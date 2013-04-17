openbase logo
utility

by node-modules
1.17.0 (see all)

A collection of useful utilities.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

utility

NPM version build status Test coverage npm download

A collection of useful utilities.

Install

$ npm install utility

Usage

const utils = require('utility');

Also you can use it within typescript, like this ↓

import * as utility from 'utility';

md5

utils.md5('苏千').should.equal('5f733c47c58a077d61257102b2d44481');
utils.md5(Buffer.from('苏千')).should.equal('5f733c47c58a077d61257102b2d44481');
// md5 base64 format
utils.md5('苏千', 'base64'); // 'X3M8R8WKB31hJXECstREgQ=='

// Object md5 hash. Sorted by key, and JSON.stringify. See source code for detail
utils.md5({foo: 'bar', bar: 'foo'}).should.equal(utils.md5({bar: 'foo', foo: 'bar'}));

sha1

utils.sha1('苏千').should.equal('0a4aff6bab634b9c2f99b71f25e976921fcde5a5');
utils.sha1(Buffer.from('苏千')).should.equal('0a4aff6bab634b9c2f99b71f25e976921fcde5a5');
// sha1 base64 format
utils.sha1('苏千', 'base64'); // 'Ckr/a6tjS5wvmbcfJel2kh/N5aU='

// Object sha1 hash. Sorted by key, and JSON.stringify. See source code for detail
utils.sha1({foo: 'bar', bar: 'foo'}).should.equal(utils.sha1({bar: 'foo', foo: 'bar'}));

sha256

utils.sha256(Buffer.from('苏千')).should.equal('75dd03e3fcdbba7d5bec07900bae740cc8e361d77e7df8949de421d3df5d3635');

hmac

// hmac-sha1 with base64 output encoding
utils.hmac('sha1', 'I am a key', 'hello world'); // 'pO6J0LKDxRRkvSECSEdxwKx84L0='

decode and encode

// base64 encode
utils.base64encode('你好￥'); // '5L2g5aW977+l'
utils.base64decode('5L2g5aW977+l') // '你好￥'

// urlsafe base64 encode
utils.base64encode('你好￥', true); // '5L2g5aW977-l'
utils.base64decode('5L2g5aW977-l', true); // '你好￥'

// html escape and unescape
utils.escape('<script/>"& &amp;'); // '&lt;script/&gt;&quot;&amp; &amp;amp;'
utils.unescape('&lt;script/&gt;&quot;&amp; &amp;amp;'); // '<script/>"& &amp;'

// Safe encodeURIComponent and decodeURIComponent
utils.decodeURIComponent(utils.encodeURIComponent('你好, nodejs')).should.equal('你好, nodejs');

others

[WARNNING] getIP() remove, PLEASE use https://github.com/node-modules/address module instead.

// get a function parameter's names
utils.getParamNames(function (key1, key2) {}); // ['key1', 'key2']

// get a random string, default length is 16.
utils.randomString(32, '1234567890'); //18774480824014856763726145106142

// check if object has this property
utils.has({hello: 'world'}, 'hello'); //true

// empty function
utils.noop = function () {}

// throw out an assertion error if you were given an invalid "func"
try {
  utils.getParamNames(null); // Only function is allowed
} catch (err) {
  console.error(err); // Assertion Error
}

Date utils

// accessLogDate
utils.accessLogDate(); // '16/Apr/2013:16:40:09 +0800'

// logDate,
// 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS' format date string
utils.logDate(); // '2013-04-17 14:43:02.674'
utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmssSSS(); // '2013-04-17 14:43:02.674'
utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmssSSS(','); // '2013-04-17 14:43:02,674'

// 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' format date string
utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmss(); // '2013-04-17 14:43:02'
utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmss(new Date(), {dateSep: '.'}); // '2013.04.17 14:43:02'

// 'YYYY-MM-DD' format date string
utils.YYYYMMDD(); // '2013-04-17'
utils.YYYYMMDD(''); // '20130417'
utils.YYYYMMDD(','); // '2013,04,17'

// datestruct
utils.datestruct(); // { YYYYMMDD: 20130416, H: 8 }

// Unix's timestamp
utils.timestamp(); // 1378153226

// Parse timestamp
// seconds
utils.timestamp(1385091596); // Fri Nov 22 2013 11:39:56 GMT+0800 (CST)
// millseconds
utils.timestamp(1385091596000); // Fri Nov 22 2013 11:39:56 GMT+0800 (CST)

Number utils

// Detect a number string can safe convert to Javascript Number.: `-9007199254740991 ~ 9007199254740991`
utils.isSafeNumberString('9007199254740991'); // true
utils.isSafeNumberString('9007199254740993'); // false

// Convert string to number safe:
utils.toSafeNumber('9007199254740991'); // 9007199254740991
utils.toSafeNumber('9007199254740993'); // '9007199254740993'

// Produces a random integer between the inclusive `lower` and exclusive `upper` bounds.
utils.random(100); // [0, 100)
utils.random(2, 1000); // [2, 1000)
utils.random(); // 0

Timers

utils.setImmediate(function () {
  console.log('hi');
});

map

Create a real map in javascript.

use Object.create(null)

const map = utils.map({a: 1});

// should.not.exist(map.constractor);
// should.not.exist(map.__proto__);
// should.not.exist(map.toString);
// should not exist any property

console.log(map); // {a: 1}

String utils

// split string by sep
utils.split('foo,bar,,,', ','); // ['foo', 'bar']

// replace string work with special chars which `String.prototype.replace` can't handle
utils.replace('<body> hi', '<body>', '$& body'); // '$& body hi'

// replace http header invalid characters
utils.replaceInvalidHttpHeaderChar('abc你好11'); // {invalid: true, val: 'abc  11'}

Try

const res = utils.try(function () {
  return JSON.parse(str);
});

// {error: undefined, value: {foo: 'bar'}}
// {error: Error, value: undefined}

Note that when you use typescript, you must use the following methods to call ' Try '

import * as utility from 'utility';

utility.UNSTABLE_METHOD.try(...);
...

argumentsToArray

function() {
  const arr = utility.argumentsToArray(arguments);
  console.log(arr.join(', '));
}

JSON

const obj = utils.strictJSONparse('"hello"');
// will throw when JSON string is not object

const pkg = utils.readJSONSync('package.json');
utils.writeJSONSync('package.json', pkg, {
  replacer: null,
  space: '\t',
});

Or you can use async API

async () => {
  const pkg = await utils.readJSON('package.json');
  await utils.writeJSON('package.json', pkg);
}

Hint: In utils.writeJSON*(), if pkg is an object, the optional third parameter options may contain two keys.

  • replacer: Equals to JSON.stringify()'s second parameter;
  • space: Equals to JSON.stringify()'s third parameter. Defaults to 2.

Refs:

Object.assign

// assign object
utility.assign({}, { a: 1 });

// assign multiple object
utility.assign({}, [ { a: 1 }, { b: 1 } ]);

benchmark

$ node benchmark/date_format.js

moment().format("DD/MMM/YYYY:HH:mm:ss ZZ"): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800"
utils.accessLogDate(): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800"
fasterAccessDate(): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800"
fasterAccessDate2(): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800"
new Date().toString(): "Tue Apr 16 2013 21:12:32 GMT+0800 (CST)"
Date(): "Tue Apr 16 2013 21:12:32 GMT+0800 (CST)"
Date.now(): 1366117952162
------------------------
moment().format('DD/MMM/YYYY:HH:mm:ss ZZ') x 68,300 ops/sec ±5.05% (91 runs sampled)
utils.accessLogDate() x 1,341,341 ops/sec ±2.72% (90 runs sampled)
fasterAccessDate() x 357,833 ops/sec ±1.32% (98 runs sampled)
fasterAccessDate2() x 301,607 ops/sec ±5.03% (83 runs sampled)
new Date().toString() x 738,499 ops/sec ±3.54% (86 runs sampled)
Date() x 794,724 ops/sec ±2.77% (95 runs sampled)
Date.now() x 8,327,685 ops/sec ±1.85% (94 runs sampled)
Fastest is Date.now()

benchmark/date_YYYYMMDD.js

$ node benchmark/date_YYYYMMDD.js

parseInt(moment().format("YYYYMMDD"), 10): 20130416
utils.datestruct().YYYYMMDD: 20130416
new Date().toString(): "Tue Apr 16 2013 21:12:02 GMT+0800 (CST)"
------------------------
parseInt(moment().format('YYYYMMDD'), 10) x 129,604 ops/sec ±0.46% (101 runs sampled)
utils.datestruct().YYYYMMDD x 2,317,461 ops/sec ±1.38% (95 runs sampled)
new Date().toString() x 816,731 ops/sec ±3.46% (93 runs sampled)
Fastest is utils.datestruct().YYYYMMDD

Contributors


fengmk2

dead-horse

alsotang

popomore

gxcsoccer

XadillaX

mosikoo

haoxins

leoner

ddzy

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Sat Mar 23 2019 12:09:41 GMT+0800.

License

MIT

