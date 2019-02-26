openbase logo
uuid-parse

by zefferus
1.1.0 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED: Generate RFC-compliant UUIDs in JavaScript

Documentation
Downloads/wk

163K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

uuid-parse Build Status

NOTE: This module is no longer maintained

Simple, fast parsing and unparsing of RFC4122 UUIDS.

Features:

  • Parses and unparses UUIDs to and from Buffer to String

Quickstart

npm install uuid-parse

const uuidParse = require('uuid-parse');

API

uuidParse.parse(id[, buffer[, offset]])

uuidParse.unparse(buffer[, offset])

Parse and unparse UUIDs

  • id - (String) UUID(-like) string
  • buffer - (Array | Buffer) Array or buffer where UUID bytes are to be written. Default: A new Buffer is used
  • offset - (Number) Starting index in buffer at which to begin writing. Default: 0

Example parsing and unparsing a UUID string

const bytes = uuidParse.parse('797ff043-11eb-11e1-80d6-510998755d10'); // -> <Buffer 79 7f f0 43 11 eb 11 e1 80 d6 51 09 98 75 5d 10>
const string = uuidParse.unparse(bytes); // -> '797ff043-11eb-11e1-80d6-510998755d10'

Testing

npm test

Acknowledgments

Please make sure to check out the repository that originated these functions: node-uuid. These functions were removed from a recent version of that library and I wanted to make sure they were still exposed for the packages who were dependent on them.

