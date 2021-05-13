openbase logo
uti

utility2

by kai zhu
2020.11.12

this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps

Overview

Readme

utility2

this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps

live web demo

screenshot

travis-ci.com build-status coverage

build commit status

git-branch :masterbetaalpha
test-server-github :github.com test-servergithub.com test-servergithub.com test-server
test-server-heroku :heroku.com test-serverheroku.com test-serverheroku.com test-server
test-report :test-reporttest-reporttest-report
coverage :coveragecoveragecoverage
build-artifacts :build-artifactsbuild-artifactsbuild-artifacts

npmPackageListing

table of contents

  1. cdn download
  2. documentation
  3. quickstart standalone app
  4. quickstart example.js
  5. extra screenshots
  6. package.json
  7. changelog of last 50 commits
  8. internal build script
  9. misc

cdn download

documentation

api doc

apidoc

cli help

screenshot

changelog 2020.12.3

  • pre - migrate ci from travis-ci.com to github.com
  • remove shell-functions shBuildInsideDocker, shChromeSocks5, shCryptoTravisEncrypt, shMacAddressSpoof, shNpmDeprecateAlias, shNpmPublishAlias, shTravisRepoCreate, shTravisRepoTrigger
  • init shell-var \$CI_xxx in shell-function shCiInit instead of shCiMain
  • rename shBuildXxx to shCiXxx
  • merge shell-function shIstanbulCover into shNpmTest
  • update shell-function shRunWithScreenshotTxt with fixed \$EXIT_CODE
  • replace var isBrowser with isEnvNode and remove unused var isWebWorker
  • merge state modeTest into npm_config_mode_test, modeTestCase into npm_config_mode_test_case, timeoutDefault into npm_config_timeout
  • add functions documentQuerySelectorAll
  • remove functions middlewareXxx, onParallelXxx, streamCleanup
  • add file .windows_terminals_settings.json
  • in shell-functions remove whitespace between "shXxx ()"
  • none

todo

  • migrate ci from travis-ci.com to github.com
  • reimplement timerTimeout in function testRunDefault
  • fix broken auto-jslint for README.md
  • fix test-report bug with duplicate github and heroku tests
  • update function fsWriteFileWithMkdirp to write to tmpfile first
  • jslint - unmangle function jslintAutofixLocalFunction
  • istanbul - inline class Instrumenter into function instrumentSync
  • add default testCase _testCase_cliRun_help
  • add server stress-test using chromeDevtoolsClientCreate
  • none

quickstart standalone app

to run this example, follow instruction in script below

# example.sh

# this shell script will download and run web-demo of utility2 as standalone app

# 1. download standalone app
curl -O https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build..beta..travis-ci.com/app/assets.app.js
# 2. run standalone app
PORT=8081 node ./assets.app.js
# 3. open browser to http://127.0.0.1:8081 and play with web-demo
# 4. edit file assets.app.js to suit your needs

output from browser

screenshot

output from shell

screenshot

quickstart example.js

screenshot

to run this example, follow the instruction in the script below

/*
example.js

this script will demo automated browser-tests with coverage
(via puppeteer and istanbul)

instruction
    1. save this script as example.js
    2. run the shell-command:
        $ npm install utility2 && \
            PATH="$(pwd)/node_modules/.bin:$PATH" \
            PORT=8081 \
            UTILITY2_DIR_BUILD=.tmp/build \
            npm_config_mode_coverage=utility2 \
            node_modules/.bin/utility2 test example.js
    3. view test-report in .tmp/build/test-report.html
    4. view coverage in .tmp/build/coverage/index.html
*/


/* istanbul instrument in package utility2 */
// assets.utility2.header.js - start
/* jslint utility2:true */
/* istanbul ignore next */
// run shared js-env code - init-local
(function () {
    "use strict";
    let isEnvNode;
    let local;
    // init debugInline
    if (!globalThis.debugInline) {
        let consoleError;
        consoleError = console.error;
        globalThis.debugInline = function (...argList) {
        /*
         * this function will both print <argList> to stderr and
         * return <argList>[0]
         */
            consoleError("\n\ndebugInline");
            consoleError(...argList);
            consoleError("\n");
            return argList[0];
        };
    }
    // init isEnvNode
    isEnvNode = (
        typeof process === "object" && process &&
        process.versions && typeof process.versions.node === "string"
    );
    // init function
    function objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(obj) {
    /*
     * this function will recursively deep-copy <obj> with keys sorted
     */
        let sorted;
        if (typeof obj !== "object" || !obj) {
            return obj;
        }
        // recursively deep-copy list with child-keys sorted
        if (Array.isArray(obj)) {
            return obj.map(objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted);
        }
        // recursively deep-copy obj with keys sorted
        sorted = {};
        Object.keys(obj).sort().forEach(function (key) {
            sorted[key] = objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(obj[key]);
        });
        return sorted;
    }
    function assertJsonEqual(aa, bb) {
    /*
     * this function will assert JSON.stringify(<aa>) === JSON.stringify(<bb>)
     */
        aa = JSON.stringify(objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(aa));
        bb = JSON.stringify(objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(bb));
        if (aa !== bb) {
            throw new Error(JSON.stringify(aa) + " !== " + JSON.stringify(bb));
        }
    }
    function assertOrThrow(passed, msg) {
    /*
     * this function will throw <msg> if <passed> is falsy
     */
        if (passed) {
            return;
        }
        throw (
            (
                msg &&
                typeof msg.message === "string" &&
                typeof msg.stack === "string"
            )
            // if msg is err, then leave as is
            ? msg
            : new Error(
                typeof msg === "string"
                // if msg is string, then leave as is
                ? msg
                // else JSON.stringify(msg)
                : JSON.stringify(msg, undefined, 4)
            )
        );
    }
    function documentQuerySelectorAll(selector) {
    /*
     * this function will return document.querySelectorAll(<selector>)
     * or empty list if function is not available
     */
        return Array.from(
            (
                typeof document === "object" && document &&
                typeof document.querySelectorAll === "function"
            )
            ? document.querySelectorAll(selector)
            : []
        );
    }
    function identity(val) {
    /*
     * this function will return <val>
     */
        return val;
    }
    function noop() {
    /*
     * this function will do nothing
     */
        return;
    }
    function objectAssignDefault(tgt = {}, src = {}, depth = 0) {
    /*
     * this function will if items from <tgt> are null, undefined,
     * or "", then overwrite them with items from <src>
     */
        function recurse(tgt, src, depth) {
            Object.entries(src).forEach(function ([
                key, bb
            ]) {
                let aa;
                aa = tgt[key];
                if (aa === undefined || aa === null || aa === "") {
                    tgt[key] = bb;
                    return;
                }
                if (
                    depth !== 0 &&
                    typeof aa === "object" && aa && !Array.isArray(aa) &&
                    typeof bb === "object" && bb && !Array.isArray(bb)
                ) {
                    recurse(aa, bb, depth - 1);
                }
            });
        }
        recurse(tgt, src, depth | 0);
        return tgt;
    }
    function onErrorThrow(err) {
    /*
     * this function will throw <err> if exists
     */
        if (err) {
            throw err;
        }
    }
    // init local
    local = {
        assertJsonEqual,
        assertOrThrow,
        documentQuerySelectorAll,
        identity,
        isEnvNode,
        local,
        noop,
        objectAssignDefault,
        objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted,
        onErrorThrow
    };
    globalThis.globalLocal = local;
}());
// assets.utility2.header.js - end


/* jslint utility2:true */
(function (local) {
"use strict";


// run shared js-env code - init-before
(function () {
// init local
local = (
    globalThis.utility2_rollup ||
    globalThis.utility2_utility2 ||
    require("utility2")
);
// init exports
globalThis.local = local;
}());


// run shared js-env code - function
(function () {
// init assets
local.assetsDict["/assets.hello.txt"] = "hello \ud83d\ude01\n";
local.assetsDict["/assets.index.template.html"] = "";

local.testCase_httpFetch_200 = async function (opt, onError) {
/*
 * this function will test httpFetch's "200 ok" handling-behavior
 */
    // test httpFetch-path "assets.hello.txt"
    opt = await local.httpFetch("assets.hello.txt");
    // validate status is 200
    local.assertJsonEqual(opt.status, 200);
    // validate responseText
    local.assertJsonEqual(await opt.text(), "hello \ud83d\ude01\n");
    onError(undefined, opt);
};

local.testCase_httpFetch_404 = async function (opt, onError) {
/*
 * this function will test httpFetch's "404 not found" handling-behavior
 */
    // test httpFetch-path "undefined"
    opt = await local.httpFetch("assets.hello.txt");
    // validate status is 200 - should fail
    local.assertJsonEqual(opt.status, 200);
    onError();
};

local.testCase_webpage_default = async function (opt, onError) {
/*
 * this function will test webpage's default handling-behavior
 */
    if (!local.isEnvNode) {
        onError(undefined, opt);
        return;
    }
    await local.browserTest({
        url: "http://127.0.0.1:" + process.env.PORT + "/?npm_config_mode_test=1"
    });
    onError(undefined, opt);
};

// run tests
if (local.isEnvNode && process.env.npm_config_mode_test) {
    local.testRunDefault(local);
}
}());


/* istanbul ignore next */
// run browser js-env code - init-test
(function () {
if (local.isEnvNode) {
    return;
}
// log stderr and stdout to #outputStdout1
["error", "log"].forEach(function (key) {
    let elem;
    let fnc;
    elem = document.querySelector("#outputStdout1");
    if (!elem) {
        return;
    }
    fnc = console[key];
    console[key] = function (...argList) {
        fnc(...argList);
        // append text to #outputStdout1
        elem.textContent += argList.map(function (arg) {
            return (
                typeof arg === "string"
                ? arg
                : JSON.stringify(arg, undefined, 4)
            );
        }).join(" ").replace((
            /\u001b\[\d+?m/g
        ), "") + "\n";
        // scroll textarea to bottom
        elem.scrollTop = elem.scrollHeight;
    };
});
}());


/* istanbul ignore next */
// run node js-env code - init-test
(function () {
if (!local.isEnvNode) {
    return;
}
// init exports
module.exports = local;
// init assetsDict
local.assetsDict = local.assetsDict || {};
local.assetsDict["/assets.utility2.js"] = (
    local.assetsDict["/assets.utility2.js"] ||
    require("fs").readFileSync(
        require("path").resolve(local.__dirname + "/lib.utility2.js"),
        "utf8"
    ).replace((
        /^#!\//
    ), "// ")
);
/* validateLineSortedReset */
/* jslint ignore:start */
local.assetsDict["/"] = `<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta
    content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"
    name="viewport"
>
<!-- "assets.utility2.template.html" -->
<title>utility2 (2020.12.3)</title>
<style>
/* jslint utility2:true */
/*csslint
*/
/* csslint ignore:start */
*,
*:after,
*:before {
    box-sizing: border-box;
}
.uiAnimateSlide {
    overflow-y: hidden;
    transition:
        max-height ease-in 250ms,
        min-height ease-in 250ms,
        padding-bottom ease-in 250ms,
        padding-top ease-in 250ms;
}
/* csslint ignore:end */
@keyframes uiAnimateSpin {
0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
a {
    overflow-wrap: break-word;
}
body {
    background: #f7f7f7;
    font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
    font-size: small;
    margin: 0 40px;
}
body > div,
body > input,
body > pre,
body > .button,
body > .textarea {
    margin-bottom: 20px;
    margin-top: 0;
}
body > input,
body > .button {
    width: 20rem;
}
body > .readonly {
    background: #ddd;
}
body > .textarea {
    height: 10rem;
    resize: vertical;
    width: 100%;
}
code,
pre,
.textarea {
    font-family: Consolas, Menlo, monospace;
    font-size: smaller;
}
pre {
    overflow-wrap: break-word;
    white-space: pre-wrap;
}
.button {
    background: #ddd;
    border: 1px solid #999;
    color: #000;
    cursor: pointer;
    display: inline-block;
    padding: 2px 5px;
    text-align: center;
    text-decoration: none;
}
.button:hover {
    background: #bbb;
}
.colorError {
    color: #d00;
}
.textarea {
    background: #fff;
    border: 1px solid #999;
    border-radius: 0;
    cursor: auto;
    overflow: auto;
    padding: 2px;
}
.zeroPixel {
    border: 0;
    height: 0;
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0;
    width: 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="uiAnimateSpin" style="
    animation: uiAnimateSpin 2s linear infinite;
    border-radius: 50%;
    border-top: 5px solid #7d7;
    border: 5px solid #999;
    display: none;
    height: 25px;
    vertical-align: middle;
    width: 25px;
"></div>
<script>
/* jslint utility2:true */
(function () {
    "use strict";
    // polyfill globalThis
    window.globalThis = window;
    // measure-and-print time-elapsed for window.onload
    if (!window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed) {
        window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed = Date.now() + 100;
        window.addEventListener("load", function () {
            setTimeout(function () {
                window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed = (
                    Date.now() -
                    window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed
                );
                console.error(
                    "domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed = " +
                    window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed
                );
            }, 100);
        });
    }
    // limit select-all within <pre tabIndex="0"> elem
    if (!window.domOnEventSelectAllWithinPre) {
        window.domOnEventSelectAllWithinPre = function (evt) {
            let range;
            let selection;
            if (
                (evt.ctrlKey || evt.metaKey) &&
                evt.key === "a" &&
                evt.target.closest("pre")
            ) {
                range = document.createRange();
                range.selectNodeContents(evt.target.closest("pre"));
                selection = window.getSelection();
                selection.removeAllRanges();
                selection.addRange(range);
                evt.preventDefault();
            }
        };
        // handle evt
        document.addEventListener(
            "keydown",
            window.domOnEventSelectAllWithinPre
        );
    }
}());
</script>
<h1>
<a href="https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2" target="_blank">
    utility2 (2020.12.3)
</a>
</h1>
<h3>this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps</h3>
<a
    class="button" download href="assets.app.js"
>download standalone app</a><br>
<button
    class="button"
    id="buttonTestRun1"
>run browser-tests</button><br>
<div class="uiAnimateSlide" id="htmlTestReport1" style="
    border-bottom: 0;
    border-top: 0;
    margin-bottom: 0;
    margin-top: 0;
    max-height: 0;
    padding-bottom: 0;
    padding-top: 0;
"></div>


<!-- custom-html-start -->
<label>edit or paste script below to cover and test</label>
<textarea
    class="textarea"
    id="inputTextarea1">
// remove comment below to disable jslint
/*jslint browser, devel*/
/*global window*/
(function () {
    "use strict";
    let local = window.utility2;
    let testCaseDict = {
        modeTest: 1
    };

    // comment this testCase to disable failed error demo
    testCaseDict.testCase_failed_error_demo = function (opt, onError) {
    /*
     * this function will run a failed error demo
     */
        onError(new Error("this is a failed error demo"), opt);
    };

    testCaseDict.testCase_passed_http_fetch_demo = function (opt, onError) {
    /*
     * this function will demo a passed http-fetch test
     */
        // fetch main-page "/"
        window.fetch("/").then(function (res) {
            // validate "200 ok" status
            local.assertOrThrow(res.status === 200, res.status);
            return res.text();
        }).then(function (data) {
            // validate non-empty data
            local.assertOrThrow(data && data.length > 0, data);
            onError(undefined, opt);
        // handle err
        }).catch(onError);
    };

    // create coverage-report
    local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunEnd", {}, function () {
        document.querySelector(
            "#htmlCoverageReport1"
        ).innerHTML = local.coverageReportCreate({});
    });

    // run tests
    if (!(
        /\bnpm_config_mode_test=1\b/
    ).test(location.search)) {
        local.testRunDefault(testCaseDict);
    }
}());
</textarea>
<button
    class="button"
    id="buttonJslintAutofix1"
>jslint autofix</button><br>
<pre class= "colorError" id="outputJslintPre1" tabindex="0"></pre>
<label>instrumented-code</label>
<textarea
    class="readonly textarea"
    id="outputTextarea1"
    readonly
    tabindex="0"
></textarea>
<label>stderr and stdout</label>
<textarea
    class="onevent-output-reset readonly textarea"
    id="outputStdout1"
    readonly
></textarea>
<div id="htmlCoverageReport1"></div>
<script>
/* jslint utility2:true */
/*jslint eval*/
window.addEventListener("load", function () {
    "use strict";
    let local;
    function testRun(evt) {
        // jslint #inputTextarea1
        local.jslintAndPrint(document.querySelector(
            "#inputTextarea1"
        ).value, "inputTextarea1.js", {
            modeAutofix: evt.target.id === "buttonJslintAutofix1",
            modeConditional: evt.target.id !== "buttonJslintAutofix1"
        });
        document.querySelector(
            "#outputJslintPre1"
        ).textContent = local.jslint.jslintResult.errMsg.replace((
            /\\u001b\\[\\d*m/g
        ), "").trim();
        // jslint-autofix #inputTextarea1
        if (local.jslint.jslintResult.autofix) {
            document.querySelector(
                "#inputTextarea1"
            ).value = local.jslint.jslintResult.code;
        }
        // try to cleanup __coverage__
        try {
            delete globalThis.__coverage__["/inputTextarea1.js"];
        } catch (ignore) {}
        // try to cover and eval #inputTextarea1
        try {
            document.querySelector(
                "#outputTextarea1"
            ).value = local.istanbul.instrumentSync(
                document.querySelector("#inputTextarea1").value,
                "/inputTextarea1.js"
            );
            eval(
                document.querySelector("#outputTextarea1").value
            );
        } catch (errCaught) {
            console.error(errCaught);
        }
    }
    // init local
    local = window.utility2;
    // init evt-handling
    document.querySelector(
        "#buttonJslintAutofix1"
    ).addEventListener("click", testRun);
    document.querySelector(
        "#inputTextarea1"
    ).addEventListener("keyup", testRun);
    // testRun
    testRun({
        target: {}
    });
});
</script>
<!-- custom-html-end -->


<script>
window.utility2_state = {
npm_config_mode_backend: undefined,
npm_package_description: "this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps",
npm_package_homepage: "https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2",
npm_package_name: "utility2",
npm_package_nameLib: "utility2",
npm_package_version: "2020.12.3"
}
</script>
<script src="assets.utility2.lib.istanbul.js"></script>
<script src="assets.utility2.lib.jslint.js"></script>
<script src="assets.utility2.lib.marked.js"></script>
<script src="assets.utility2.js"></script>
<script>
/* jslint utility2:true */
window.utility2.onReadyIncrement();
window.addEventListener("load", function () {
    "use strict";
    let local;
    function onTestRun({
        msg,
        target,
        type
    }) {
        switch ((target && target.id) || type) {
        case "buttonTestRun1":
            window.utility2_modeTest = 1;
            local.testRunDefault(window.local);
            return;
        case "utility2.testRunEnd":
            document.querySelectorAll(
                "#buttonTestRun1"
            ).forEach(function (elem) {
                elem.textContent = "run tests";
            });
            document.querySelectorAll(
                "#htmlTestReport1"
            ).forEach(function (elem) {
                elem.innerHTML = msg.html;
            });
            return;
        case "utility2.testRunStart":
            document.querySelectorAll(
                ".onevent-output-reset"
            ).forEach(function (elem) {
                elem.textContent = "";
            });
            document.querySelectorAll(
                "#buttonTestRun1"
            ).forEach(function (elem) {
                elem.textContent = "running tests";
            });
            document.querySelectorAll(
                "#htmlTestReport1"
            ).forEach(function (elem) {
                local.uiAnimateSlideDown(elem);
                elem.innerHTML = msg.html;
            });
            return;
        case "utility2.testRunUpdate":
            document.querySelectorAll(
                "#htmlTestReport1"
            ).forEach(function (elem) {
                local.uiAnimateSlideDown(elem);
                elem.innerHTML = msg.html;
            });
            return;
        }
    }
    local = window.utility2;
    document.querySelectorAll(
        "#buttonTestRun1"
    ).forEach(function (elem) {
        elem.addEventListener("click", onTestRun);
    });
    local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunEnd", {}, onTestRun);
    local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunUpdate", {}, onTestRun);
    local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunStart", {}, onTestRun);
    local.onReadyDecrement();
});
</script>

<script src="assets.example.js"></script>
<script src="assets.test.js"></script>
<div style="text-align: center;">
    [
    this app was created with
    <a
        href="https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2"
        target="_blank"
    >utility2</a>
    ]
</div>
</body>
</html>
`;
/* jslint ignore:end */
local.assetsDict["/assets.example.html"] = local.assetsDict["/"];
// init cli
if (module !== require.main || globalThis.utility2_rollup) {
    return;
}
local.assetsDict["/assets.example.js"] = (
    local.assetsDict["/assets.example.js"] ||
    require("fs").readFileSync(__filename, "utf8")
);
local.assetsDict["/favicon.ico"] = local.assetsDict["/favicon.ico"] || "";
local.assetsDict["/index.html"] = local.assetsDict["/"];
// if $npm_config_timeout_exit exists,
// then exit this process after $npm_config_timeout_exit ms
if (process.env.npm_config_timeout_exit) {
    setTimeout(
        process.exit.bind(undefined, 15),
        process.env.npm_config_timeout_exit | 0
    ).unref();
}
// start server
if (globalThis.utility2_serverHttp1) {
    return;
}
process.env.PORT = process.env.PORT || "8081";
console.error("http-server listening on port " + process.env.PORT);
require("http").createServer(function (req, res) {
    let data;
    data = local.assetsDict[require("url").parse(req.url).pathname];
    if (data !== undefined) {
        res.end(data);
        return;
    }
    res.statusCode = 404;
    res.end();
}).listen(process.env.PORT);
}());
}());

output from browser

screenshot

output from shell

screenshot

extra screenshots

  1. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.ci.browser.%252F.tmp%252Fbuild%252Fapidoc.html.png screenshot

  2. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.ci.browser.%252F.tmp%252Fbuild%252Fcoverage.lib.html.png screenshot

  3. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.ci.browser.%252F.tmp%252Fbuild%252Ftest-report.html.png screenshot

  4. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.deployGithub.browser.%252Fnode-utility2%252Fbuild%252Fapp.png screenshot

  5. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.deployGithubTest.browser.%252Fnode-utility2%252Fbuild%252Fapp.png screenshot

  6. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.deployHeroku.browser.%252F.png screenshot

  7. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.deployHerokuTest.browser.%252F.png screenshot

  8. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.npmTest.browser.%252F.png screenshot

  9. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.readmeEvalExampleJs.browser.%252F.png screenshot

  10. https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build/screenshot.readmeEvalExampleSh.browser.%252F.png screenshot

package.json

{
    "!!jslint_utility2": true,
    "author": "kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com>",
    "bin": {
        "utility2": "lib.utility2.sh",
        "utility2-apidoc": "lib.apidoc.js",
        "utility2-istanbul": "lib.istanbul.js",
        "utility2-jslint": "lib.jslint.js"
    },
    "description": "this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps",
    "devDependencies": {},
    "engines": {
        "node": ">=12.0"
    },
    "fileCount": 28,
    "homepage": "https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2",
    "keywords": [
        "continuous-integration",
        "npmdoc",
        "npmtest",
        "test-coverage",
        "travis-ci"
    ],
    "license": "MIT",
    "main": "lib.utility2.js",
    "name": "utility2",
    "nameAliasPublish": "",
    "nameAliasPublish2": "npmtest-lite test-lite",
    "nameLib": "utility2",
    "nameOriginal": "utility2",
    "repository": {
        "type": "git",
        "url": "https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2.git"
    },
    "scripts": {
        "build-ci": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
        "env": "env",
        "eval": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
        "heroku-postbuild": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
        "postinstall": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
        "start": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
        "test": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
        "utility2": "sh npm_scripts.sh"
    },
    "utility2Dependents": [
        "2020.06.08 apidoc-lite",
        "2020.06.12 bootstrap-lite",
        "2020.08.19 sqlite3-lite",
        "2020.10.27 jslint-lite",
        "2020.11.12 istanbul-lite",
        "2020.12.01 utility2"
    ],
    "version": "2020.12.3"
}

changelog of last 50 commits

screenshot

internal build script

  • Dockerfile.base
# Dockerfile.base
# docker build -f .tmp/README.Dockerfile.base -t kaizhu256/node-utility2:base .
# docker build -f ".tmp/README.Dockerfile.$DOCKER_TAG" -t "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG" .
# https://hub.docker.com/_/node/
FROM debian:stable-slim
MAINTAINER kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com>
VOLUME [ \
    "/mnt", \
    "/root", \
    "/tmp", \
    "/usr/share/doc", \
    "/usr/share/man", \
    "/var/cache", \
    "/var/lib/apt", \
    "/var/log", \
    "/var/tmp" \
]
WORKDIR /tmp
# install nodejs
# https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager/#debian-and-ubuntu-based-linux-distributions
RUN (set -e; \
    export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; \
    apt-get update; \
    apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y \
        apt-utils \
        busybox \
        ca-certificates \
        curl \
        git \
        gnupg; \
    (busybox --list | xargs -n1 /bin/sh -c \
        'ln -s /bin/busybox /bin/$0 2>/dev/null' || true); \
    curl -Lf https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | /bin/bash -; \
    apt-get install -y nodejs; \
    (cd /usr/lib && npm install sqlite3@5); \
)
# install google-chrome-stable
RUN (set -e; \
    curl -Lf https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | \
        apt-key add -; \
    printf "deb http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main\n" > \
        /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google.list; \
    apt-get update && apt-get install google-chrome-stable -y; \
)
# install extra
RUN (set -e; \
    export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; \
    apt-get update; \
    apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y \
        aptitude \
        ffmpeg \
        imagemagick \
        less \
        nginx-extras \
        screen \
        sqlite3 \
        ssh \
        transmission-daemon \
        vim \
        wget \
        whois \
        xvfb; \
)
  • Dockerfile.latest
# Dockerfile.latest
FROM kaizhu256/node-utility2:base
MAINTAINER kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com>
# install utility2
RUN (set -e; \
    export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; \
    npm install -g eslint n; \
    npm install kaizhu256/node-utility2#alpha; \
    cp -a node_modules /; \
    cd node_modules/utility2; \
    npm install; \
    npm test; \
)
  • Dockerfile.tmp
# Dockerfile.tmp
FROM kaizhu256/node-utility2:base
MAINTAINER kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com>
# install utility2
RUN (set -e; \
)
  • build_ci.sh
# build_ci.sh

# this shell script will run build-ci for this package

shCiAfter () {(set -e
    #// coverage-hack - test comment handling-behavior
    # shDeployCustom
    shDeployGithub
    shDeployHeroku
    shReadmeEval example.sh
    # restore $CI_BRANCH
    export CI_BRANCH="$CI_BRANCH_OLD"
    # docker build
    docker --version 2>/dev/null || return
    export DOCKER_TAG="$(printf "$CI_BRANCH" | sed -e "s/docker.//")"
    # if $DOCKER_TAG is not unique from $CI_BRANCH, then return
    if [ "$DOCKER_TAG" = "$CI_BRANCH" ]
    then
        return
    fi
    # docker build
    docker build \
        -f ".tmp/README.Dockerfile.$DOCKER_TAG" \
        -t "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG" .
    # docker test
    case "$CI_BRANCH" in
    docker.latest)
        # npm test utility2
        for PACKAGE in utility2 "kaizhu256/node-utility2#alpha"
        do
            docker run "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG" /bin/sh -c "
set -e
curl -Lf https://raw.githubusercontent.com\
/kaizhu256/node-utility2/alpha/lib.utility2.sh > /tmp/lib.utility2.sh
. /tmp/lib.utility2.sh
npm install '$PACKAGE'
cd node_modules/utility2
shEnvSanitize
npm install
npm test --mode-coverage
rm -rf .tmp
rm -rf \
    /root/.npm \
    /tmp/.* \
    /tmp/* \
    /var/cache/apt \
    /var/lib/apt/lists \
    /var/log/.* \
    /var/log/* \
    /var/tmp/.* \
    /var/tmp/* \
    2>/dev/null || true
"
        done
        ;;
    esac
    # https://docs.travis-ci.com/user/docker/#Pushing-a-Docker-Image-to-a-Registry
    # docker push
    if [ "$DOCKER_PASSWORD" ]
    then
        docker login -p="$DOCKER_PASSWORD" -u="$DOCKER_USERNAME"
        docker push "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG"
    fi
)}

shCiBefore () {(set -e
    #!! shNpmTestPublished
    shReadmeEval example.js
    # screenshot
    MODE_CI=readmeEvalExampleJs shBrowserScreenshot \
        file:///tmp/app/.tmp/build/coverage/app/example.js.html
    MODE_CI=readmeEvalExampleJs shBrowserScreenshot \
        file:///tmp/app/.tmp/build/test-report.html
)}

# run shCiMain
. lib.utility2.sh
shCiMain

misc

  • this package was created with utility2

