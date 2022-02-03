Generates the RFC-4122 Name-Based UUID. Supports 3 and 5 versions of UUID.
# via NPM
npm install uuid-by-string
# or Yarn
yarn add uuid-by-string
The package has only one default exported method. Method receives any string and returns generated hash
const getUuid = require('uuid-by-string');
const uuidHash = getUuid('Hello world!');
// d3486ae9-136e-5856-bc42-212385ea7970
The string
Hello world! will always returns
d3486ae9-136e-5856-bc42-212385ea7970.
You can specify the UUID version. Available versions is 3 and 5 according to RFC-4122. The version is responsible for the hashing algorithm: version 3 uses MD5, and version 5 uses SHA-1. SHA-1 used by default if version is not specified.
const uuidV3Hash = getUuid('Hello world!', 3);
// 86fb269d-190d-3c85-b6e0-468ceca42a20
const uuidV5Hash = getUuid('Hello world!', 5);
// d3486ae9-136e-5856-bc42-212385ea7970
getUuid(name [, version]);
getUuid(name [, namespace, version]);
name — hashing target
namespace Optional — namespace in which generation occurs
version Optional — 3 or 5, version of UUID