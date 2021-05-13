this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps
# example.sh
# this shell script will download and run web-demo of utility2 as standalone app
# 1. download standalone app
curl -O https://kaizhu256.github.io/node-utility2/build..beta..travis-ci.com/app/assets.app.js
# 2. run standalone app
PORT=8081 node ./assets.app.js
# 3. open browser to http://127.0.0.1:8081 and play with web-demo
# 4. edit file assets.app.js to suit your needs
/*
example.js
this script will demo automated browser-tests with coverage
(via puppeteer and istanbul)
instruction
1. save this script as example.js
2. run the shell-command:
$ npm install utility2 && \
PATH="$(pwd)/node_modules/.bin:$PATH" \
PORT=8081 \
UTILITY2_DIR_BUILD=.tmp/build \
npm_config_mode_coverage=utility2 \
node_modules/.bin/utility2 test example.js
3. view test-report in .tmp/build/test-report.html
4. view coverage in .tmp/build/coverage/index.html
*/
/* istanbul instrument in package utility2 */
// assets.utility2.header.js - start
/* jslint utility2:true */
/* istanbul ignore next */
// run shared js-env code - init-local
(function () {
"use strict";
let isEnvNode;
let local;
// init debugInline
if (!globalThis.debugInline) {
let consoleError;
consoleError = console.error;
globalThis.debugInline = function (...argList) {
/*
* this function will both print <argList> to stderr and
* return <argList>[0]
*/
consoleError("\n\ndebugInline");
consoleError(...argList);
consoleError("\n");
return argList[0];
};
}
// init isEnvNode
isEnvNode = (
typeof process === "object" && process &&
process.versions && typeof process.versions.node === "string"
);
// init function
function objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(obj) {
/*
* this function will recursively deep-copy <obj> with keys sorted
*/
let sorted;
if (typeof obj !== "object" || !obj) {
return obj;
}
// recursively deep-copy list with child-keys sorted
if (Array.isArray(obj)) {
return obj.map(objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted);
}
// recursively deep-copy obj with keys sorted
sorted = {};
Object.keys(obj).sort().forEach(function (key) {
sorted[key] = objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(obj[key]);
});
return sorted;
}
function assertJsonEqual(aa, bb) {
/*
* this function will assert JSON.stringify(<aa>) === JSON.stringify(<bb>)
*/
aa = JSON.stringify(objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(aa));
bb = JSON.stringify(objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted(bb));
if (aa !== bb) {
throw new Error(JSON.stringify(aa) + " !== " + JSON.stringify(bb));
}
}
function assertOrThrow(passed, msg) {
/*
* this function will throw <msg> if <passed> is falsy
*/
if (passed) {
return;
}
throw (
(
msg &&
typeof msg.message === "string" &&
typeof msg.stack === "string"
)
// if msg is err, then leave as is
? msg
: new Error(
typeof msg === "string"
// if msg is string, then leave as is
? msg
// else JSON.stringify(msg)
: JSON.stringify(msg, undefined, 4)
)
);
}
function documentQuerySelectorAll(selector) {
/*
* this function will return document.querySelectorAll(<selector>)
* or empty list if function is not available
*/
return Array.from(
(
typeof document === "object" && document &&
typeof document.querySelectorAll === "function"
)
? document.querySelectorAll(selector)
: []
);
}
function identity(val) {
/*
* this function will return <val>
*/
return val;
}
function noop() {
/*
* this function will do nothing
*/
return;
}
function objectAssignDefault(tgt = {}, src = {}, depth = 0) {
/*
* this function will if items from <tgt> are null, undefined,
* or "", then overwrite them with items from <src>
*/
function recurse(tgt, src, depth) {
Object.entries(src).forEach(function ([
key, bb
]) {
let aa;
aa = tgt[key];
if (aa === undefined || aa === null || aa === "") {
tgt[key] = bb;
return;
}
if (
depth !== 0 &&
typeof aa === "object" && aa && !Array.isArray(aa) &&
typeof bb === "object" && bb && !Array.isArray(bb)
) {
recurse(aa, bb, depth - 1);
}
});
}
recurse(tgt, src, depth | 0);
return tgt;
}
function onErrorThrow(err) {
/*
* this function will throw <err> if exists
*/
if (err) {
throw err;
}
}
// init local
local = {
assertJsonEqual,
assertOrThrow,
documentQuerySelectorAll,
identity,
isEnvNode,
local,
noop,
objectAssignDefault,
objectDeepCopyWithKeysSorted,
onErrorThrow
};
globalThis.globalLocal = local;
}());
// assets.utility2.header.js - end
/* jslint utility2:true */
(function (local) {
"use strict";
// run shared js-env code - init-before
(function () {
// init local
local = (
globalThis.utility2_rollup ||
globalThis.utility2_utility2 ||
require("utility2")
);
// init exports
globalThis.local = local;
}());
// run shared js-env code - function
(function () {
// init assets
local.assetsDict["/assets.hello.txt"] = "hello \ud83d\ude01\n";
local.assetsDict["/assets.index.template.html"] = "";
local.testCase_httpFetch_200 = async function (opt, onError) {
/*
* this function will test httpFetch's "200 ok" handling-behavior
*/
// test httpFetch-path "assets.hello.txt"
opt = await local.httpFetch("assets.hello.txt");
// validate status is 200
local.assertJsonEqual(opt.status, 200);
// validate responseText
local.assertJsonEqual(await opt.text(), "hello \ud83d\ude01\n");
onError(undefined, opt);
};
local.testCase_httpFetch_404 = async function (opt, onError) {
/*
* this function will test httpFetch's "404 not found" handling-behavior
*/
// test httpFetch-path "undefined"
opt = await local.httpFetch("assets.hello.txt");
// validate status is 200 - should fail
local.assertJsonEqual(opt.status, 200);
onError();
};
local.testCase_webpage_default = async function (opt, onError) {
/*
* this function will test webpage's default handling-behavior
*/
if (!local.isEnvNode) {
onError(undefined, opt);
return;
}
await local.browserTest({
url: "http://127.0.0.1:" + process.env.PORT + "/?npm_config_mode_test=1"
});
onError(undefined, opt);
};
// run tests
if (local.isEnvNode && process.env.npm_config_mode_test) {
local.testRunDefault(local);
}
}());
/* istanbul ignore next */
// run browser js-env code - init-test
(function () {
if (local.isEnvNode) {
return;
}
// log stderr and stdout to #outputStdout1
["error", "log"].forEach(function (key) {
let elem;
let fnc;
elem = document.querySelector("#outputStdout1");
if (!elem) {
return;
}
fnc = console[key];
console[key] = function (...argList) {
fnc(...argList);
// append text to #outputStdout1
elem.textContent += argList.map(function (arg) {
return (
typeof arg === "string"
? arg
: JSON.stringify(arg, undefined, 4)
);
}).join(" ").replace((
/\u001b\[\d+?m/g
), "") + "\n";
// scroll textarea to bottom
elem.scrollTop = elem.scrollHeight;
};
});
}());
/* istanbul ignore next */
// run node js-env code - init-test
(function () {
if (!local.isEnvNode) {
return;
}
// init exports
module.exports = local;
// init assetsDict
local.assetsDict = local.assetsDict || {};
local.assetsDict["/assets.utility2.js"] = (
local.assetsDict["/assets.utility2.js"] ||
require("fs").readFileSync(
require("path").resolve(local.__dirname + "/lib.utility2.js"),
"utf8"
).replace((
/^#!\//
), "// ")
);
/* validateLineSortedReset */
/* jslint ignore:start */
local.assetsDict["/"] = `<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta
content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"
name="viewport"
>
<!-- "assets.utility2.template.html" -->
<title>utility2 (2020.12.3)</title>
<style>
/* jslint utility2:true */
/*csslint
*/
/* csslint ignore:start */
*,
*:after,
*:before {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.uiAnimateSlide {
overflow-y: hidden;
transition:
max-height ease-in 250ms,
min-height ease-in 250ms,
padding-bottom ease-in 250ms,
padding-top ease-in 250ms;
}
/* csslint ignore:end */
@keyframes uiAnimateSpin {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
a {
overflow-wrap: break-word;
}
body {
background: #f7f7f7;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-size: small;
margin: 0 40px;
}
body > div,
body > input,
body > pre,
body > .button,
body > .textarea {
margin-bottom: 20px;
margin-top: 0;
}
body > input,
body > .button {
width: 20rem;
}
body > .readonly {
background: #ddd;
}
body > .textarea {
height: 10rem;
resize: vertical;
width: 100%;
}
code,
pre,
.textarea {
font-family: Consolas, Menlo, monospace;
font-size: smaller;
}
pre {
overflow-wrap: break-word;
white-space: pre-wrap;
}
.button {
background: #ddd;
border: 1px solid #999;
color: #000;
cursor: pointer;
display: inline-block;
padding: 2px 5px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
}
.button:hover {
background: #bbb;
}
.colorError {
color: #d00;
}
.textarea {
background: #fff;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0;
cursor: auto;
overflow: auto;
padding: 2px;
}
.zeroPixel {
border: 0;
height: 0;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
width: 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="uiAnimateSpin" style="
animation: uiAnimateSpin 2s linear infinite;
border-radius: 50%;
border-top: 5px solid #7d7;
border: 5px solid #999;
display: none;
height: 25px;
vertical-align: middle;
width: 25px;
"></div>
<script>
/* jslint utility2:true */
(function () {
"use strict";
// polyfill globalThis
window.globalThis = window;
// measure-and-print time-elapsed for window.onload
if (!window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed) {
window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed = Date.now() + 100;
window.addEventListener("load", function () {
setTimeout(function () {
window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed = (
Date.now() -
window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed
);
console.error(
"domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed = " +
window.domOnEventWindowOnloadTimeElapsed
);
}, 100);
});
}
// limit select-all within <pre tabIndex="0"> elem
if (!window.domOnEventSelectAllWithinPre) {
window.domOnEventSelectAllWithinPre = function (evt) {
let range;
let selection;
if (
(evt.ctrlKey || evt.metaKey) &&
evt.key === "a" &&
evt.target.closest("pre")
) {
range = document.createRange();
range.selectNodeContents(evt.target.closest("pre"));
selection = window.getSelection();
selection.removeAllRanges();
selection.addRange(range);
evt.preventDefault();
}
};
// handle evt
document.addEventListener(
"keydown",
window.domOnEventSelectAllWithinPre
);
}
}());
</script>
<h1>
<a href="https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2" target="_blank">
utility2 (2020.12.3)
</a>
</h1>
<h3>this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps</h3>
<a
class="button" download href="assets.app.js"
>download standalone app</a><br>
<button
class="button"
id="buttonTestRun1"
>run browser-tests</button><br>
<div class="uiAnimateSlide" id="htmlTestReport1" style="
border-bottom: 0;
border-top: 0;
margin-bottom: 0;
margin-top: 0;
max-height: 0;
padding-bottom: 0;
padding-top: 0;
"></div>
<!-- custom-html-start -->
<label>edit or paste script below to cover and test</label>
<textarea
class="textarea"
id="inputTextarea1">
// remove comment below to disable jslint
/*jslint browser, devel*/
/*global window*/
(function () {
"use strict";
let local = window.utility2;
let testCaseDict = {
modeTest: 1
};
// comment this testCase to disable failed error demo
testCaseDict.testCase_failed_error_demo = function (opt, onError) {
/*
* this function will run a failed error demo
*/
onError(new Error("this is a failed error demo"), opt);
};
testCaseDict.testCase_passed_http_fetch_demo = function (opt, onError) {
/*
* this function will demo a passed http-fetch test
*/
// fetch main-page "/"
window.fetch("/").then(function (res) {
// validate "200 ok" status
local.assertOrThrow(res.status === 200, res.status);
return res.text();
}).then(function (data) {
// validate non-empty data
local.assertOrThrow(data && data.length > 0, data);
onError(undefined, opt);
// handle err
}).catch(onError);
};
// create coverage-report
local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunEnd", {}, function () {
document.querySelector(
"#htmlCoverageReport1"
).innerHTML = local.coverageReportCreate({});
});
// run tests
if (!(
/\bnpm_config_mode_test=1\b/
).test(location.search)) {
local.testRunDefault(testCaseDict);
}
}());
</textarea>
<button
class="button"
id="buttonJslintAutofix1"
>jslint autofix</button><br>
<pre class= "colorError" id="outputJslintPre1" tabindex="0"></pre>
<label>instrumented-code</label>
<textarea
class="readonly textarea"
id="outputTextarea1"
readonly
tabindex="0"
></textarea>
<label>stderr and stdout</label>
<textarea
class="onevent-output-reset readonly textarea"
id="outputStdout1"
readonly
></textarea>
<div id="htmlCoverageReport1"></div>
<script>
/* jslint utility2:true */
/*jslint eval*/
window.addEventListener("load", function () {
"use strict";
let local;
function testRun(evt) {
// jslint #inputTextarea1
local.jslintAndPrint(document.querySelector(
"#inputTextarea1"
).value, "inputTextarea1.js", {
modeAutofix: evt.target.id === "buttonJslintAutofix1",
modeConditional: evt.target.id !== "buttonJslintAutofix1"
});
document.querySelector(
"#outputJslintPre1"
).textContent = local.jslint.jslintResult.errMsg.replace((
/\\u001b\\[\\d*m/g
), "").trim();
// jslint-autofix #inputTextarea1
if (local.jslint.jslintResult.autofix) {
document.querySelector(
"#inputTextarea1"
).value = local.jslint.jslintResult.code;
}
// try to cleanup __coverage__
try {
delete globalThis.__coverage__["/inputTextarea1.js"];
} catch (ignore) {}
// try to cover and eval #inputTextarea1
try {
document.querySelector(
"#outputTextarea1"
).value = local.istanbul.instrumentSync(
document.querySelector("#inputTextarea1").value,
"/inputTextarea1.js"
);
eval(
document.querySelector("#outputTextarea1").value
);
} catch (errCaught) {
console.error(errCaught);
}
}
// init local
local = window.utility2;
// init evt-handling
document.querySelector(
"#buttonJslintAutofix1"
).addEventListener("click", testRun);
document.querySelector(
"#inputTextarea1"
).addEventListener("keyup", testRun);
// testRun
testRun({
target: {}
});
});
</script>
<!-- custom-html-end -->
<script>
window.utility2_state = {
npm_config_mode_backend: undefined,
npm_package_description: "this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps",
npm_package_homepage: "https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2",
npm_package_name: "utility2",
npm_package_nameLib: "utility2",
npm_package_version: "2020.12.3"
}
</script>
<script src="assets.utility2.lib.istanbul.js"></script>
<script src="assets.utility2.lib.jslint.js"></script>
<script src="assets.utility2.lib.marked.js"></script>
<script src="assets.utility2.js"></script>
<script>
/* jslint utility2:true */
window.utility2.onReadyIncrement();
window.addEventListener("load", function () {
"use strict";
let local;
function onTestRun({
msg,
target,
type
}) {
switch ((target && target.id) || type) {
case "buttonTestRun1":
window.utility2_modeTest = 1;
local.testRunDefault(window.local);
return;
case "utility2.testRunEnd":
document.querySelectorAll(
"#buttonTestRun1"
).forEach(function (elem) {
elem.textContent = "run tests";
});
document.querySelectorAll(
"#htmlTestReport1"
).forEach(function (elem) {
elem.innerHTML = msg.html;
});
return;
case "utility2.testRunStart":
document.querySelectorAll(
".onevent-output-reset"
).forEach(function (elem) {
elem.textContent = "";
});
document.querySelectorAll(
"#buttonTestRun1"
).forEach(function (elem) {
elem.textContent = "running tests";
});
document.querySelectorAll(
"#htmlTestReport1"
).forEach(function (elem) {
local.uiAnimateSlideDown(elem);
elem.innerHTML = msg.html;
});
return;
case "utility2.testRunUpdate":
document.querySelectorAll(
"#htmlTestReport1"
).forEach(function (elem) {
local.uiAnimateSlideDown(elem);
elem.innerHTML = msg.html;
});
return;
}
}
local = window.utility2;
document.querySelectorAll(
"#buttonTestRun1"
).forEach(function (elem) {
elem.addEventListener("click", onTestRun);
});
local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunEnd", {}, onTestRun);
local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunUpdate", {}, onTestRun);
local.eventListenerAdd("utility2.testRunStart", {}, onTestRun);
local.onReadyDecrement();
});
</script>
<script src="assets.example.js"></script>
<script src="assets.test.js"></script>
<div style="text-align: center;">
[
this app was created with
<a
href="https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2"
target="_blank"
>utility2</a>
]
</div>
</body>
</html>
`;
/* jslint ignore:end */
local.assetsDict["/assets.example.html"] = local.assetsDict["/"];
// init cli
if (module !== require.main || globalThis.utility2_rollup) {
return;
}
local.assetsDict["/assets.example.js"] = (
local.assetsDict["/assets.example.js"] ||
require("fs").readFileSync(__filename, "utf8")
);
local.assetsDict["/favicon.ico"] = local.assetsDict["/favicon.ico"] || "";
local.assetsDict["/index.html"] = local.assetsDict["/"];
// if $npm_config_timeout_exit exists,
// then exit this process after $npm_config_timeout_exit ms
if (process.env.npm_config_timeout_exit) {
setTimeout(
process.exit.bind(undefined, 15),
process.env.npm_config_timeout_exit | 0
).unref();
}
// start server
if (globalThis.utility2_serverHttp1) {
return;
}
process.env.PORT = process.env.PORT || "8081";
console.error("http-server listening on port " + process.env.PORT);
require("http").createServer(function (req, res) {
let data;
data = local.assetsDict[require("url").parse(req.url).pathname];
if (data !== undefined) {
res.end(data);
return;
}
res.statusCode = 404;
res.end();
}).listen(process.env.PORT);
}());
}());
{
"!!jslint_utility2": true,
"author": "kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com>",
"bin": {
"utility2": "lib.utility2.sh",
"utility2-apidoc": "lib.apidoc.js",
"utility2-istanbul": "lib.istanbul.js",
"utility2-jslint": "lib.jslint.js"
},
"description": "this zero-dependency package will provide high-level functions to to build, test, and deploy webapps",
"devDependencies": {},
"engines": {
"node": ">=12.0"
},
"fileCount": 28,
"homepage": "https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2",
"keywords": [
"continuous-integration",
"npmdoc",
"npmtest",
"test-coverage",
"travis-ci"
],
"license": "MIT",
"main": "lib.utility2.js",
"name": "utility2",
"nameAliasPublish": "",
"nameAliasPublish2": "npmtest-lite test-lite",
"nameLib": "utility2",
"nameOriginal": "utility2",
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "https://github.com/kaizhu256/node-utility2.git"
},
"scripts": {
"build-ci": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
"env": "env",
"eval": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
"heroku-postbuild": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
"postinstall": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
"start": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
"test": "sh npm_scripts.sh",
"utility2": "sh npm_scripts.sh"
},
"utility2Dependents": [
"2020.06.08 apidoc-lite",
"2020.06.12 bootstrap-lite",
"2020.08.19 sqlite3-lite",
"2020.10.27 jslint-lite",
"2020.11.12 istanbul-lite",
"2020.12.01 utility2"
],
"version": "2020.12.3"
}
# Dockerfile.base
# docker build -f .tmp/README.Dockerfile.base -t kaizhu256/node-utility2:base .
# docker build -f ".tmp/README.Dockerfile.$DOCKER_TAG" -t "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG" .
# https://hub.docker.com/_/node/
FROM debian:stable-slim
MAINTAINER kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com>
VOLUME [ \
"/mnt", \
"/root", \
"/tmp", \
"/usr/share/doc", \
"/usr/share/man", \
"/var/cache", \
"/var/lib/apt", \
"/var/log", \
"/var/tmp" \
]
WORKDIR /tmp
# install nodejs
# https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager/#debian-and-ubuntu-based-linux-distributions
RUN (set -e; \
export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; \
apt-get update; \
apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y \
apt-utils \
busybox \
ca-certificates \
curl \
git \
gnupg; \
(busybox --list | xargs -n1 /bin/sh -c \
'ln -s /bin/busybox /bin/$0 2>/dev/null' || true); \
curl -Lf https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | /bin/bash -; \
apt-get install -y nodejs; \
(cd /usr/lib && npm install sqlite3@5); \
)
# install google-chrome-stable
RUN (set -e; \
curl -Lf https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | \
apt-key add -; \
printf "deb http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main\n" > \
/etc/apt/sources.list.d/google.list; \
apt-get update && apt-get install google-chrome-stable -y; \
)
# install extra
RUN (set -e; \
export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; \
apt-get update; \
apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y \
aptitude \
ffmpeg \
imagemagick \
less \
nginx-extras \
screen \
sqlite3 \
ssh \
transmission-daemon \
vim \
wget \
whois \
xvfb; \
)
# Dockerfile.latest
FROM kaizhu256/node-utility2:base
MAINTAINER kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com>
# install utility2
RUN (set -e; \
export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; \
npm install -g eslint n; \
npm install kaizhu256/node-utility2#alpha; \
cp -a node_modules /; \
cd node_modules/utility2; \
npm install; \
npm test; \
)
# Dockerfile.tmp
FROM kaizhu256/node-utility2:base
MAINTAINER kai zhu <kaizhu256@gmail.com>
# install utility2
RUN (set -e; \
)
# build_ci.sh
# this shell script will run build-ci for this package
shCiAfter () {(set -e
#// coverage-hack - test comment handling-behavior
# shDeployCustom
shDeployGithub
shDeployHeroku
shReadmeEval example.sh
# restore $CI_BRANCH
export CI_BRANCH="$CI_BRANCH_OLD"
# docker build
docker --version 2>/dev/null || return
export DOCKER_TAG="$(printf "$CI_BRANCH" | sed -e "s/docker.//")"
# if $DOCKER_TAG is not unique from $CI_BRANCH, then return
if [ "$DOCKER_TAG" = "$CI_BRANCH" ]
then
return
fi
# docker build
docker build \
-f ".tmp/README.Dockerfile.$DOCKER_TAG" \
-t "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG" .
# docker test
case "$CI_BRANCH" in
docker.latest)
# npm test utility2
for PACKAGE in utility2 "kaizhu256/node-utility2#alpha"
do
docker run "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG" /bin/sh -c "
set -e
curl -Lf https://raw.githubusercontent.com\
/kaizhu256/node-utility2/alpha/lib.utility2.sh > /tmp/lib.utility2.sh
. /tmp/lib.utility2.sh
npm install '$PACKAGE'
cd node_modules/utility2
shEnvSanitize
npm install
npm test --mode-coverage
rm -rf .tmp
rm -rf \
/root/.npm \
/tmp/.* \
/tmp/* \
/var/cache/apt \
/var/lib/apt/lists \
/var/log/.* \
/var/log/* \
/var/tmp/.* \
/var/tmp/* \
2>/dev/null || true
"
done
;;
esac
# https://docs.travis-ci.com/user/docker/#Pushing-a-Docker-Image-to-a-Registry
# docker push
if [ "$DOCKER_PASSWORD" ]
then
docker login -p="$DOCKER_PASSWORD" -u="$DOCKER_USERNAME"
docker push "$GITHUB_FULLNAME:$DOCKER_TAG"
fi
)}
shCiBefore () {(set -e
#!! shNpmTestPublished
shReadmeEval example.js
# screenshot
MODE_CI=readmeEvalExampleJs shBrowserScreenshot \
file:///tmp/app/.tmp/build/coverage/app/example.js.html
MODE_CI=readmeEvalExampleJs shBrowserScreenshot \
file:///tmp/app/.tmp/build/test-report.html
)}
# run shCiMain
. lib.utility2.sh
shCiMain