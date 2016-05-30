Utility OpenType

Simple, CSS utility classes for advanced typographic features. Falls back gracefully through feature queries. Less than 1.75kB gzipped. —@kennethormandy

Utility OpenType helps you make the most of the font that you are loading in, reducing convoluted CSS into four-letter, typographic utility classes, because:

OpenType features should be as easy to apply as bold and italics. OpenType features should cascade predictably. OpenType features should fallback gracefully.

This is described in more detail in the design decisions. The following examples are supported on Chrome, Firefox, and Internet Explorer 10+ and fallback as gracefully elsewhere. Works on its own, or alongside frameworks like Basscss.

Get started

Utility OpenType is ready to use with Sass, PostCSS, or vanilla CSS. If you’re using Sass or PostCSS, install it through npm:

npm install --save utility-opentype

Then, include it within your source files:

@ import "utility-opentype" ;

If you’re using Sass without Eyeglass modules, you will need to include the actual path to the file in the node_modules directory, for example:

@ import "../node_modules/utility-opentype/css/utility-opentype" ;

If you’d like to use the css directly, download the latest version of the compiled file, or reference the hosted CDN version in your HTML:

< link href = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/kennethormandy/utility-opentype/master/css/utility-opentype.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

That’s it! You’re ready to use the classes within your markup.

Classes

Read the full docs with examples.

.liga – Common Ligatures

– Common Ligatures .dlig – Discretionary Ligatures

– Discretionary Ligatures .smcp – Proper Small Caps

– Proper Small Caps .c2sc – Caps to Small Caps

– Caps to Small Caps .caps – Small Caps and Caps to Small Caps, still requires docs

– Small Caps and Caps to Small Caps, still requires docs .case – Case Sensitive Forms

– Case Sensitive Forms .titl - Titling alternates

- Titling alternates .calt – Contextual alternates

– Contextual alternates .hist – Historical forms

– Historical forms .swsh – Swashes, 1–3, still requires docs

– Swashes, 1–3, still requires docs .salt – Stylistic Alternates, numbered 1–3 classes still require docs

– Stylistic Alternates, numbered 1–3 classes still require docs .ss01 – Stylistic Sets, 1–20, still requires docs

– Stylistic Sets, 1–20, still requires docs .frac – Diagonal Fractions

– Diagonal Fractions .afrc – Alternate Fractions, still requires docs

– Alternate Fractions, still requires docs .ordn – Ordinals

– Ordinals .sups – Superscripts

– Superscripts .subs – Subscripts

– Subscripts .sinf – Scientific Inferiors

– Scientific Inferiors .lnum – Lining numbers

– Lining numbers .onum – Oldstyle numbers

– Oldstyle numbers .pnum – Proportinal numbers

– Proportinal numbers .tnum – Tabular numbers

– Tabular numbers .zero – Slashes Zero

Running locally

git clone https://github.com/kennethormandy/utility-opentype cd utility-opentype npm install npm test

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright © 2015 Kenneth Ormandy