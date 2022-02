utm

Bidirectional UTM-WGS84 converter for JavaScript.

Translated directly from Tobias Bieniek's implementation in Python.

Usage

var utm = require ( 'utm' )

utm.toLatLon(easting, northing, zoneNum, zoneLetter, northern, strict = true)

Convert from UTM-WGS84 to latitude/longitude coordinates. One and only one of zoneLetter and northern must be specified. strict option specifies whether easting and northing are checked against their respective ranges.

Returns { latitude, longitude } .

Convert from latitude/longitude coordinates to UTM-WGS84. zoneNum can be set to force a specific zone number.