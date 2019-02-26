Simple, fast parsing and unparsing of RFC4122 UUIDS.
Features:
npm install uuid-parse
const uuidParse = require('uuid-parse');
Parse and unparse UUIDs
id - (String) UUID(-like) string
buffer - (Array | Buffer) Array or buffer where UUID bytes are to be written. Default: A new Buffer is used
offset - (Number) Starting index in
buffer at which to begin writing. Default: 0
Example parsing and unparsing a UUID string
const bytes = uuidParse.parse('797ff043-11eb-11e1-80d6-510998755d10'); // -> <Buffer 79 7f f0 43 11 eb 11 e1 80 d6 51 09 98 75 5d 10>
const string = uuidParse.unparse(bytes); // -> '797ff043-11eb-11e1-80d6-510998755d10'
npm test
Please make sure to check out the repository that originated these functions: node-uuid. These functions were removed from a recent version of that library and I wanted to make sure they were still exposed for the packages who were dependent on them.