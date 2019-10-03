openbase logo
by Aleksi Asikainen
1.2.0 (see all)

Encode UUIDs to Base36 or any other system

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

UUID Encoder

Convert UUIDs into Base32, Base36, or any other encoding of your choice.

Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status Dev Dependency Status

Usage

const UuidEncoder = require('uuid-encoder');

// Create Base 36 encoder
const encoder = new UuidEncoder('base36');

// Encode an UUID
const encodedUuid = encoder.encode('38b9823d-fa1a-48e7-91fc-ee16ad091cf2');

// Decode an encoded UUID
const decodedUuid = encoder.decode(encodedUuid);

API

UuidEncoder([baseEncodingStr = 'base36'])

Instantiate a new encoder using the specified base encoder.

string encode(string uuid)

Returns a string containing the encoded version of the uuid.

string decode(string str)

Returns a string containing the decoded UUID from str.

Encoding

Built-In Encodings

TypeCharsetDescription
'base2'0-1Binary encoding
'base10'0-9Decimal encoding
'base16'0-9, a-fHexadecimal encoding
'base32'CustomCrockford's Base 32
'base36'0-9, a-zBase 36 (default)
'base58'CustomBitcoin Base 58
'base62'0-9, A-Z, a-zBase 62
'base64'0-9, A-Z, a-z, +, /Base 64
'base64url'0-9, A-Z, a-z, -, _Base 64 URL encoding (RFC 4648)

Custom Encoding

To use a different set or count of encoding characters, simply pass a string containing every desired letter to the constructor.

All custom encoding sets are case sensitive.

const encoder = new UuidEncoder('02468ACEGI'); // weird base10

