Base62 non-sequential url-friendly UUID generator (RFC4122)

Overview

uuid-base62 makes it easy to generate short base62 (or any other base) UUIDs. The unencoded UUIDs are generated by node-uuid which follows RFC4122. The encoded UUIDs are alphanumeric [0-9a-zA-Z] and always have a length of 22 chars.

Instalation

npm i uuid-base62 -S

Usage

var uuidBase62 = require ( 'uuid-base62' ); var uuid = uuidBase62.v4(); var originalUuid = uuidBase62.decode(uuid); var encoded = uuidBase62.encode( '8fc60e7c-3b3c-48e9-a6a7-a5fe4f1fbc31' );

That's it. uuid-base62 also supports other bases, example for base64:

uuidBase62.customBase = new uuidBase62.baseX( "0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ-_" ); var uuid = uuidBase62.v4();

For more examples check the tests.

License

MIT