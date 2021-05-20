openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ur

uuid-random

by Wes Roberts
1.3.2 (see all)

Fastest UUID with cryptographic PRNG for JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91.5K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js UUID

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

uuid-random

MIT Licence Stable

Generate RFC-4122 compliant random UUIDs (version 4) with better statistical dispersion than Math.random().

Install

npm i uuid-random

Or download the latest release.

Features

Compatibility

Compatible with almost all versions of:

  • Node
  • Babel
  • TypeScript
  • Web browsers

Performance

The included benchmark.js as well as independent benchmarks rank this library as the fastest pure JS UUID v4 generator available with cryptographically secure PRNG— almost 20x faster than the most popular library (using latest NodeJS).

npm packageperformance
portable-uuid354k ops/sec
uuid474k ops/sec
id1286.0M ops/sec
uuid-random (this)9.7M ops/sec

Results above generated on a 4.20GHz Intel i7-7700K with Node v12.18.0

Why use UUID?

Universally Unique IDentifiers transcend many constraints of traditional incremental integer IDs, especially in distributed systems. In UUID version 4, we essentially generate a random 128-bit value.

We do trade guaranteed uniqueness for extremely probable uniqueness (you would need to do-loop uuid() at max speed for 73,067 years for a 50% chance of one collision). But for that slight cost, we may now generate valid, unique, persistent IDs on any node of a distributed system (e.g. intermittently offline or high-latency clients).

Note, if you plan to use UUIDs for a new project, depending on your requirements, you may consider a more recent standard that addresses some of the shortcomings of UUID, such as flake-id, nanoid, cuid, or ulid.

Example Usage

Babel

import uuid from 'uuid-random';
uuid(); // 'f32dc9ae-7ca8-44ca-8f25-f258f7331c55'

Node

var uuid = require('uuid-random');
uuid(); // '0b99b82f-62cf-4275-88b3-de039020f14e'

Browser

<script src="uuid-random.min.js"></script>
<script>
  uuid(); // 'b96ab5e6-f1e8-4653-ab08-4dd82ea65778'
</script>

Validate a UUID v4 String

uuid.test('0b99b82f-62cf-4275-88b3-de039020f14e'); // true

Generate Binary UUIDs

uuid.bin(); // <Buffer 41 db 10 54 b3 61 48 50 87 f1 2f 7b 08 a5 0f 06>

Contributing

Feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request.

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nan
nanoidA tiny (108 bytes), secure, URL-friendly, unique string ID generator for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
20M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
32
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
12Performant
uuidGenerate RFC-compliant UUIDs in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
72M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
44Easy to Use
35Great Documentation
31Performant
su
short-uuidTranslate standard UUIDs into shorter formats and back.
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
213K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vu
vue-uuidAdd UUID to Vue instance.
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
uuidv4uuidv4 creates v4 UUIDs.
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
243K
hyp
hyperidUber-fast unique id generation, for Node.js and the browser
GitHub Stars
558
Weekly Downloads
130K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial