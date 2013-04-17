utility

A collection of useful utilities.

Install

$ npm install utility

Usage

const utils = require ( 'utility' );

Also you can use it within typescript, like this ↓

import * as utility from 'utility' ;

md5

utils.md5( '苏千' ).should.equal( '5f733c47c58a077d61257102b2d44481' ); utils.md5(Buffer.from( '苏千' )).should.equal( '5f733c47c58a077d61257102b2d44481' ); utils.md5( '苏千' , 'base64' ); utils.md5({ foo : 'bar' , bar : 'foo' }).should.equal(utils.md5({ bar : 'foo' , foo : 'bar' }));

sha1

utils.sha1( '苏千' ).should.equal( '0a4aff6bab634b9c2f99b71f25e976921fcde5a5' ); utils.sha1(Buffer.from( '苏千' )).should.equal( '0a4aff6bab634b9c2f99b71f25e976921fcde5a5' ); utils.sha1( '苏千' , 'base64' ); utils.sha1({ foo : 'bar' , bar : 'foo' }).should.equal(utils.sha1({ bar : 'foo' , foo : 'bar' }));

sha256

utils.sha256(Buffer.from( '苏千' )).should.equal( '75dd03e3fcdbba7d5bec07900bae740cc8e361d77e7df8949de421d3df5d3635' );

hmac

utils.hmac( 'sha1' , 'I am a key' , 'hello world' );

decode and encode

utils.base64encode( '你好￥' ); utils.base64decode( '5L2g5aW977+l' ) utils.base64encode( '你好￥' , true ); utils.base64decode( '5L2g5aW977-l' , true ); utils.escape( '<script/>"& &' ); utils.unescape( '<script/>"& &amp;' ); utils.decodeURIComponent(utils.encodeURIComponent( '你好, nodejs' )).should.equal( '你好, nodejs' );

others

[WARNNING] getIP() remove, PLEASE use https://github.com/node-modules/address module instead.

utils.getParamNames( function ( key1, key2 ) {}); utils.randomString( 32 , '1234567890' ); utils.has({ hello : 'world' }, 'hello' ); utils.noop = function ( ) {} try { utils.getParamNames( null ); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

utils.accessLogDate(); utils.logDate(); utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmssSSS(); utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmssSSS( ',' ); utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmss(); utils.YYYYMMDDHHmmss( new Date (), { dateSep : '.' }); utils.YYYYMMDD(); utils.YYYYMMDD( '' ); utils.YYYYMMDD( ',' ); utils.datestruct(); utils.timestamp(); utils.timestamp( 1385091596 ); utils.timestamp( 1385091596000 );

Number utils

utils.isSafeNumberString( '9007199254740991' ); utils.isSafeNumberString( '9007199254740993' ); utils.toSafeNumber( '9007199254740991' ); utils.toSafeNumber( '9007199254740993' ); utils.random( 100 ); utils.random( 2 , 1000 ); utils.random();

Timers

utils.setImmediate( function ( ) { console .log( 'hi' ); });

map

Create a real map in javascript.

use Object.create(null)

const map = utils.map({ a : 1 }); console .log(map);

String utils

utils.split( 'foo,bar,,,' , ',' ); utils.replace( '<body> hi' , '<body>' , '$& body' ); utils.replaceInvalidHttpHeaderChar( 'abc你好11' );

Try

const res = utils.try( function ( ) { return JSON .parse(str); });

Note that when you use typescript , you must use the following methods to call ' Try '

import * as utility from 'utility' ; utility.UNSTABLE_METHOD.try(...); ...

argumentsToArray

function ( ) { const arr = utility.argumentsToArray( arguments ); console .log(arr.join( ', ' )); }

JSON

const obj = utils.strictJSONparse( '"hello"' ); const pkg = utils.readJSONSync( 'package.json' ); utils.writeJSONSync( 'package.json' , pkg, { replacer : null , space : '\t' , });

Or you can use async API

async () => { const pkg = await utils.readJSON( 'package.json' ); await utils.writeJSON( 'package.json' , pkg); }

Hint: In utils.writeJSON*() , if pkg is an object, the optional third parameter options may contain two keys. replacer : Equals to JSON.stringify() 's second parameter;

: Equals to 's second parameter; space : Equals to JSON.stringify() 's third parameter. Defaults to 2 . Refs: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/JSON/stringify#The_replacer_parameter

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/JSON/stringify#The_space_argument

utility.assign({}, { a : 1 }); utility.assign({}, [ { a : 1 }, { b : 1 } ]);

benchmark

$ node benchmark/date_format.js moment().format( "DD/MMM/YYYY:HH:mm:ss ZZ" ): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800" utils.accessLogDate(): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800" fasterAccessDate(): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800" fasterAccessDate2(): "16/Apr/2013:21:12:32 +0800" new Date().toString(): "Tue Apr 16 2013 21:12:32 GMT+0800 (CST)" Date(): "Tue Apr 16 2013 21:12:32 GMT+0800 (CST)" Date.now(): 1366117952162 ------------------------ moment().format( 'DD/MMM/YYYY:HH:mm:ss ZZ' ) x 68,300 ops/sec ±5.05% (91 runs sampled) utils.accessLogDate() x 1,341,341 ops/sec ±2.72% (90 runs sampled) fasterAccessDate() x 357,833 ops/sec ±1.32% (98 runs sampled) fasterAccessDate2() x 301,607 ops/sec ±5.03% (83 runs sampled) new Date().toString() x 738,499 ops/sec ±3.54% (86 runs sampled) Date() x 794,724 ops/sec ±2.77% (95 runs sampled) Date.now() x 8,327,685 ops/sec ±1.85% (94 runs sampled) Fastest is Date.now()

benchmark/date_YYYYMMDD.js

$ node benchmark/date_YYYYMMDD.js parseInt(moment().format( "YYYYMMDD" ), 10): 20130416 utils.datestruct().YYYYMMDD: 20130416 new Date().toString(): "Tue Apr 16 2013 21:12:02 GMT+0800 (CST)" ------------------------ parseInt(moment().format( 'YYYYMMDD' ), 10) x 129,604 ops/sec ±0.46% (101 runs sampled) utils.datestruct().YYYYMMDD x 2,317,461 ops/sec ±1.38% (95 runs sampled) new Date().toString() x 816,731 ops/sec ±3.46% (93 runs sampled) Fastest is utils.datestruct().YYYYMMDD

License

MIT