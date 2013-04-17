A collection of useful utilities.
$ npm install utility
const utils = require('utility');
Also you can use it within typescript, like this ↓
import * as utility from 'utility';
utils.md5('苏千').should.equal('5f733c47c58a077d61257102b2d44481');
utils.md5(Buffer.from('苏千')).should.equal('5f733c47c58a077d61257102b2d44481');
// md5 base64 format
utils.md5('苏千', 'base64'); // 'X3M8R8WKB31hJXECstREgQ=='
// Object md5 hash. Sorted by key, and JSON.stringify. See source code for detail
utils.md5({foo: 'bar', bar: 'foo'}).should.equal(utils.md5({bar: 'foo', foo: 'bar'}));
utils.sha1('苏千').should.equal('0a4aff6bab634b9c2f99b71f25e976921fcde5a5');
utils.sha1(Buffer.from('苏千')).should.equal('0a4aff6bab634b9c2f99b71f25e976921fcde5a5');
// sha1 base64 format
utils.sha1('苏千', 'base64'); // 'Ckr/a6tjS5wvmbcfJel2kh/N5aU='
// Object sha1 hash. Sorted by key, and JSON.stringify. See source code for detail
utils.sha1({foo: 'bar', bar: 'foo'}).should.equal(utils.sha1({bar: 'foo', foo: 'bar'}));
utils.sha256(Buffer.from('苏千')).should.equal('75dd03e3fcdbba7d5bec07900bae740cc8e361d77e7df8949de421d3df5d3635');
// hmac-sha1 with base64 output encoding
utils.hmac('sha1', 'I am a key', 'hello world'); // 'pO6J0LKDxRRkvSECSEdxwKx84L0='
// base64 encode
utils.base64encode('你好￥'); // '5L2g5aW977+l'
utils.base64decode('5L2g5aW977+l') // '你好￥'
// urlsafe base64 encode
utils.base64encode('你好￥', true); // '5L2g5aW977-l'
utils.base64decode('5L2g5aW977-l', true); // '你好￥'
// html escape and unescape
utils.escape('<script/>"& &'); // '<script/>"& &amp;'
utils.unescape('<script/>"& &amp;'); // '<script/>"& &'
// Safe encodeURIComponent and decodeURIComponent
utils.decodeURIComponent(utils.encodeURIComponent('你好, nodejs')).should.equal('你好, nodejs');
[WARNNING] getIP() remove, PLEASE use
https://github.com/node-modules/address module instead.
// get a function parameter's names
utils.getParamNames(function (key1, key2) {}); // ['key1', 'key2']
// get a random string, default length is 16.
utils.randomString(32, '1234567890'); //18774480824014856763726145106142
// check if object has this property
utils.has({hello: 'world'}, 'hello'); //true
// empty function
utils.noop = function () {}
// throw out an assertion error if you were given an invalid "func"
try {
utils.getParamNames(null); // Only function is allowed
} catch (err) {
console.error(err); // Assertion Error
}
// accessLogDate
utils.accessLogDate(); // '16/Apr/2013:16:40:09 +0800'
// logDate,
// 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS' format date string
utils.logDate(); // '2013-04-17 14:43:02.674'
utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmssSSS(); // '2013-04-17 14:43:02.674'
utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmssSSS(','); // '2013-04-17 14:43:02,674'
// 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' format date string
utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmss(); // '2013-04-17 14:43:02'
utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmss(new Date(), {dateSep: '.'}); // '2013.04.17 14:43:02'
// 'YYYY-MM-DD' format date string
utils.YYYYMMDD(); // '2013-04-17'
utils.YYYYMMDD(''); // '20130417'
utils.YYYYMMDD(','); // '2013,04,17'
// datestruct
utils.datestruct(); // { YYYYMMDD: 20130416, H: 8 }
// Unix's timestamp
utils.timestamp(); // 1378153226
// Parse timestamp
// seconds
utils.timestamp(1385091596); // Fri Nov 22 2013 11:39:56 GMT+0800 (CST)
// millseconds
utils.timestamp(1385091596000); // Fri Nov 22 2013 11:39:56 GMT+0800 (CST)
// Detect a number string can safe convert to Javascript Number.: `-9007199254740991 ~ 9007199254740991`
utils.isSafeNumberString('9007199254740991'); // true
utils.isSafeNumberString('9007199254740993'); // false
// Convert string to number safe:
utils.toSafeNumber('9007199254740991'); // 9007199254740991
utils.toSafeNumber('9007199254740993'); // '9007199254740993'
// Produces a random integer between the inclusive `lower` and exclusive `upper` bounds.
utils.random(100); // [0, 100)
utils.random(2, 1000); // [2, 1000)
utils.random(); // 0
utils.setImmediate(function () {
console.log('hi');
});
Create a
real map in javascript.
use
Object.create(null)
const map = utils.map({a: 1});
// should.not.exist(map.constractor);
// should.not.exist(map.__proto__);
// should.not.exist(map.toString);
// should not exist any property
console.log(map); // {a: 1}
// split string by sep
utils.split('foo,bar,,,', ','); // ['foo', 'bar']
// replace string work with special chars which `String.prototype.replace` can't handle
utils.replace('<body> hi', '<body>', '$& body'); // '$& body hi'
// replace http header invalid characters
utils.replaceInvalidHttpHeaderChar('abc你好11'); // {invalid: true, val: 'abc 11'}
const res = utils.try(function () {
return JSON.parse(str);
});
// {error: undefined, value: {foo: 'bar'}}
// {error: Error, value: undefined}
Note that when you use
typescript, you must use the following methods to call ' Try '
import * as utility from 'utility';
utility.UNSTABLE_METHOD.try(...);
...
function() {
const arr = utility.argumentsToArray(arguments);
console.log(arr.join(', '));
}
const obj = utils.strictJSONparse('"hello"');
// will throw when JSON string is not object
const pkg = utils.readJSONSync('package.json');
utils.writeJSONSync('package.json', pkg, {
replacer: null,
space: '\t',
});
Or you can use async API
async () => {
const pkg = await utils.readJSON('package.json');
await utils.writeJSON('package.json', pkg);
}
Hint: In
utils.writeJSON*(), if
pkgis an object, the optional third parameter
optionsmay contain two keys.
-
replacer: Equals to
JSON.stringify()'s second parameter;
-
space: Equals to
JSON.stringify()'s third parameter. Defaults to
2.
Refs:
// assign object
utility.assign({}, { a: 1 });
// assign multiple object
utility.assign({}, [ { a: 1 }, { b: 1 } ]);
$ node benchmark/date_format.js
moment().format("DD/MMM/YYYY:HH:mm:ss ZZ"): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800"
utils.accessLogDate(): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800"
fasterAccessDate(): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800"
fasterAccessDate2(): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800"
new Date().toString(): "Tue Apr 16 2013 21:12:32 GMT+0800 (CST)"
Date(): "Tue Apr 16 2013 21:12:32 GMT+0800 (CST)"
Date.now(): 1366117952162
------------------------
moment().format('DD/MMM/YYYY:HH:mm:ss ZZ') x 68,300 ops/sec ±5.05% (91 runs sampled)
utils.accessLogDate() x 1,341,341 ops/sec ±2.72% (90 runs sampled)
fasterAccessDate() x 357,833 ops/sec ±1.32% (98 runs sampled)
fasterAccessDate2() x 301,607 ops/sec ±5.03% (83 runs sampled)
new Date().toString() x 738,499 ops/sec ±3.54% (86 runs sampled)
Date() x 794,724 ops/sec ±2.77% (95 runs sampled)
Date.now() x 8,327,685 ops/sec ±1.85% (94 runs sampled)
Fastest is Date.now()
$ node benchmark/date_YYYYMMDD.js
parseInt(moment().format("YYYYMMDD"), 10): 20130416
utils.datestruct().YYYYMMDD: 20130416
new Date().toString(): "Tue Apr 16 2013 21:12:02 GMT+0800 (CST)"
------------------------
parseInt(moment().format('YYYYMMDD'), 10) x 129,604 ops/sec ±0.46% (101 runs sampled)
utils.datestruct().YYYYMMDD x 2,317,461 ops/sec ±1.38% (95 runs sampled)
new Date().toString() x 816,731 ops/sec ±3.46% (93 runs sampled)
Fastest is utils.datestruct().YYYYMMDD
fengmk2
dead-horse
alsotang
popomore
gxcsoccer
XadillaX
mosikoo
haoxins
leoner
ddzy
This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at
Sat Mar 23 2019 12:09:41 GMT+0800.