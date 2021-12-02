For the creation of RFC4122 UUIDs
uuid command line utility
Upgrading from
uuid@3? Your code is probably okay, but check out Upgrading From
uuid@3 for details.
To create a random UUID...
1. Install
npm install uuid
2. Create a UUID (ES6 module syntax)
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid';
uuidv4(); // ⇨ '9b1deb4d-3b7d-4bad-9bdd-2b0d7b3dcb6d'
... or using CommonJS syntax:
const { v4: uuidv4 } = require('uuid');
uuidv4(); // ⇨ '1b9d6bcd-bbfd-4b2d-9b5d-ab8dfbbd4bed'
For timestamp UUIDs, namespace UUIDs, and other options read on ...
uuid.NIL
|The nil UUID string (all zeros)
|New in
uuid@8.3
uuid.parse()
|Convert UUID string to array of bytes
|New in
uuid@8.3
uuid.stringify()
|Convert array of bytes to UUID string
|New in
uuid@8.3
uuid.v1()
|Create a version 1 (timestamp) UUID
uuid.v3()
|Create a version 3 (namespace w/ MD5) UUID
uuid.v4()
|Create a version 4 (random) UUID
uuid.v5()
|Create a version 5 (namespace w/ SHA-1) UUID
uuid.validate()
|Test a string to see if it is a valid UUID
|New in
uuid@8.3
uuid.version()
|Detect RFC version of a UUID
|New in
uuid@8.3
The nil UUID string (all zeros).
Example:
import { NIL as NIL_UUID } from 'uuid';
NIL_UUID; // ⇨ '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000'
Convert UUID string to array of bytes
str
|A valid UUID
String
|returns
Uint8Array[16]
|throws
TypeError if
str is not a valid UUID
Note: Ordering of values in the byte arrays used by
parse() and
stringify() follows the left ↠ right order of hex-pairs in UUID strings. As shown in the example below.
Example:
import { parse as uuidParse } from 'uuid';
// Parse a UUID
const bytes = uuidParse('6ec0bd7f-11c0-43da-975e-2a8ad9ebae0b');
// Convert to hex strings to show byte order (for documentation purposes)
[...bytes].map((v) => v.toString(16).padStart(2, '0')); // ⇨
// [
// '6e', 'c0', 'bd', '7f',
// '11', 'c0', '43', 'da',
// '97', '5e', '2a', '8a',
// 'd9', 'eb', 'ae', '0b'
// ]
Convert array of bytes to UUID string
arr
Array-like collection of 16 values (starting from
offset) between 0-255.
|[
offset = 0]
Number Starting index in the Array
|returns
String
|throws
TypeError if a valid UUID string cannot be generated
Note: Ordering of values in the byte arrays used by
parse() and
stringify() follows the left ↠ right order of hex-pairs in UUID strings. As shown in the example below.
Example:
import { stringify as uuidStringify } from 'uuid';
const uuidBytes = [
0x6e, 0xc0, 0xbd, 0x7f, 0x11, 0xc0, 0x43, 0xda, 0x97, 0x5e, 0x2a, 0x8a, 0xd9, 0xeb, 0xae, 0x0b,
];
uuidStringify(uuidBytes); // ⇨ '6ec0bd7f-11c0-43da-975e-2a8ad9ebae0b'
Create an RFC version 1 (timestamp) UUID
|[
options]
Object with one or more of the following properties:
|[
options.node ]
|RFC "node" field as an
Array[6] of byte values (per 4.1.6)
|[
options.clockseq]
|RFC "clock sequence" as a
Number between 0 - 0x3fff
|[
options.msecs]
|RFC "timestamp" field (
Number of milliseconds, unix epoch)
|[
options.nsecs]
|RFC "timestamp" field (
Number of nanseconds to add to
msecs, should be 0-10,000)
|[
options.random]
Array of 16 random bytes (0-255)
|[
options.rng]
|Alternative to
options.random, a
Function that returns an
Array of 16 random bytes (0-255)
|[
buffer]
Array \| Buffer If specified, uuid will be written here in byte-form, starting at
offset
|[
offset = 0]
Number Index to start writing UUID bytes in
buffer
|returns
|UUID
String if no
buffer is specified, otherwise returns
buffer
|throws
Error if more than 10M UUIDs/sec are requested
Note: The default node id (the last 12 digits in the UUID) is generated once, randomly, on process startup, and then remains unchanged for the duration of the process.
Note:
options.random and
options.rng are only meaningful on the very first call to
v1(), where they may be passed to initialize the internal
node and
clockseq fields.
Example:
import { v1 as uuidv1 } from 'uuid';
uuidv1(); // ⇨ '2c5ea4c0-4067-11e9-8bad-9b1deb4d3b7d'
Example using
options:
import { v1 as uuidv1 } from 'uuid';
const v1options = {
node: [0x01, 0x23, 0x45, 0x67, 0x89, 0xab],
clockseq: 0x1234,
msecs: new Date('2011-11-01').getTime(),
nsecs: 5678,
};
uuidv1(v1options); // ⇨ '710b962e-041c-11e1-9234-0123456789ab'
Create an RFC version 3 (namespace w/ MD5) UUID
API is identical to
v5(), but uses "v3" instead.
⚠️ Note: Per the RFC, "If backward compatibility is not an issue, SHA-1 [Version 5] is preferred."
Create an RFC version 4 (random) UUID
|[
options]
Object with one or more of the following properties:
|[
options.random]
Array of 16 random bytes (0-255)
|[
options.rng]
|Alternative to
options.random, a
Function that returns an
Array of 16 random bytes (0-255)
|[
buffer]
Array \| Buffer If specified, uuid will be written here in byte-form, starting at
offset
|[
offset = 0]
Number Index to start writing UUID bytes in
buffer
|returns
|UUID
String if no
buffer is specified, otherwise returns
buffer
Example:
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid';
uuidv4(); // ⇨ '1b9d6bcd-bbfd-4b2d-9b5d-ab8dfbbd4bed'
Example using predefined
random values:
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid';
const v4options = {
random: [
0x10, 0x91, 0x56, 0xbe, 0xc4, 0xfb, 0xc1, 0xea, 0x71, 0xb4, 0xef, 0xe1, 0x67, 0x1c, 0x58, 0x36,
],
};
uuidv4(v4options); // ⇨ '109156be-c4fb-41ea-b1b4-efe1671c5836'
Create an RFC version 5 (namespace w/ SHA-1) UUID
name
String \| Array
namespace
String \| Array[16] Namespace UUID
|[
buffer]
Array \| Buffer If specified, uuid will be written here in byte-form, starting at
offset
|[
offset = 0]
Number Index to start writing UUID bytes in
buffer
|returns
|UUID
String if no
buffer is specified, otherwise returns
buffer
Note: The RFC
DNS and
URL namespaces are available as
v5.DNS and
v5.URL.
Example with custom namespace:
import { v5 as uuidv5 } from 'uuid';
// Define a custom namespace. Readers, create your own using something like
// https://www.uuidgenerator.net/
const MY_NAMESPACE = '1b671a64-40d5-491e-99b0-da01ff1f3341';
uuidv5('Hello, World!', MY_NAMESPACE); // ⇨ '630eb68f-e0fa-5ecc-887a-7c7a62614681'
Example with RFC
URL namespace:
import { v5 as uuidv5 } from 'uuid';
uuidv5('https://www.w3.org/', uuidv5.URL); // ⇨ 'c106a26a-21bb-5538-8bf2-57095d1976c1'
Test a string to see if it is a valid UUID
str
String to validate
|returns
true if string is a valid UUID,
false otherwise
Example:
import { validate as uuidValidate } from 'uuid';
uuidValidate('not a UUID'); // ⇨ false
uuidValidate('6ec0bd7f-11c0-43da-975e-2a8ad9ebae0b'); // ⇨ true
Using
validate and
version together it is possible to do per-version validation, e.g. validate for only v4 UUIds.
import { version as uuidVersion } from 'uuid';
import { validate as uuidValidate } from 'uuid';
function uuidValidateV4(uuid) {
return uuidValidate(uuid) && uuidVersion(uuid) === 4;
}
const v1Uuid = 'd9428888-122b-11e1-b85c-61cd3cbb3210';
const v4Uuid = '109156be-c4fb-41ea-b1b4-efe1671c5836';
uuidValidateV4(v4Uuid); // ⇨ true
uuidValidateV4(v1Uuid); // ⇨ false
Detect RFC version of a UUID
str
|A valid UUID
String
|returns
Number The RFC version of the UUID
|throws
TypeError if
str is not a valid UUID
Example:
import { version as uuidVersion } from 'uuid';
uuidVersion('45637ec4-c85f-11ea-87d0-0242ac130003'); // ⇨ 1
uuidVersion('6ec0bd7f-11c0-43da-975e-2a8ad9ebae0b'); // ⇨ 4
UUIDs can be generated from the command line using
uuid.
$ npx uuid
ddeb27fb-d9a0-4624-be4d-4615062daed4
The default is to generate version 4 UUIDS, however the other versions are supported. Type
uuid --help for details:
$ npx uuid --help
Usage:
uuid
uuid v1
uuid v3 <name> <namespace uuid>
uuid v4
uuid v5 <name> <namespace uuid>
uuid --help
Note: <namespace uuid> may be "URL" or "DNS" to use the corresponding UUIDs
defined by RFC4122
This library comes with ECMAScript Modules (ESM) support for Node.js versions that support it (example) as well as bundlers like rollup.js (example) and webpack (example) (targeting both, Node.js and browser environments).
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid';
uuidv4(); // ⇨ '1b9d6bcd-bbfd-4b2d-9b5d-ab8dfbbd4bed'
To run the examples you must first create a dist build of this library in the module root:
npm run build
To load this module directly into modern browsers that support loading ECMAScript Modules you can make use of jspm:
<script type="module">
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'https://jspm.dev/uuid';
console.log(uuidv4()); // ⇨ '1b9d6bcd-bbfd-4b2d-9b5d-ab8dfbbd4bed'
</script>
To load this module directly into older browsers you can use the UMD (Universal Module Definition) builds from any of the following CDNs:
Using UNPKG:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/uuid@latest/dist/umd/uuidv4.min.js"></script>
Using jsDelivr:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/uuid@latest/dist/umd/uuidv4.min.js"></script>
Using cdnjs:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/uuid/8.1.0/uuidv4.min.js"></script>
These CDNs all provide the same
uuidv4() method:
<script>
uuidv4(); // ⇨ '55af1e37-0734-46d8-b070-a1e42e4fc392'
</script>
Methods for the other algorithms (
uuidv1(),
uuidv3() and
uuidv5()) are available from the files
uuidv1.min.js,
uuidv3.min.js and
uuidv5.min.js respectively.
This module may generate duplicate UUIDs when run in clients with deterministic random number generators, such as Googlebot crawlers. This can cause problems for apps that expect client-generated UUIDs to always be unique. Developers should be prepared for this and have a strategy for dealing with possible collisions, such as:
This error occurs in environments where the standard
crypto.getRandomValues() API is not supported. This issue can be resolved by adding an appropriate polyfill:
react-native-get-random-values
uuid. Since
uuid might also appear as a transitive dependency of some other imports it's safest to just import
react-native-get-random-values as the very first thing in your entry point:
import 'react-native-get-random-values';
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid';
Note: If you are using Expo, you must be using at least
react-native-get-random-values@1.5.0 and
expo@39.0.0.
In Edge <= 18, Web Crypto is not supported in Web Workers or Service Workers and we are not aware of a polyfill (let us know if you find one, please).
uuid@7
uuid@7 did not come with native ECMAScript Module (ESM) support for Node.js. Importing it in Node.js ESM consequently imported the CommonJS source with a default export. This library now comes with true Node.js ESM support and only provides named exports.
Instead of doing:
import uuid from 'uuid';
uuid.v4();
you will now have to use the named exports:
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid';
uuidv4();
Deep requires like
require('uuid/v4') which have been deprecated in
uuid@7 are no longer supported.
uuid@3
"Wait... what happened to
uuid@4 thru
uuid@6?!?"
In order to avoid confusion with RFC version 4 and version 5 UUIDs, and a possible version 6, releases 4 thru 6 of this module have been skipped.
uuid@3 encouraged the use of deep requires to minimize the bundle size of browser builds:
const uuidv4 = require('uuid/v4'); // <== NOW DEPRECATED!
uuidv4();
As of
uuid@7 this library now provides ECMAScript modules builds, which allow packagers like Webpack and Rollup to do "tree-shaking" to remove dead code. Instead, use the
import syntax:
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid';
uuidv4();
... or for CommonJS:
const { v4: uuidv4 } = require('uuid');
uuidv4();
uuid@3 was exporting the Version 4 UUID method as a default export:
const uuid = require('uuid'); // <== REMOVED!
This usage pattern was already discouraged in
uuid@3 and has been removed in
uuid@7.
