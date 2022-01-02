Generates and parses BSON UUIDs for use with MongoDB. BSON UUIDs provide better performance than their string counterparts.

Inspired by @srcagency's mongo-uuid

Install

npm install uuid-mongodb

Usage

const MUUID = require ( 'uuid-mongodb' ); # Create a v1 binary UUID const mUUID1 = MUUID.v1(); # Create a v4 binary UUID const mUUID4 = MUUID.v4(); # Print a string representation of a binary UUID mUUID1.toString() # Create a binary UUID from a valid uuid string const mUUID2 = MUUID.from( '393967e0-8de1-11e8-9eb6-529269fb1459' ) # Create a binary UUID from a MongoDb Binary # This is useful to get MUUIDs helpful toString() method const mUUID3 = MUUID.from(/** MongoDb Binary of SUBTYPE_UUID */)

Formatting

UUIDs may be formatted using the following options:

Format Description Example N 32 digits 00000000000000000000000000000000 D 32 digits separated by hyphens 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 B 32 digits separated by hyphens, enclosed in braces {00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000} P 32 digits separated by hyphens, enclosed in parentheses (00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000)

example:

const mUUID4 = MUUID.v4(); mUUID1.toString(); mUUID1.toString( 'P' ); mUUID1.toString( 'B' ); mUUID1.toString( 'N' );

Modes

uuid-mongodb offers two modes:

canonical (default) - A string format that emphasizes type preservation at the expense of readability and interoperability.

(default) - A string format that emphasizes type preservation at the expense of readability and interoperability. relaxed - A string format that emphasizes readability and interoperability at the expense of type preservation.

The mode is set globally as such:

const mUUID = MUUID.mode( 'relaxed' );

Mode only impacts how JSON.stringify(...) represents a UUID:

e.g. JSON.stringy(mUUID.v1()) outputs the following:

"DEol4JenEeqVKusA+dzMMA==" "1ac34980-97a7-11ea-8bab-b5327b548666"

Examples

Query using binary UUIDs

const uuid = MUUID.from( '393967e0-8de1-11e8-9eb6-529269fb1459' ); return collection.then( c => c.findOne({ _id : uuid, }) );

Work with binary UUIDs returned in query results

return collection .then( c => c.findOne({ _id : uuid })) .then( doc => { const uuid = MUUID.from(doc._id).toString(); });

Examples (with source code)

Native Node MongoDB Driver example

examples/ex1-mongodb.js snippet: const insertResult = await collection.insertOne({ _id : MUUID.v1(), name : 'carmine' , });

Mongoose example

examples/ex2-mongoose.js snippet: const kittySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ _id : { type : 'object' , value : { type : 'Buffer' }, default : () => MUUID.v1(), }, title : String , });

examples/ex3-mongoose.js snippet: const kittySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ _id : { type : 'object' , value : { type : 'Buffer' }, default : () => MUUID.v1(), }, title : String , }); kittySchema.set( 'id' , false ); kittySchema .virtual( 'id' ) .get( function ( ) { return MUUID.from( this ._id).toString(); }) .set( function ( val ) { this ._id = MUUID.from(val); });

examples/ex4-mongoose.js

const uuid = MUUID.v4(); await new Data({ uuid }).save(); const result = await Data.findOne({ uuid });

Notes

Currently supports UUID v1 and v4

