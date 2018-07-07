Install

npm i utils-lite -S

Start JS

use npm

import { debounce } from 'utils-lite' debounce( () => { }, 1000 )

use cdn

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/utils-lite/lib/index.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script > UtilsLite.debounce( function () { }, 1000 ) </ script >

Start CSS

Now css utils package has three file type: less, sass, stylus as index.less / index.sass / index.styl , you can choose one and import to you project, for example

@import 'project-path/node_modules/utils-lite/index.less' ; .test { .text-ellipsis }

@import 'project-path/node_modules/utils-lite/index.sass' ; .test { @include text-ellipsis; }

@import 'project-path/node_modules/utils-lite/index.styl' ; .test text-ellipsis ();

JS Utils List

debounce

debounce(<fn>, <delay>)

throttle

throttle(<fn>, <wait>, [delay])

get

get (<target>, <path>, [default])

path format: 'a.b.c'

set

set (<target>, <path>, <value>)

clone

clone( < target > )

cloneDeep

cloneDeep( < target > )

getType

getType( < target > )

getTypeof

getTypeof( < target > )

isObject

isObject( < target > )

isArray

isArray( < target > )

isFunction

isFunction( < target > )

isString

isString( < target > )

isBoolean

isBoolean( < target > )

isEmptyObj

isEmptyObj( < target > )

isNumber

isNumber( < target > )

getStore

getStore( < key > )

setStore

setStore(<key>, <value>)

kebabToCamel

kebabToCamel( < key > )

camelToKebab

camelToKebab( < key > )

unique

unique( < array > )

getLinearValue

getLinearValue(<x1>, <y1>, <x2>, <y2>, [x3])

getFnAndObjValue

getFnAndObjValue(<function|object>, <key>)

arrDelItem

arrDelItem(<array>, <diffItem>)

arrDelArrItem

arrDelArrItem(<array>, <diffArrayItem>)

toArray

toArray( < arrayLike > )

getArrayMin

getArrayMin( < array > )

extend

extend( < sourceObj > , [otherObj])

hasOwn

hasOwn( < target > )

isEqual

isEqual(<alice>, <bob>)

chunk

chunk(<array>, <number>)

CSS Utils List

.target { .text-ellipsis }

.target { .text-loading ([time]) }

License

MIT