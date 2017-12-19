Base62 non-sequential url-friendly UUID generator (RFC4122)
uuid-base62 makes it easy to generate short base62 (or any other base) UUIDs. The unencoded UUIDs are generated by node-uuid which follows RFC4122. The encoded UUIDs are alphanumeric [0-9a-zA-Z] and always have a length of 22 chars.
npm i uuid-base62 -S
var uuidBase62 = require('uuid-base62');
var uuid = uuidBase62.v4();
// -> 2qY9COoAhfMrsH7mCyh86T
// if the original uuid is needed
var originalUuid = uuidBase62.decode(uuid);
// -> 9af099b2-6244-4fc1-b72b-1d69a24481b7
// if an uuid needs to be encoded
var encoded = uuidBase62.encode('8fc60e7c-3b3c-48e9-a6a7-a5fe4f1fbc31');
// -> 2fNwVYePN8WqqDFvVf7XMN
That's it. uuid-base62 also supports other bases, example for base64:
uuidBase62.customBase = new uuidBase62.baseX("0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ-_");
var uuid = uuidBase62.v4();
// -> 31LoSI_BVeQpXtwu_-GEbL
For more examples check the tests.
MIT