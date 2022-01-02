openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
um

uuid-mongodb

by Carmine DiMascio
2.4.5 (see all)

📇 Generates and parses MongoDB BSON UUIDs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.4K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js UUID

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

uuid-mongodb

Codacy Badge All Contributors

Generates and parses BSON UUIDs for use with MongoDB. BSON UUIDs provide better performance than their string counterparts.

Inspired by @srcagency's mongo-uuid

Install

npm install uuid-mongodb

Usage

const MUUID = require('uuid-mongodb');

# Create a v1 binary UUID
const mUUID1 = MUUID.v1();

# Create a v4 binary UUID
const mUUID4 = MUUID.v4();

# Print a string representation of a binary UUID
mUUID1.toString()

# Create a binary UUID from a valid uuid string
const mUUID2 = MUUID.from('393967e0-8de1-11e8-9eb6-529269fb1459')

# Create a binary UUID from a MongoDb Binary
# This is useful to get MUUIDs helpful toString() method
const mUUID3 = MUUID.from(/** MongoDb Binary of SUBTYPE_UUID */)

Formatting

UUIDs may be formatted using the following options:

FormatDescriptionExample
N32 digits00000000000000000000000000000000
D32 digits separated by hyphens00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000
B32 digits separated by hyphens, enclosed in braces{00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000}
P32 digits separated by hyphens, enclosed in parentheses(00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000)

example:

const mUUID4 = MUUID.v4();
mUUID1.toString(); // equivalent to `D` separated by hyphens
mUUID1.toString('P'); // enclosed in parens, separated by hypens
mUUID1.toString('B'); // enclosed in braces, separated by hyphens
mUUID1.toString('N'); // 32 digits

Modes

uuid-mongodb offers two modes:

  • canonical (default) - A string format that emphasizes type preservation at the expense of readability and interoperability.
  • relaxed - A string format that emphasizes readability and interoperability at the expense of type preservation.

The mode is set globally as such:

const mUUID = MUUID.mode('relaxed'); // use relaxed mode

Mode only impacts how JSON.stringify(...) represents a UUID:

e.g. JSON.stringy(mUUID.v1()) outputs the following:

"DEol4JenEeqVKusA+dzMMA==" // when in 'canonical' mode
"1ac34980-97a7-11ea-8bab-b5327b548666" // when in 'relaxed' mode

Examples

Query using binary UUIDs

const uuid = MUUID.from('393967e0-8de1-11e8-9eb6-529269fb1459');
return collection.then(c =>
  c.findOne({
    _id: uuid,
  })
);

Work with binary UUIDs returned in query results

return collection
  .then(c => c.findOne({ _id: uuid }))
  .then(doc => {
    const uuid = MUUID.from(doc._id).toString();
    // do stuff
  });

Examples (with source code)

Native Node MongoDB Driver example

  • examples/ex1-mongodb.js

    snippet:

    const insertResult = await collection.insertOne({
  _id: MUUID.v1(),
  name: 'carmine',
});

Mongoose example

  • examples/ex2-mongoose.js

    snippet:

    const kittySchema = new mongoose.Schema({
  _id: {
    type: 'object',
    value: { type: 'Buffer' },
    default: () => MUUID.v1(),
  },
  title: String,
});

  • examples/ex3-mongoose.js

    snippet:

    // Define a simple schema
const kittySchema = new mongoose.Schema({
  _id: {
    type: 'object',
    value: { type: 'Buffer' },
    default: () => MUUID.v1(),
  },
  title: String,
});

// no need for auto getter for _id will add a virtual later
kittySchema.set('id', false);

// virtual getter for custom _id
kittySchema
  .virtual('id')
  .get(function() {
    return MUUID.from(this._id).toString();
  })
  .set(function(val) {
    this._id = MUUID.from(val);
  });

  • examples/ex4-mongoose.js

    const uuid = MUUID.v4();

    // save record and wait for it to commit
    await new Data({ uuid }).save();

    // retrieve the record
    const result = await Data.findOne({ uuid });

Notes

Currently supports UUID v1 and v4

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Carmine DiMascio
Carmine DiMascio
💻		Benjamin Dobell
Benjamin Dobell
💻		 David Pfeffer
David Pfeffer
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

Buy Me A Coffee

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nan
nanoidA tiny (108 bytes), secure, URL-friendly, unique string ID generator for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
20M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
32
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
12Performant
uuidGenerate RFC-compliant UUIDs in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
74M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
44Easy to Use
35Great Documentation
31Performant
su
short-uuidTranslate standard UUIDs into shorter formats and back.
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
230K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vu
vue-uuidAdd UUID to Vue instance.
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
uuidv4uuidv4 creates v4 UUIDs.
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
252K
hyp
hyperidUber-fast unique id generation, for Node.js and the browser
GitHub Stars
558
Weekly Downloads
122K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial