utils

Fast, generic JavaScript/node.js utility functions.

Usage

Utils grouped by collection

The top level export gives you an object with utils grouped into collections, like array , object , math , etc:

var utils = require ( 'utils' );

See example.md for an example of the utils object.

Get all utils on one object

If you want all utils on a single object (e.g. not grouped by collection):

var utils = require ( 'utils' )._;

Only get a specific collection

If you just want the string or object utils:

var string = require ( 'utils' ).string; var object = require ( 'utils' ).object;

API

Returns all of the items in an array after the specified index.

Params

array {Array} : Collection

: Collection n {Number} : Starting index (number of items to exclude)

: Starting index (number of items to exclude) returns {Array}: Array exluding n items.

Example

after([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], 1 )

Cast the give value to an array.

Params

val {*}

returns {Array}

Example

arrayify( 'abc' ) arrayify([ 'abc' ])

Returns all of the items in an array up to the specified number Opposite of <%= after() % .

Params

array {Array}

n {Number}

returns {Array}: Array excluding items after the given number.

Example

before([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], 2 )

Remove all falsey values from an array.

Params

arr {Array}

returns {Array}

Example

compact([ null , a, undefined , 0 , false , b, c, '' ]);

Return the difference between the first array and additional arrays.

Params

a {Array}

b {Array}

returns {Array}

Example

var a = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]; var b = [ 'b' , 'c' ]; diff(a, b);

Loop over each item in an array and call the given function on every element.

Params

array {Array}

fn {Function}

thisArg {Object} : Optionally pass a thisArg to be used as the context in which to call the function.

: Optionally pass a to be used as the context in which to call the function. returns {Array}

Example

each([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], function ( ele ) { return ele + ele; }); each([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], function ( ele, i ) { return i + ele; });

Returns the first item, or first n items of an array.

Params

array {Array}

n {Number} : Number of items to return, starting at 0 .

: Number of items to return, starting at . returns {Array}

Example

first([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' ], 2 )

Recursively flatten an array or arrays. Uses the fastest implementation of array flatten for node.js

Params

array {Array}

returns {Array}: Flattened array

Example

flatten([ 'a' , [ 'b' , [ 'c' ]], 'd' , [ 'e' ]]);

Loop over each item in an array and call the given function on every element.

Params

array {Array}

fn {Function}

thisArg {Object} : Optionally pass a thisArg to be used as the context in which to call the function.

: Optionally pass a to be used as the context in which to call the function. returns {Array}

Example

forEach([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], function ( ele ) { return ele + ele; }); forEach([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], function ( ele, i ) { return i + ele; });

Returns true if the given value is an array.

Params

value {Array}: Value to test.

Example

isArray( 1 ); isArray([ 1 ]);

Returns the last item, or last n items of an array.

Params

array {Array}

n {Number} : Number of items to return, starting with the last item.

: Number of items to return, starting with the last item. returns {Array}

Example

last([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' ], 2 )

Returns a new array with the results of calling the given function on every element in the array. This is a faster, node.js focused alternative to JavaScript's native array map.

Params

array {Array}

fn {Function}

returns {Array}

Example

map([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], function ( ele ) { return ele + ele; }); map([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], function ( ele, i ) { return i + ele; });

Alternative to JavaScript's native array-slice method. Slices array from the start index up to but not including the end index.

Params

array {Array} : the array to slice.

: the array to slice. start {Number} : Optionally define the starting index.

: Optionally define the starting index. end {Number}: Optionally define the ending index.

Example

var arr = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'd' , 'e' , 'f' , 'g' , 'h' , 'i' , 'j' ]; slice(arr, 3 , 6 );

Return an array free of duplicate values. Fastest ES5 implementation.

Params

array {Array} : The array to uniquify

: The array to uniquify returns {Array}: With all union values.

Example

union([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'c' ]);

Return an array free of duplicate values. Fastest ES5 implementation.

Params

array {Array} : The array to uniquify

: The array to uniquify returns {Array}: With all unique values.

Example

unique([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'c' ]);

Returns true if value exists in the given string, array or object. See [any] for documentation.

Params

value {*}

target {*}

options {Object}

Return true if collection contains value

Params

collection {Array|Object}

string {*}

returns {Boolean}

Try to read the given filepath , fail silently and return null when a file doesn't exist. Slightly faster than using fs.existsSync .

Params

fp {String} : Path of the file to read.

: Path of the file to read. returns {String|Null}: the utf8 contents string, or null if an error is thrown.

Try to read the given directory . Wraps fs.readdirSync() with a try/catch, so it fails silently instead of throwing when the directory doesn't exist.

Params

dir {String} : Starting directory

: Starting directory returns {Array}: Array of files.

Try to require the given file, returning null if not successful instead of throwing an error.

Params

fp {String} : File path of the file to require

: File path of the file to require returns {*}: Returns the module function/object, or null if not found.

Returns the first argument passed to the function.

returns {*}

A "no-operation" function. Returns undefined regardless of the arguments it receives.

returns {undefined}

Partially applies arguments that will be appended to those provided to the returned function.

Params

ctx {Object} : Optionally supply an invocation context for the returned function.

: Optionally supply an invocation context for the returned function. fn {Function} : The function to which arguments should be partially applied.

: The function to which arguments should be partially applied. arguments _{...}_*: List of arguments to be partially applied.

_{...}_*: List of arguments to be partially applied. returns {Function}: Returns a function with partially applied arguments.

Example

function fullname ( first, last ) { return first + ' ' + last; } var name = partialRight(fn, 'Woodward' ); name( 'Brian' );

Returns true if any value exists, false if empty. Works for booleans, functions, numbers, strings, nulls, objects and arrays.

Params

object {Object} : The object to check for value

: The object to check for value {*} : the value to look for

: the value to look for returns {Boolean}: True if any values exists.

Example

hasValues( 'a' ); hasValues( '' ); hasValues( 1 ); hasValues({ a : 'a' }}); hasValues({}}); hasValues([ 'a' ]);

Returns true if the given value is empty, false if any value exists. Works for booleans, functions, numbers, strings, nulls, objects and arrays.

Params

object {Object} : The object to check for value

: The object to check for value {*} : the value to look for

: the value to look for returns {Boolean}: False if any values exists.

Example

isEmpty( 'a' ); isEmpty( '' ); isEmpty( 1 ); isEmpty({ a : 'a' }); isEmpty({}); isEmpty([ 'a' ]);

Return true if the given value is an object with keys.

Params

value {Object} : The value to check.

: The value to check. returns {Boolean}

Example

isObject([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]) isObject({ a : 'b' })

Return true if the given value is an object with keys.

Params

value {Object} : The value to check.

: The value to check. returns {Boolean}

Example

isPlainObject( Object .create({})); isPlainObject( Object .create( Object .prototype)); isPlainObject({ foo : 'bar' }); isPlainObject({});

Returns the sum of all numbers in the given array.

Params

array {Array} : Array of numbers to add up.

: Array of numbers to add up. returns {Number}

Example

sum([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ])

Extend object with properties of other objects

Params

object {Object} : The target object. Pass an empty object to shallow clone.

: The target object. Pass an empty object to shallow clone. objects {Object}

returns {Object}

Extend o with properties of other objects .

Params

o {Object} : The target object. Pass an empty object to shallow clone.

: The target object. Pass an empty object to shallow clone. objects {Object}

returns {Object}

Returns a copy of the given obj filtered to have only enumerable properties that have function values.

Params

obj {Object}

returns {Object}

Example

functions({ a : 'b' , c : function ( ) {}});

Return true if key is an own, enumerable property of the given obj .

Params

key {String}

obj {Object} : Optionally pass an object to check.

: Optionally pass an object to check. returns {Boolean}

Example

hasOwn(obj, key);

Return an array of keys for the given obj . Uses Object.keys when available, otherwise falls back on forOwn .

Params

obj {Object}

returns {Array}: Array of keys.

Returns new object where each value is the result of calling the a callback function.

Params

{Object} : obj The object to iterate over

: obj The object to iterate over cb {Function} : Callback function

: Callback function {Object} : thisArg Invocation context of cb

: thisArg Invocation context of returns {Object}

Recursively combine the properties of o with the properties of other objects .

Params

o {Object} : The target object. Pass an empty object to shallow clone.

: The target object. Pass an empty object to shallow clone. objects {Object}

returns {Object}

Returns a list of all enumerable properties of obj that have function values

Params

obj {Object}

returns {Array}

Reduces an object to a value that is the accumulated result of running each property in the object through a callback.

Params

obj {Object} : The object to iterate over.

: The object to iterate over. iterator {Function} : Iterator function

: Iterator function initial {Object} : Initial value.

: Initial value. thisArg {Object} : The this binding of the iterator function.

: The binding of the iterator function. returns {Object}

Example

var a = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; reduce(a, function ( acc, value, key, obj ) { acc[key] = value.toUpperCase(); return acc; }, {});

camelCase the characters in string .

Params

string {String} : The string to camelcase.

: The string to camelcase. returns {String}

Example

camelcase( "foo bar baz" );

Center align the characters in a string using non-breaking spaces.

Params

str {String} : The string to reverse.

: The string to reverse. returns {String}: Centered string.

Example

centerAlign( "abc" );

Like trim, but removes both extraneous whitespace and non-word characters from the beginning and end of a string.

Params

string {String} : The string to chop.

: The string to chop. returns {String}

Example

chop( "_ABC_" ); chop( "-ABC-" ); chop( " ABC " );

Count the number of occurrances of a substring within a string.

Params

string {String}

substring {String}

returns {Number}: The occurances of substring in string

Example

count( "abcabcabc" , "a" );

dash-case the characters in string . This is similar to [slugify], but [slugify] makes the string compatible to be used as a URL slug.

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

dashcase( "a b.c d_e" );

dot.case the characters in string .

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

dotcase( "a-b-c d_e" );

Truncate a string to the specified length , and append it with an elipsis, … .

Params

str {String}

length {Number} : The desired length of the returned string.

: The desired length of the returned string. ch {String} : Optionally pass custom characters to append. Default is … .

: Optionally pass custom characters to append. Default is . returns {String}: The truncated string.

Example

ellipsis( "<span>foo bar baz</span>" , 7 );

Replace spaces in a string with hyphens. This

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

hyphenate( "a b c" );

Returns true if the value is a string.

Params

val {String}

returns {Boolean}: True if the value is a string.

Example

isString( 'abc' ); isString( null );

PascalCase the characters in string .

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

pascalcase( "foo bar baz" );

path/case the characters in string .

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

pathcase( "a-b-c d_e" );

Replace occurrences of a with b .

Params

str {String}

a {String|RegExp} : Can be a string or regexp.

: Can be a string or regexp. b {String}

returns {String}

Example

replace( "abcabc" , /a/, "z" );

Reverse the characters in a string.

Params

str {String} : The string to reverse.

: The string to reverse. returns {String}

Example

reverse( "abc" );

Right align the characters in a string using non-breaking spaces.

Params

str {String} : The string to reverse.

: The string to reverse. returns {String}: Right-aligned string.

Example

rightAlign(str);

Sentence-case the characters in string .

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

sentencecase( "foo bar baz." );

snake_case the characters in string .

Params

string {String}

returns {String}

Example

snakecase( "a-b-c d_e" );

Truncate a string by removing all HTML tags and limiting the result to the specified length .

Params

str {String}

length {Number} : The desired length of the returned string.

: The desired length of the returned string. returns {String}: The truncated string.

Example

truncate( "<span>foo bar baz</span>" , 7 );

Wrap words to a specified width using [word-wrap].

Params

string {String} : The string with words to wrap.

: The string with words to wrap. object {Options} : Options to pass to [word-wrap]

: Options to pass to [word-wrap] returns {String}: Formatted string.

Example

wordwrap( "a b c d e f" , { width : 5 , newline : '<br> ' });

About

Why another utils lib?

I'm a node.js developer. I want fast, light, dependable utility functions for node.js projects.

Do you really need bloated, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink functions that are guaranteed to work with IE 4, for your Yeoman generator or gulp plugin !? Nonsense.

!? Nonsense. The benchmarks that accompany many of the functions in the library show that in some cases, the penalty for using such "kitchen-sink" code is a 2,000-5,000% reduction in speed. Sometimes greater.

Project goals

Fastest implementation of each method, without too much compromise. Covering uncommon cases is fine, but don't go overboard.

Clean well-documented, commented code.

When it makes sense, external libraries are used and exposed instead of writing new code.

Focus on node.js usage and projects that are likely to use a number of these utils in one project. If you only need one or two of these in a small project, don't use this. Use small modules that do only one thing.

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

