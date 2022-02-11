





This library was highly inspired by lodash but uses decorators to implement its util methods.

The lib can be used both in node and in web application, it is built to be tree-shakable so you can use it even if you need a specific decorator.

Also, note that this library can be used both as functions and decorators,

npm i utils-decorators

Please note that the decorators are working perfectly with plain JavaScript code as well as with TypeScript.

Docs

check the documentation

Feedback

I will be more than happy to hear your feedback, don't hesitate to ask any question or open an issue. PRs are always welcomed :)

Also, I will be happy to hear about new ideas for new decorators, if you have such, please open an issue and describe the requirements and features of your decorator.