available with cryptographically secure PRNG— almost 20x faster than the most popular library (using latest NodeJS).

npm package performance portable-uuid 354k ops/sec uuid 474k ops/sec id128 6.0M ops/sec uuid-random (this) 9.7M ops/sec

Results above generated on a 4.20GHz Intel i7-7700K with Node v12.18.0

Why use UUID?

Universally Unique IDentifiers transcend many constraints of traditional incremental integer IDs, especially in distributed systems. In UUID version 4, we essentially generate a random 128-bit value.

We do trade guaranteed uniqueness for extremely probable uniqueness (you would need to do-loop uuid() at max speed for 73,067 years for a 50% chance of one collision). But for that slight cost, we may now generate valid, unique, persistent IDs on any node of a distributed system (e.g. intermittently offline or high-latency clients).

Note, if you plan to use UUIDs for a new project, depending on your requirements, you may consider a more recent standard that addresses some of the shortcomings of UUID, such as flake-id, nanoid, cuid, or ulid.

Example Usage

Babel

import uuid from 'uuid-random' ; uuid();

Node

var uuid = require ( 'uuid-random' ); uuid();

Browser

< script src = "uuid-random.min.js" > </ script > < script > uuid(); </ script >

uuid.test( '0b99b82f-62cf-4275-88b3-de039020f14e' );

Generate Binary UUIDs

uuid.bin();

Contributing

Feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request.

License

MIT.