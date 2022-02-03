openbase logo
ubs

uuid-by-string

by Danakt
3.0.4 (see all)

Generates the RFC-4122 Name-Based UUID

Documentation
38.6K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

uuid-by-string NPM Downloads

Build Status

Generates the RFC-4122 Name-Based UUID. Supports 3 and 5 versions of UUID.

Installation

# via NPM
npm install uuid-by-string

# or Yarn
yarn add uuid-by-string

Usage

The package has only one default exported method. Method receives any string and returns generated hash

const getUuid = require('uuid-by-string');

const uuidHash = getUuid('Hello world!');
// d3486ae9-136e-5856-bc42-212385ea7970

The string Hello world! will always returns d3486ae9-136e-5856-bc42-212385ea7970.

You can specify the UUID version. Available versions is 3 and 5 according to RFC-4122. The version is responsible for the hashing algorithm: version 3 uses MD5, and version 5 uses SHA-1. SHA-1 used by default if version is not specified.

const uuidV3Hash = getUuid('Hello world!', 3);
// 86fb269d-190d-3c85-b6e0-468ceca42a20

const uuidV5Hash = getUuid('Hello world!', 5);
// d3486ae9-136e-5856-bc42-212385ea7970

API

getUuid(name [, version]);

getUuid(name [, namespace, version]);

  • name — hashing target
  • namespace Optional — namespace in which generation occurs
  • version Optional — 3 or 5, version of UUID

License

MIT licensed

