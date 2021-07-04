"API Keys are for people"

This module is a generator, validator, and converter that transforms UUIDs into human-readable Base32-Crockford encoded API Keys.

It turns this:

into this:

Notes about Base32-Crockford API Keys

API Keys are 31 characters in length and consist of 4 groups of 7 characters separated by dashes (e.g. XXXXXXX-XXXXXXX-XXXXXXX-XXXXXXX)

API Keys are ideal for readable transports where they may be manually entered by a human and similarty character glyphs within the printed typeface may cause confusion. "Is that an O or a 0?"

Base32-Crockford API Keys it avoids these problems by doing the following:

API Keys have no lower-case characters. The API Key parser handles all lower-case characters as their upper-case equivalent. (e.g. a ≡ A )

≡ ) API Keys do not use similar characters glyphs which can be confused in some typefaces. The parser handles confusing characters as the same values. the letters O , o , and the number 0 the letters L , l , I , i , and the number 1

API Keys do not use the letter U which could inadvertently lead to common English profanities.

Common Uses

Generating and using REST API Keys where a UUID is stored in a host DB but the API Key is shown to the user.

Generating APIKeys and storing the associated equivalent UUIDs values for use as software license keys in software distribution.

NOTE: This package makes use of ES6 and ES7 functionality. If you are using a version of node prior to version 8 then you will need to use a polyfill (e.g. babel) for compatibility.

Installation

You can install uuid-apikey with NPM.

npm install uuid-apikey

Usage

const uuidAPIKey = require('uuid-apikey'); console.log(uuidAPIKey.create());

Output:

{ uuid : '0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927' , apiKey: '1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X' }

Command Line

uuid-apikey installs with a command line tool. The tool is available using the command apiKeyTool which can be install globally using:

npm install uuid-apikey -g

Options

apiKeyTool.js Usage: apiKeyTool [options] Options: -V, --version output the version number -g, --generate Create a new API Key/UUID pair. Ignores other parameters if passed. -u, --uuid <uuid> UUID for operation. If no other parameter is passed this is converted to an API Key. -a, --apikey <apikey> API Key for operation. If no other parameter is passed this is converted to an UUID. -c, --check Check the API Key and/or UUID provided are valid. If both API Key and UUID are passed then they are checked against each other. -h, --help output usage information

Examples

Generation

apiKeyTool.js -g UUID(9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea) APIKey(KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH)

Conversion

apiKeyTool.js -a KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH -u 9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea UUID(9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea) => APIKey(KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH) APIKey(KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH) => UUID(9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea)

Testing

apiKeyTool.js -a KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH -u 9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea -c UUID(9b3ac4c9-0228-4e42-a244-927059b1a5ea) : valid APIKey(KCXC9JD-08M4WGH-M9294W1-B6RTBTH) : valid UUID & APIKey are identical : true

API Reference

Tests if the UUID string passed is a valid UUID.

uuidAPIKey.isUUID('0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927'); uuidAPIKey.isUUID('NodeJS');

Output:

true false

Tests if the API Key string passed is a valid API Key.

uuidAPIKey.isAPIKey('1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X'); uuidAPIKey.isAPIKey('NodeJS');

Output:

true false

Converts a valid UUID into an API Key. Throws a TypeError if the UUID is invalid.

uuidAPIKey.toAPIKey('0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927'); uuidAPIKey.toAPIKey('0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927', { 'noDashes': true });

Output:

'1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X' '1EEA6DCJAM4DP2PHVYPBNV0XCJ9X'

Options

Option Type Desc noDashes boolean Generates an APIKey without dashes

Converts a valid API Key into an UUID. Throws a TypeError if the API Key is invalid.

uuidAPIKey.toUUID('1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X');

Output:

'0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927'

Test that an API Key and a UUID are identical. Throws a TypeError if either the API Key or the UUID is invalid.

uuidAPIKey.check('1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X', '0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927');

Output:

true

Returns a new UUID and API Key pair

uuidAPIKey.create();

Output:

{ uuid : '0b9ca335-92a8-46d8-b477-eb2ed83ac927' , apiKey: '1EEA6DC-JAM4DP2-PHVYPBN-V0XCJ9X' }

Options

Option Type Desc noDashes boolean Generates an APIKey without dashes

License

Copyright (c) 2018,2019 Jay Reardon -- Licensed under the MIT license.