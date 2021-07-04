"API Keys are for people"
This module is a generator, validator, and converter that transforms UUIDs into human-readable Base32-Crockford encoded API Keys.
It turns this:
into this:
Base32-Crockford API Keys it avoids these problems by doing the following:
a ≡
A)
O,
o, and the number
0
L,
l,
I,
i, and the number
1
U which could inadvertently lead to common English profanities.
NOTE: This package makes use of ES6 and ES7 functionality. If you are using a version of node prior to version 8 then you will need to use a polyfill (e.g. babel) for compatibility.
You can install
uuid-apikey with NPM.
npm install uuid-apikey
const uuidAPIKey = require('uuid-apikey');
console.log(uuidAPIKey.create());
Output:
{ uuid: '0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927',
apiKey: '1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X' }
uuid-apikey installs with a command line tool. The tool is available using the command
apiKeyTool which can be install globally using:
npm install uuid-apikey -g
$ apiKeyTool.js
Usage: apiKeyTool [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-g, --generate Create a new API Key/UUID pair. Ignores other parameters if passed.
-u, --uuid <uuid> UUID for operation. If no other parameter is passed this is converted to an API Key.
-a, --apikey <apikey> API Key for operation. If no other parameter is passed this is converted to an UUID.
-c, --check Check the API Key and/or UUID provided are valid. If both API Key and UUID are passed then they are checked against each other.
-h, --help output usage information
$ apiKeyTool.js -g
UUID(9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea)
APIKey(KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH)
$ apiKeyTool.js -a KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH -u 9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea
UUID(9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea) => APIKey(KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH)
APIKey(KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH) => UUID(9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea)
$ apiKeyTool.js -a KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH -u 9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea -c
UUID(9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea) : valid
APIKey(KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH) : valid
UUID & APIKey are identical : true
Tests if the UUID string passed is a valid UUID.
uuidAPIKey.isUUID('0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927');
uuidAPIKey.isUUID('NodeJS');
Output:
true
false
Tests if the API Key string passed is a valid API Key.
uuidAPIKey.isAPIKey('1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X');
uuidAPIKey.isAPIKey('NodeJS');
Output:
true
false
Converts a valid UUID into an API Key. Throws a
TypeError if the UUID is invalid.
uuidAPIKey.toAPIKey('0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927');
uuidAPIKey.toAPIKey('0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927', { 'noDashes': true });
Output:
'1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X'
'1EEA6DCJAM4DP2PHVYPBNV0XCJ9X'
Options
|Option
|Type
|Desc
|noDashes
|boolean
|Generates an APIKey without dashes
Converts a valid API Key into an UUID. Throws a
TypeError if the API Key is invalid.
uuidAPIKey.toUUID('1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X');
Output:
'0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927'
Test that an API Key and a UUID are identical. Throws a
TypeError if either the API Key or the UUID is invalid.
uuidAPIKey.check('1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X', '0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927');
Output:
true
Returns a new UUID and API Key pair
uuidAPIKey.create();
Output:
{ uuid: '0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927',
apiKey: '1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X' }
Options
|Option
|Type
|Desc
|noDashes
|boolean
|Generates an APIKey without dashes
Copyright (c) 2018,2019 Jay Reardon -- Licensed under the MIT license.