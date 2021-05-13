utility2

this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps

changelog 2020.12.3

pre - migrate ci from travis-ci.com to github.com

remove shell-functions shBuildInsideDocker, shChromeSocks5, shCryptoTravisEncrypt, shMacAddressSpoof, shNpmDeprecateAlias, shNpmPublishAlias, shTravisRepoCreate, shTravisRepoTrigger

init shell-var \$CI_xxx in shell-function shCiInit instead of shCiMain

rename shBuildXxx to shCiXxx

merge shell-function shIstanbulCover into shNpmTest

update shell-function shRunWithScreenshotTxt with fixed \$EXIT_CODE

replace var isBrowser with isEnvNode and remove unused var isWebWorker

merge state modeTest into npm_config_mode_test, modeTestCase into npm_config_mode_test_case, timeoutDefault into npm_config_timeout

add functions documentQuerySelectorAll

remove functions middlewareXxx, onParallelXxx, streamCleanup

add file .windows_terminals_settings.json

in shell-functions remove whitespace between "shXxx ()"

migrate ci from travis-ci.com to github.com

reimplement timerTimeout in function testRunDefault

fix broken auto-jslint for README.md

fix test-report bug with duplicate github and heroku tests

update function fsWriteFileWithMkdirp to write to tmpfile first

jslint - unmangle function jslintAutofixLocalFunction

istanbul - inline class Instrumenter into function instrumentSync

add default testCase _testCase_cliRun_help

add server stress-test using chromeDevtoolsClientCreate

quickstart standalone app

to run this example, follow instruction in script below

example.sh this shell script will download and run web-demo of utility2 as standalone app 1. download standalone app curl -O https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build..beta..travis-ci.com/app/assets.app.js 2. run standalone app PORT=8081 node ./assets.app.js 3. open browser to http://127.0.0.1:8081 and play with web-demo 4. edit file assets.app.js to suit your needs

output from browser

output from shell

quickstart example.js

to run this example, follow the instruction in the script below

( function ( ) { "use strict" ; let isEnvNode; let local; if (!globalThis.debugInline) { let consoleError; consoleError = console .error; globalThis.debugInline = function ( ...argList ) { consoleError( "



debugInline" ); consoleError(...argList); consoleError( "

" ); return argList[ 0 ]; }; } isEnvNode = ( typeof process === "object" && process && process.versions && typeof process.versions.node === "string" ); function objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted ( obj ) { let sorted; if ( typeof obj !== "object" || !obj) { return obj; } if ( Array .isArray(obj)) { return obj.map(objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted); } sorted = {}; Object .keys(obj).sort().forEach( function ( key ) { sorted[key] = objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(obj[key]); }); return sorted; } function assertJsonEqual ( aa, bb ) { aa = JSON .stringify(objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(aa)); bb = JSON .stringify(objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(bb)); if (aa !== bb) { throw new Error ( JSON .stringify(aa) + " !== " + JSON .stringify(bb)); } } function assertOrThrow ( passed, msg ) { if (passed) { return ; } throw ( ( msg && typeof msg.message === "string" && typeof msg.stack === "string" ) ? msg : new Error ( typeof msg === "string" ? msg : JSON .stringify(msg, undefined , 4 ) ) ); } function documentQuerySelectorAll ( selector ) { return Array .from( ( typeof document === "object" && document && typeof document .querySelectorAll === "function" ) ? document .querySelectorAll(selector) : [] ); } function identity ( val ) { return val; } function noop ( ) { return ; } function objectAssignDefault ( tgt = {}, src = {}, depth = 0 ) { function recurse ( tgt, src, depth ) { Object .entries(src).forEach( function ( [ key, bb ] ) { let aa; aa = tgt[key]; if (aa === undefined || aa === null || aa === "" ) { tgt[key] = bb; return ; } if ( depth !== 0 && typeof aa === "object" && aa && ! Array .isArray(aa) && typeof bb === "object" && bb && ! Array .isArray(bb) ) { recurse(aa, bb, depth - 1 ); } }); } recurse(tgt, src, depth | 0 ); return tgt; } function onErrorThrow ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } } local = { assertJsonEqual, assertOrThrow, documentQuerySelectorAll, identity, isEnvNode, local, noop, objectAssignDefault, objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted, onErrorThrow }; globalThis.globalLocal = local; }()); ( function ( local ) { ; ( function ( ) { local = ( globalThis.utility2_rollup || globalThis.utility2_utility2 || require ( "utility2" ) ); globalThis.local = local; }()); ( function ( ) { local.assetsDict[ "/assets.hello.txt" ] = "hello \ud83d\ude01

" ; local.assetsDict[ "/assets.index.template.html" ] = "" ; local.testCase_httpFetch_200 = async function ( opt, onError ) { opt = await local.httpFetch( "assets.hello.txt" ); local.assertJsonEqual(opt.status, 200 ); local.assertJsonEqual( await opt.text(), "hello \ud83d\ude01

" ); onError( undefined , opt); }; local.testCase_httpFetch_404 = async function ( opt, onError ) { opt = await local.httpFetch( "assets.hello.txt" ); local.assertJsonEqual(opt.status, 200 ); onError(); }; local.testCase_webpage_default = async function ( opt, onError ) { if (!local.isEnvNode) { onError( undefined , opt); return ; } await local.browserTest({ url : "http://127.0.0.1:" + process.env.PORT + "/?npm_config_mode_test=1" }); onError( undefined , opt); }; if (local.isEnvNode && process.env.npm_config_mode_test) { local.testRunDefault(local); } }()); ( function ( ) { if (local.isEnvNode) { return ; } [ "error" , "log" ].forEach( function ( key ) { let elem; let fnc; elem = document .querySelector( "#outputStdout1" ); if (!elem) { return ; } fnc = console [key]; console [key] = function ( ...argList ) { fnc(...argList); elem.textContent += argList.map( function ( arg ) { return ( typeof arg === "string" ? arg : JSON .stringify(arg, undefined , 4 ) ); }).join( " " ).replace(( /\u001b\[\d+?m/g ), "" ) + "

" ; elem.scrollTop = elem.scrollHeight; }; }); }()); ( function ( ) { if (!local.isEnvNode) { return ; } module .exports = local; local.assetsDict = local.assetsDict || {}; local.assetsDict[ "/assets.utility2.js" ] = ( local.assetsDict[ "/assets.utility2.js" ] || require ( "fs" ).readFileSync( require ( "path" ).resolve(local.__dirname + "/lib.utility2.js" ), "utf8" ).replace(( /^#!\// ), "// " ) ); local.assetsDict[ "/" ] = `<!doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" name="viewport" > <!-- "assets.utility2.template.html" --> <title>utility2 (2020.12.3)</title> <style> /* jslint utility2:true */ /*csslint */ /* csslint ignore:start */ *, *:after, *:before { box-sizing: border-box; } .uiAnimateSlide { overflow-y: hidden; transition: max-height ease-in 250ms, min-height ease-in 250ms, padding-bottom ease-in 250ms, padding-top ease-in 250ms; } /* csslint ignore:end */ @keyframes uiAnimateSpin { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); } } a { overflow-wrap: break-word; } body { background: #f7f7f7; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; margin: 0 40px; } body > div, body > input, body > pre, body > .button, body > .textarea { margin-bottom: 20px; margin-top: 0; } body > input, body > .button { width: 20rem; } body > .readonly { background: #ddd; } body > .textarea { height: 10rem; resize: vertical; width: 100%; } code, pre, .textarea { font-family: Consolas, Menlo, monospace; font-size: smaller; } pre { overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap; } .button { background: #ddd; border: 1px solid #999; color: #000; cursor: pointer; display: inline-block; padding: 2px 5px; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; } .button:hover { background: #bbb; } .colorError { color: #d00; } .textarea { background: #fff; border: 1px solid #999; border-radius: 0; cursor: auto; overflow: auto; padding: 2px; } .zeroPixel { border: 0; height: 0; margin: 0; padding: 0; width: 0; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="uiAnimateSpin" style=" animation: uiAnimateSpin 2s linear infinite; border-radius: 50%; border-top: 5px solid #7d7; border: 5px solid #999; display: none; height: 25px; vertical-align: middle; width: 25px; "></div> <script> /* jslint utility2:true */ (function () { "use strict"; // polyfill globalThis window.globalThis = window; // measure-and-print time-elapsed for window.onload if (!window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed) { window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed = Date.now() + 100; window.addEventListener("load", function () { setTimeout(function () { window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed = ( Date.now() - window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed ); console.error( "domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed = " + window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed ); }, 100); }); } // limit select-all within <pre tabIndex="0"> elem if (!window.domOnEventSelectAllWithinPre) { window.domOnEventSelectAllWithinPre = function (evt) { let range; let selection; if ( (evt.ctrlKey || evt.metaKey) && evt.key === "a" && evt.target.closest("pre") ) { range = document.createRange(); range.selectNodeContents(evt.target.closest("pre")); selection = window.getSelection(); selection.removeAllRanges(); selection.addRange(range); evt.preventDefault(); } }; // handle evt document.addEventListener( "keydown", window.domOnEventSelectAllWithinPre ); } }()); </script> <h1> <a href="https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2" target="_blank"> utility2 (2020.12.3) </a> </h1> <h3>this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps</h3> <a class="button" download href="assets.app.js" >download standalone app</a><br> <button class="button" id="buttonTestRun1" >run browser-tests</button><br> <div class="uiAnimateSlide" id="htmlTestReport1" style=" border-bottom: 0; border-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0; margin-top: 0; max-height: 0; padding-bottom: 0; padding-top: 0; "></div> <!-- custom-html-start --> <label>edit or paste script below to cover and test</label> <textarea class="textarea" id="inputTextarea1"> // remove comment below to disable jslint /*jslint browser, devel*/ /*global window*/ (function () { "use strict"; let local = window.utility2; let testCaseDict = { modeTest: 1 }; // comment this testCase to disable failed error demo testCaseDict.testCase_failed_error_demo = function (opt, onError) { /* * this function will run a failed error demo */ onError(new Error("this is a failed error demo"), opt); }; testCaseDict.testCase_passed_http_fetch_demo = function (opt, onError) { /* * this function will demo a passed http-fetch test */ // fetch main-page "/" window.fetch("/").then(function (res) { // validate "200 ok" status local.assertOrThrow(res.status === 200, res.status); return res.text(); }).then(function (data) { // validate non-empty data local.assertOrThrow(data && data.length > 0, data); onError(undefined, opt); // handle err }).catch(onError); }; // create coverage-report local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunEnd", {}, function () { document.querySelector( "#htmlCoverageReport1" ).innerHTML = local.coverageReportCreate({}); }); // run tests if (!( /\bnpm_config_mode_test=1\b/ ).test(location.search)) { local.testRunDefault(testCaseDict); } }()); </textarea> <button class="button" id="buttonJslintAutofix1" >jslint autofix</button><br> <pre class= "colorError" id="outputJslintPre1" tabindex="0"></pre> <label>instrumented-code</label> <textarea class="readonly textarea" id="outputTextarea1" readonly tabindex="0" ></textarea> <label>stderr and stdout</label> <textarea class="onevent-output-reset readonly textarea" id="outputStdout1" readonly ></textarea> <div id="htmlCoverageReport1"></div> <script> /* jslint utility2:true */ /*jslint eval*/ window.addEventListener("load", function () { "use strict"; let local; function testRun(evt) { // jslint #inputTextarea1 local.jslintAndPrint(document.querySelector( "#inputTextarea1" ).value, "inputTextarea1.js", { modeAutofix: evt.target.id === "buttonJslintAutofix1", modeConditional: evt.target.id !== "buttonJslintAutofix1" }); document.querySelector( "#outputJslintPre1" ).textContent = local.jslint.jslintResult.errMsg.replace(( /\\u001b\\[\\d*m/g ), "").trim(); // jslint-autofix #inputTextarea1 if (local.jslint.jslintResult.autofix) { document.querySelector( "#inputTextarea1" ).value = local.jslint.jslintResult.code; } // try to cleanup __coverage__ try { delete globalThis.__coverage__["/inputTextarea1.js"]; } catch (ignore) {} // try to cover and eval #inputTextarea1 try { document.querySelector( "#outputTextarea1" ).value = local.istanbul.instrumentSync( document.querySelector("#inputTextarea1").value, "/inputTextarea1.js" ); eval( document.querySelector("#outputTextarea1").value ); } catch (errCaught) { console.error(errCaught); } } // init local local = window.utility2; // init evt-handling document.querySelector( "#buttonJslintAutofix1" ).addEventListener("click", testRun); document.querySelector( "#inputTextarea1" ).addEventListener("keyup", testRun); // testRun testRun({ target: {} }); }); </script> <!-- custom-html-end --> <script> window.utility2_state = { npm_config_mode_backend: undefined, npm_package_description: "this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps", npm_package_homepage: "https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2", npm_package_name: "utility2", npm_package_nameLib: "utility2", npm_package_version: "2020.12.3" } </script> <script src="assets.utility2.lib.istanbul.js"></script> <script src="assets.utility2.lib.jslint.js"></script> <script src="assets.utility2.lib.marked.js"></script> <script src="assets.utility2.js"></script> <script> /* jslint utility2:true */ window.utility2.onReadyIncrement(); window.addEventListener("load", function () { "use strict"; let local; function onTestRun({ msg, target, type }) { switch ((target && target.id) || type) { case "buttonTestRun1": window.utility2_modeTest = 1; local.testRunDefault(window.local); return; case "utility2.testRunEnd": document.querySelectorAll( "#buttonTestRun1" ).forEach(function (elem) { elem.textContent = "run tests"; }); document.querySelectorAll( "#htmlTestReport1" ).forEach(function (elem) { elem.innerHTML = msg.html; }); return; case "utility2.testRunStart": document.querySelectorAll( ".onevent-output-reset" ).forEach(function (elem) { elem.textContent = ""; }); document.querySelectorAll( "#buttonTestRun1" ).forEach(function (elem) { elem.textContent = "running tests"; }); document.querySelectorAll( "#htmlTestReport1" ).forEach(function (elem) { local.uiAnimateSlideDown(elem); elem.innerHTML = msg.html; }); return; case "utility2.testRunUpdate": document.querySelectorAll( "#htmlTestReport1" ).forEach(function (elem) { local.uiAnimateSlideDown(elem); elem.innerHTML = msg.html; }); return; } } local = window.utility2; document.querySelectorAll( "#buttonTestRun1" ).forEach(function (elem) { elem.addEventListener("click", onTestRun); }); local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunEnd", {}, onTestRun); local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunUpdate", {}, onTestRun); local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunStart", {}, onTestRun); local.onReadyDecrement(); }); </script> <script src="assets.example.js"></script> <script src="assets.test.js"></script> <div style="text-align: center;"> [ this app was created with <a href="https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2" target="_blank" >utility2</a> ] </div> </body> </html> ` ; local.assetsDict[ "/assets.example.html" ] = local.assetsDict[ "/" ]; if ( module !== require .main || globalThis.utility2_rollup) { return ; } local.assetsDict[ "/assets.example.js" ] = ( local.assetsDict[ "/assets.example.js" ] || require ( "fs" ).readFileSync(__filename, "utf8" ) ); local.assetsDict[ "/favicon.ico" ] = local.assetsDict[ "/favicon.ico" ] || "" ; local.assetsDict[ "/index.html" ] = local.assetsDict[ "/" ]; if (process.env.npm_config_timeout_exit) { setTimeout( process.exit.bind( undefined , 15 ), process.env.npm_config_timeout_exit | 0 ).unref(); } if (globalThis.utility2_serverHttp1) { return ; } process.env.PORT = process.env.PORT || "8081" ; console .error( "http-server listening on port " + process.env.PORT); require ( "http" ).createServer( function ( req, res ) { let data; data = local.assetsDict[ require ( "url" ).parse(req.url).pathname]; if (data !== undefined ) { res.end(data); return ; } res.statusCode = 404 ; res.end(); }).listen(process.env.PORT); }()); }());

extra screenshots

{ "!!jslint_utility2" : true , "author" : "kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com>" , "bin" : { "utility2" : "lib.utility2.sh" , "utility2-apidoc" : "lib.apidoc.js" , "utility2-istanbul" : "lib.istanbul.js" , "utility2-jslint" : "lib.jslint.js" }, "description" : "this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps" , "devDependencies" : {}, "engines" : { "node" : ">=12.0" }, "fileCount" : 28 , "homepage" : "https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2" , "keywords" : [ "continuous-integration" , "npmdoc" , "npmtest" , "test-coverage" , "travis-ci" ], "license" : "MIT" , "main" : "lib.utility2.js" , "name" : "utility2" , "nameAliasPublish" : "" , "nameAliasPublish2" : "npmtest-lite test-lite" , "nameLib" : "utility2" , "nameOriginal" : "utility2" , "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2.git" }, "scripts" : { "build-ci" : "sh npm_scripts.sh" , "env" : "env" , "eval" : "sh npm_scripts.sh" , "heroku-postbuild" : "sh npm_scripts.sh" , "postinstall" : "sh npm_scripts.sh" , "start" : "sh npm_scripts.sh" , "test" : "sh npm_scripts.sh" , "utility2" : "sh npm_scripts.sh" }, "utility2Dependents" : [ "2020.06.08 apidoc-lite" , "2020.06.12 bootstrap-lite" , "2020.08.19 sqlite3-lite" , "2020.10.27 jslint-lite" , "2020.11.12 istanbul-lite" , "2020.12.01 utility2" ], "version" : "2020.12.3" }

changelog of last 50 commits

internal build script

Dockerfile.base

Dockerfile.base docker build -f .tmp/README.Dockerfile.base -t kaizhu256/node-utility2:base . docker build -f ".tmp/README.Dockerfile. $DOCKER_TAG " -t " $GITHUB_FULLNAME : $DOCKER_TAG " . https://hub.docker.com/_/node/ FROM debian:stable-slim MAINTAINER kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com> VOLUME [ \ "/mnt", \ "/root", \ "/tmp", \ "/usr/share/doc", \ "/usr/share/man", \ "/var/cache", \ "/var/lib/apt", \ "/var/log", \ "/var/tmp" \ ] WORKDIR /tmp install nodejs https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager/ RUN (set -e; \ export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; \ apt-get update; \ apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y \ apt-utils \ busybox \ ca-certificates \ curl \ git \ gnupg; \ (busybox --list | xargs -n1 /bin/sh -c \ 'ln -s /bin/busybox /bin/$0 2>/dev/null' || true); \ curl -Lf https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | /bin/bash -; \ apt-get install -y nodejs; \ (cd /usr/lib && npm install sqlite3@5); \ ) install google-chrome-stable RUN (set -e; \ curl -Lf https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | \ apt-key add -; \ printf "deb http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main

" > \ /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google.list; \ apt-get update && apt-get install google-chrome-stable -y; \ ) install extra RUN (set -e; \ export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; \ apt-get update; \ apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y \ aptitude \ ffmpeg \ imagemagick \ less \ nginx-extras \ screen \ sqlite3 \ ssh \ transmission-daemon \ vim \ wget \ whois \ xvfb; \ )

Dockerfile.latest

Dockerfile.latest FROM kaizhu256/node-utility2:base MAINTAINER kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com> install utility2 RUN (set -e; \ export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; \ npm install -g eslint n; \ npm install kaizhu256/node-utility2#alpha; \ cp -a node_modules /; \ cd node_modules/utility2; \ npm install; \ npm test; \ )

Dockerfile.tmp

Dockerfile.tmp FROM kaizhu256/node-utility2:base MAINTAINER kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com> install utility2 RUN (set -e; \ )

build_ci.sh

build_ci.sh this shell script will run build-ci for this package shCiAfter () {(set -e #// coverage-hack - test comment handling-behavior # shDeployCustom shDeployGithub shDeployHeroku shReadmeEval example.sh # restore $CI_BRANCH export CI_BRANCH="$CI_BRANCH_OLD" # docker build docker --version 2>/dev/null || return export DOCKER_TAG="$(printf "$CI_BRANCH" | sed -e "s/docker.//")" # if $DOCKER_TAG is not unique from $CI_BRANCH, then return if [ "$DOCKER_TAG" = "$CI_BRANCH" ] then return fi # docker build docker build \ -f ".tmp/README.Dockerfile.$DOCKER_TAG" \ -t "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG" . # docker test case "$CI_BRANCH" in docker.latest) # npm test utility2 for PACKAGE in utility2 "kaizhu256/node-utility2#alpha" do docker run "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG" /bin/sh -c " set -e curl -Lf https://raw.githubusercontent.com\ /kaizhu256/node-utility2/alpha/lib.utility2.sh > /tmp/lib.utility2.sh . /tmp/lib.utility2.sh npm install '$PACKAGE' cd node_modules/utility2 shEnvSanitize npm install npm test --mode-coverage rm -rf .tmp rm -rf \ /root/.npm \ /tmp/.* \ /tmp/* \ /var/cache/apt \ /var/lib/apt/lists \ /var/log/.* \ /var/log/* \ /var/tmp/.* \ /var/tmp/* \ 2>/dev/null || true " done ;; esac # https://docs.travis-ci.com/user/docker/#Pushing-a-Docker-Image-to-a-Registry # docker push if [ "$DOCKER_PASSWORD" ] then docker login -p="$DOCKER_PASSWORD" -u="$DOCKER_USERNAME" docker push "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG" fi )} shCiBefore () {(set -e #!! shNpmTestPublished shReadmeEval example.js # screenshot MODE_CI=readmeEvalExampleJs shBrowserScreenshot \ file:///tmp/app/.tmp/build/coverage/app/example.js.html MODE_CI=readmeEvalExampleJs shBrowserScreenshot \ file:///tmp/app/.tmp/build/test-report.html )} run shCiMain . lib.utility2.sh shCiMain

