uuid-by-string

Generates the RFC-4122 Name-Based UUID. Supports 3 and 5 versions of UUID.

Installation

npm install uuid-by-string yarn add uuid-by-string

Usage

The package has only one default exported method. Method receives any string and returns generated hash

const getUuid = require ( 'uuid-by-string' ); const uuidHash = getUuid( 'Hello world!' );

The string Hello world! will always returns d3486ae9-136e-5856-bc42-212385ea7970 .

You can specify the UUID version. Available versions is 3 and 5 according to RFC-4122. The version is responsible for the hashing algorithm: version 3 uses MD5, and version 5 uses SHA-1. SHA-1 used by default if version is not specified.

const uuidV3Hash = getUuid( 'Hello world!' , 3 ); const uuidV5Hash = getUuid( 'Hello world!' , 5 );

API

getUuid(name [, version]);

getUuid(name [, namespace, version]);

name — hashing target

— hashing target namespace Optional — namespace in which generation occurs

Optional — namespace in which generation occurs version Optional — 3 or 5, version of UUID

License

MIT licensed