Convert UUIDs into Base32, Base36, or any other encoding of your choice.
const UuidEncoder = require('uuid-encoder');
// Create Base 36 encoder
const encoder = new UuidEncoder('base36');
// Encode an UUID
const encodedUuid = encoder.encode('38b9823d-fa1a-48e7-91fc-ee16ad091cf2');
// Decode an encoded UUID
const decodedUuid = encoder.decode(encodedUuid);
Instantiate a new encoder using the specified base encoder.
Returns a string containing the encoded version of the
uuid.
Returns a string containing the decoded UUID from
str.
|Type
|Charset
|Description
'base2'
|0-1
|Binary encoding
'base10'
|0-9
|Decimal encoding
'base16'
|0-9, a-f
|Hexadecimal encoding
'base32'
|Custom
|Crockford's Base 32
'base36'
|0-9, a-z
|Base 36 (default)
'base58'
|Custom
|Bitcoin Base 58
'base62'
|0-9, A-Z, a-z
|Base 62
'base64'
|0-9, A-Z, a-z, +, /
|Base 64
'base64url'
|0-9, A-Z, a-z, -, _
|Base 64 URL encoding (RFC 4648)
To use a different set or count of encoding characters, simply pass a string containing every desired letter to the constructor.
All custom encoding sets are case sensitive.
const encoder = new UuidEncoder('02468ACEGI'); // weird base10