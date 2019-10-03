UUID Encoder

Convert UUIDs into Base32, Base36, or any other encoding of your choice.

Usage

const UuidEncoder = require ( 'uuid-encoder' ); const encoder = new UuidEncoder( 'base36' ); const encodedUuid = encoder.encode( '38b9823d-fa1a-48e7-91fc-ee16ad091cf2' ); const decodedUuid = encoder.decode(encodedUuid);

API

Instantiate a new encoder using the specified base encoder.

string encode(string uuid)

Returns a string containing the encoded version of the uuid .

string decode(string str)

Returns a string containing the decoded UUID from str .

Encoding

Built-In Encodings

Type Charset Description 'base2' 0-1 Binary encoding 'base10' 0-9 Decimal encoding 'base16' 0-9, a-f Hexadecimal encoding 'base32' Custom Crockford's Base 32 'base36' 0-9, a-z Base 36 (default) 'base58' Custom Bitcoin Base 58 'base62' 0-9, A-Z, a-z Base 62 'base64' 0-9, A-Z, a-z, +, / Base 64 'base64url' 0-9, A-Z, a-z, -, _ Base 64 URL encoding (RFC 4648)

Custom Encoding

To use a different set or count of encoding characters, simply pass a string containing every desired letter to the constructor.

All custom encoding sets are case sensitive.