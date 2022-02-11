openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ud

utils-decorators

by Vlad Ioffe
2.0.0 (see all)

Decorators for web and node applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

utils-decorators

Build Status
Coverage Status
Mutation testing badge

This library was highly inspired by lodash but uses decorators to implement its util methods.
The lib can be used both in node and in web application, it is built to be tree-shakable so you can use it even if you need a specific decorator.
Also, note that this library can be used both as functions and decorators,

installation:

npm i utils-decorators

Please note that the decorators are working perfectly with plain JavaScript code as well as with TypeScript.

Docs

check the documentation

Feedback

I will be more than happy to hear your feedback, don't hesitate to ask any question or open an issue. PRs are always welcomed :)
Also, I will be happy to hear about new ideas for new decorators, if you have such, please open an issue and describe the requirements and features of your decorator.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial