NOTE: This module is no longer maintained

Simple, fast parsing and unparsing of RFC4122 UUIDS.

Features:

Parses and unparses UUIDs to and from Buffer to String

Quickstart

npm install uuid-parse

const uuidParse = require ( 'uuid-parse' );

API

Parse and unparse UUIDs

id - (String) UUID(-like) string

- (String) UUID(-like) string buffer - (Array | Buffer) Array or buffer where UUID bytes are to be written. Default: A new Buffer is used

- (Array | Buffer) Array or buffer where UUID bytes are to be written. Default: A new Buffer is used offset - (Number) Starting index in buffer at which to begin writing. Default: 0

Example parsing and unparsing a UUID string

const bytes = uuidParse.parse( '797ff043-11eb-11e1-80d6-510998755d10' ); const string = uuidParse.unparse(bytes);

Testing

npm test

Acknowledgments

Please make sure to check out the repository that originated these functions: node-uuid. These functions were removed from a recent version of that library and I wanted to make sure they were still exposed for the packages who were dependent on them.