Generates and parses BSON UUIDs for use with MongoDB. BSON UUIDs provide better performance than their string counterparts.
Inspired by @srcagency's mongo-uuid
npm install uuid-mongodb
const MUUID = require('uuid-mongodb');
# Create a v1 binary UUID
const mUUID1 = MUUID.v1();
# Create a v4 binary UUID
const mUUID4 = MUUID.v4();
# Print a string representation of a binary UUID
mUUID1.toString()
# Create a binary UUID from a valid uuid string
const mUUID2 = MUUID.from('393967e0-8de1-11e8-9eb6-529269fb1459')
# Create a binary UUID from a MongoDb Binary
# This is useful to get MUUIDs helpful toString() method
const mUUID3 = MUUID.from(/** MongoDb Binary of SUBTYPE_UUID */)
UUIDs may be formatted using the following options:
|Format
|Description
|Example
|N
|32 digits
00000000000000000000000000000000
|D
|32 digits separated by hyphens
00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000
|B
|32 digits separated by hyphens, enclosed in braces
{00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000}
|P
|32 digits separated by hyphens, enclosed in parentheses
(00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000)
example:
const mUUID4 = MUUID.v4();
mUUID1.toString(); // equivalent to `D` separated by hyphens
mUUID1.toString('P'); // enclosed in parens, separated by hypens
mUUID1.toString('B'); // enclosed in braces, separated by hyphens
mUUID1.toString('N'); // 32 digits
uuid-mongodb offers two modes:
The mode is set globally as such:
const mUUID = MUUID.mode('relaxed'); // use relaxed mode
Mode only impacts how
JSON.stringify(...) represents a UUID:
e.g.
JSON.stringy(mUUID.v1()) outputs the following:
"DEol4JenEeqVKusA+dzMMA==" // when in 'canonical' mode
"1ac34980-97a7-11ea-8bab-b5327b548666" // when in 'relaxed' mode
Query using binary UUIDs
const uuid = MUUID.from('393967e0-8de1-11e8-9eb6-529269fb1459');
return collection.then(c =>
c.findOne({
_id: uuid,
})
);
Work with binary UUIDs returned in query results
return collection
.then(c => c.findOne({ _id: uuid }))
.then(doc => {
const uuid = MUUID.from(doc._id).toString();
// do stuff
});
snippet:
const insertResult = await collection.insertOne({
_id: MUUID.v1(),
name: 'carmine',
});
snippet:
const kittySchema = new mongoose.Schema({
_id: {
type: 'object',
value: { type: 'Buffer' },
default: () => MUUID.v1(),
},
title: String,
});
snippet:
// Define a simple schema
const kittySchema = new mongoose.Schema({
_id: {
type: 'object',
value: { type: 'Buffer' },
default: () => MUUID.v1(),
},
title: String,
});
// no need for auto getter for _id will add a virtual later
kittySchema.set('id', false);
// virtual getter for custom _id
kittySchema
.virtual('id')
.get(function() {
return MUUID.from(this._id).toString();
})
.set(function(val) {
this._id = MUUID.from(val);
});
const uuid = MUUID.v4();
// save record and wait for it to commit
await new Data({ uuid }).save();
// retrieve the record
const result = await Data.findOne({ uuid });
Currently supports UUID v1 and v4
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Carmine DiMascio
💻
|
Benjamin Dobell
💻
David Pfeffer
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!