openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ub

uuid-base62

by Dário
0.1.0 (see all)

Base62 non-sequential url-friendly UUID generator (RFC4122)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status Dependency Status

uuid-base62

Base62 non-sequential url-friendly UUID generator (RFC4122)

Overview

uuid-base62 makes it easy to generate short base62 (or any other base) UUIDs. The unencoded UUIDs are generated by node-uuid which follows RFC4122. The encoded UUIDs are alphanumeric [0-9a-zA-Z] and always have a length of 22 chars.

Instalation

npm i uuid-base62 -S

Usage

var uuidBase62 = require('uuid-base62');

var uuid = uuidBase62.v4();
// -> 2qY9COoAhfMrsH7mCyh86T

// if the original uuid is needed
var originalUuid = uuidBase62.decode(uuid);
// -> 9af099b2-6244-4fc1-b72b-1d69a24481b7

// if an uuid needs to be encoded
var encoded = uuidBase62.encode('8fc60e7c-3b3c-48e9-a6a7-a5fe4f1fbc31');
// -> 2fNwVYePN8WqqDFvVf7XMN

That's it. uuid-base62 also supports other bases, example for base64:

uuidBase62.customBase = new uuidBase62.baseX("0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ-_");
var uuid = uuidBase62.v4();
// -> 31LoSI_BVeQpXtwu_-GEbL

For more examples check the tests.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial