A js library to generate and parse UUID's, TimeUUID's and generate empty TimeUUID's based on TimeStamp for range selections.

var UUID = require ( 'uuid-js' ); var uuid4 = UUID.create(); console .log(uuid4.toString()); var uuid1 = UUID.create( 1 ); console .log(uuid1.toString()); var date = new Date ().getTime(); var uuidFirst = UUID.fromTime(date, false ); var uuidLast = UUID.fromTime(date, true ); console .log(uuidFirst.toString(), uuidLast.toString()); var today = new Date ().getTime(); var last30days = ( new Date ().setDate( today.getDate() - 30 )).getTime(); var rangeStart = UUID.firstFromTime(last30days); var rangeEnd = UUID.lastFromTime(today); var query = ...( "select first 50 reversed ?..? from user_twits where key=?" , [ rangeStart, rangeEnd, "patricknegri" ]);

Instalation

$ npm install uuid -js

Functions List

These are available just with require and return an instance of the UUID object:

UUID.create( 4 ); UUID.create( 1 ); UUID.fromTime(time, last); UUID.firstFromTime(time); UUID.lastFromTime(time); UUID.fromURN(strId); UUID.fromBytes(ints); UUID.fromBinary(binary);

Methods List

These must be called on an instance of the UUID object:

uuid.fromParts(timeLow, timeMid, timeHiAndVersion, clockSeqHiAndReserved, clockSeqLow, node); uuid.toString(); uuid.toURN(); uuid.toBytes();

Tests

make test

Contributors

Christoph Tavan dev@tavan.de

This work was based RFC and by the work of these people.