This is not another pure functional utility library. These are just a set of common useful patterns that have evolved working with JS.
Unfortunately the existing popular libraries (Underscore, Lodash, Ramda, Trine, is, etc) don't result in readable code that is easy to reason about. Instead of putting the data in the first, second, third argument or context variable, this library favours lambda's (partially applied functions) that complement the native Array operations, not compete with them.
For a flavour of what I mean, see:
// clean all js files in current dir, except reserved, logging before deletion
fs.readdirSync(__dirname)
.filter(includes('js'))
.filter(not(is.in(core)))
.map(prepend(__dirname+'/'))
.map(log('deleting'))
.map(fs.unlinkSync)
// from mutation observer, redraw all added nodes that are custom elements
mutations
.map(key('addedNodes'))
.map(to.arr)
.reduce(flatten)
.filter(by('nodeName', includes('-')))
.map(ripple.draw)
Each function is in it's own repo. This library just has an automated link to all of them. This has a few benefits:
npm i utilise and finally write imports like
<org>/<repo> in each file.
<org>/<repo> in npm.
utilise.js to import everything (in your application).
{ utility } = require('utilise/pure') to import what you need + tree shake.
There is no spraying your code with
_. everywhere, since these functions are largely first-class additions to the grammar of the language that make your code a lot more fluent.
These are mostly stable/fixed, a few new ones may still need experimenting with to get the API right.
A smaller set of high power-to-weight ratio functions are preferred over many, many different functions that do similar things.
Each micro-library is only just a few lines.
Each micro-library has 100% coverage. See badges below.
All browsers (IE >= 9) + node are supported. Tests are run on real browsers using popper.
There is no polyfilling done here. Recommend using polyfill.io where needed. Some libraries will fail tests (like promise) which assume a native API like
Promise, unless you shim first.
Please also refer to the respective
test.js for more cases and examples.
Select all elements based on a CSS selector, piercing shadow boundaries if the browser supports it.
all('li.class')
Narrow search space by also passing in a node
all('li.class', ul)
Append something to a string
['lorem', 'ipsum']
.map(append('-foo')) // returns ['lorem-foo', 'ipsum-foo']
Cherry-pick arguments to pass to function by index. This is useful when iterating a list, and invoking a function which may be confused if passed the index and array arguments.
['lorem.txt', 'ipsum.txt']
.map(args(0)(fs.createWriteStream))
This would fail without
args since the second argument (index) would try to be read as the encoding.
You can pick out more than one argument using an array instead of a number.
Get or set value of element attribute.
attr('key')(el) // returns value for attribute key
attr('key', 'value')(el) // adds [key=value]
attr('key', false)(el) // removes attribute key
Sorts array ascendingly based on the value of a key
array.sort(az('value'))
Since it uses key internally, you can also sort on a deep key.
Get the value of a resource from a ripple instance
body(ripple)('users')
This is used internally to avoid any type-specific convienience defaults. Always returns undefined if the resource does not exist. You should probably use
ripple('resource') to get the value of a resource in your application.
Checks if a property matches a value
users = [ { name: 'foo' }, { name: 'bar' } ]
users
.filter(by('name', 'foo'))
If the second value parameter is a function, you can run custom logic against each property (default is
==)
nodes
.filter(by('nodeName', isCustomElement)) // checks if has '-' in tag
It is common to sometimes see filtering empty values via
.filter(Boolean). If only one parameter is given, it filters out objects that do not have a value for the property.
nodes
.filter(by('prop')) // removes object that do not have a value for prop
Takes a function, and returns a new function that evaluates the original function and also returns it again ignoring what the evaluated function returns
ripple('key', value) // this normally registers a resource, and returns the value
ripple.resource = chainable(ripple) // ripple.resource now registers a resource, but returns ripple again
ripple
.resource('foo', 'bar')
.resource('lorem', 'ipsum')
NB: I think this will be deprecated in favour of the more generic proxy function that is used to alter return values
Simple variable: Am I on the server or browser?
// browser
client == true
// server
client == false
Useful for isomorphic apps/libs, and also deadcode elimination.
Returns a new deep copy of an object
copied = clone(original)
Adds color to strings, standardising behaviour across server/client
require('colorfill')
'foo'.red // server, returns string in red
'foo'.red // client, returns string
Copies properties from one object to another
keys(from)
.filter(not(is.in(private)))
.map(copy(from, to))
Returns the D3 datum for a node. Useful in lists as you cannot
d3.select(node).datum()
nodes
.map(datum)
Lightweight scoped version of
console.log with a prefix, useful for per module identification
deb = deb('[module/prefix]')
deb('something went wrong!') // [module/prefix] something went wrong
Returns the input, so it is useful with intermediary logging whilst iterating over a list
list
.map(op1)
.map(deb)
.map(op2)
You can filter debug logs on server-side with
DEBUG (
module, or
module/submodule) or using the
debug querystring parameter on the client-side.
Returns a debounced function. Specify time in ms, or defaults to 100ms.
debounced = debounce(fn)
// or
debounced = debounce(200)(fn)
Defines a property, if does not already exist, returning the value
def(object, prop, value[, writable]) // returns value
Sets default values for properties on an object if not already defined. Normally used at the beginning of components to default state values and expose API:
var state = defaults(this.state, {
values: []
, focused: true
})
// state.focused == this.state.focused == true
// state.values == this.state.values == []
To idempotently define API on an element:
defaults(this, { toggle, spin })
// this.spin()
// this.toggle()
In case you need to default and reference a property for another property, you can default them individually rather than via an object literal.
defaults(state, 'numbers', [1,2,3,4,5])
defaults(state, 'odd', state.numbers.filter(d => d % 2))
// state.numbers == [1,2,3,4,5]
// state.odd == [1,3,5]
Creates a promise that eventually delays after the specified milliseconds. You can also set to resolve to a specific value.
await delay(1000)
await delay(1000, 'some value')
Given a versioned object, attaches a one-time callback for a response on the latest change. This is an alternative and more robust pattern than using random correlation ID's to link request-responses over a decoupled channel.
done(push(newUser)(users))
(d => !d.invalid && showConfirmation())
Creates a node from a CSS selector
el(div.foo.bar[lorem=ipsum]) // returns <el class="foo bar" lorem="ipsum" />
Enhance any object with
.on,
.once and
.emit
var o = emitterify({})
o.on('event') // get listeners for event
o.on('event', fn) // set listener on arbitrary event
o.once('event', fn) // set listener that is only called once
o.on('event.ns', fn) // set listener for event.namespace, unique listener per namespace
o.emit('event', payload) // emit event with optional payload
o.emit('event', [array]) // emit event with optional multiple arguments
Lightweight scoped version of
console.error with a prefix, useful for per module identification
err = err('[module/prefix]')
err('something went wrong!') // [module/prefix] something went wrong
Escapes HTML
escape = escape('<div></div>') // '<div></div>'
Extends an object with properties from another, not overwriting properties by default. See also extend.
to = { foo: 1 }
from = { foo: 2, bar: 3 }
extend(to)(from) // to == { foo: 1, bar: 3 }
Function that returns false
shouldIContinue = falsy // when executed, returns false
Reads and returns a file. Server only.
var template = file('template.html')
Browserify transform that resolves
file('filename') to the actual file
file('foo') // converted to a string containing the contents of the file foo
Filters an array
once(tr, filter(isEven))
Returns first element in array
first(array) // returns array[0]
Flattens a 2D array
twoD = [[1], [2], [3]]
oneD = twoD.reduce(flatten) // [1, 2, 3]
Converts a
<form> to a JSON object as you would expect. This is useful to abstract the different ways of getting values from different controls (text inputs, radio elements, checkboxes, selects, files, custom elements). The keys come from the
name attributes. Checkboxes are represented as arrays. Files as
FileList. For Custom Elements, it takes the
element.state.value property, so they can also participate in forms.
const { values, invalid } = form(element)
values == {
foo: '..' // text inputs, radio elements, selects as single value
, bar: ['..', '..'] // checkboxes as arrays
, baz: FileList // file inputs
}
invalid is an array containing all the elements that were marked by the
is-invalid class.
Turns a function as a string into a real function
foo = 'function(){ console.log("Hi!") }'
foo = fn(foo) // returns function(){ console.log("foo") }
foo() // logs out "Hi!"
Looks up and returns a property from an object. Useful for converting foreign keys to matching records.
users = [
{ name: 'foo', city: 1 }
, { name: 'bar', city: 2 }
, { name: 'baz', city: 1 }
]
cities: { 1: 'London', 2: 'New York', 3: 'Paris' }
// get a unique list of cities users live in
users
.map(key('city'))
.map(from(cities))
.filter(unique) // returns [ 'London', 'New York' ]
from.parent returns the value of a property from the parent datum. Useful if you generate a fixed number of columns, whose values depend on the parent.
processes = [
{ name: 'chrome', pid: '123', cpu: '50%' }
, { name: 'safari', pid: '456', cpu: '50%' }
]
// generate a list of rows, each with three columns
once('tr', processes)
('td', ['name', 'pid', 'cpu'])
.text(from.parent)
<tr>
<td>chrome</td><td>123</td></td>50%</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>safari</td><td>456</td></td>50%</td>
</tr>
In general you should try to pass each element the data it needs and not reach outside of its own scope.
Grouped logging using groupCollapsed/groupEnd if it exists, or simple start/end demarcation logs using asterisk if not.
group('category', fn)
Conditionally executes a function depending on the regex against its arguments. Returns the original unfiltered function. Useful for higher order modules to conditionally filter out logs of many smaller modules unobtrusively.
// filter out all internal logs from ripple (i.e. that don't start with "[ri/")
unfiltered = grep(console, 'log', /^(?!.*\[ri\/)/)
Filters array depending if value of a key is greater than a threshold.
array.filter(gt(100, 'value'))
Since it uses key internally, you can also filter on a deep key.
Checks if object has property using
in keyword
has(object, 'prop')
Converts string to unique numerical equivalent - same as Java hashcode function.
hashcode('foobar') // -1268878963
Extract the value of a header from a ripple resource
header('content-type')(resource) // returns for example 'application/javascript'
Or if a second parameter is set, check for equality
// filter to get all data resources
resources
.filter(header('content-type', 'application/data'))
Identity function, returns what it is passed in
identity(5) // returns 5
Only invoke second function if condition fulfilled. Useful for finer-grained control over skipping certain operations
sel(el).property('value', iff(cond)(setValue))
Checks if string or array contains the pattern or element (uses indexOf common to strings and arrays)
// filter down to all javascript files
files
.filter(includes('.js'))
Various basic flavours of checking
is(v)(d) // equality d == v
is.fn // function
is.str // string
is.num // number
is.obj // object (includes arrays)
is.lit // object (excludes arrays)
is.bol // boolean
is.truthy // truthy
is.falsy // falsy
is.arr // array
is.null // null
is.def // undefined
is.promise // promise
is.in(set)(d) // checks if d in set (string, array or object)
Replace a foreign key property with the full record or a value from the record
// doctors == [ { name: nick, grade: 1 .. }, .. ]
// ripple('grades') == [ { id: 1, name: 'FY1' }, { id: 2, name: 'SHO' }, .. ]
doctors
.map(join('shift', 'shifts'))
.map(join('speciality', 'specialities'))
.map(join('grade', 'grades.name'))
.map(join('hospital', 'hospitals.location'))
// you can use with array map to replace ids with corresponding records
[1, 2, 3]
.map(join('grades')) // returns [ { .. }, { .. }, { .. } ]
// you can use without ripple, if the table (last parameter) is a string
// it'll resolve from ripple, but if it's a vanilla array, it'll just use that
[1, 2, 3]
.map(join(grades)) // returns [ { .. }, { .. }, { .. } ]
If the second parameter is a string, it uses that as the ripple resource to look in. You can also use a primitive array outside of a ripple context.
Powerful versatile operator for accessing/setting key(s)
key('name')(d) // returns value of property name from object d
key(d => d.first + d.last)(d) // returns computed value
key('details.profile.name')(d) // returns deep property
key('details', 'foo')(d) // set property
key('details.profile.name', 'foo')(d) // set deep property
key(['name', 'city.name'])(d) // returns object with selected keys (can mix from any level)
key()(d) // returns object root if key undefined
Accessing deep keys returns
undefined if a link is missing, which prevents doing things like:
(((d || {}).details || {}).profile || {}).name
Setting a deep key will create any missing keys it needs as it traverses the path.
If the second value parameter is a function, it evaluates it with the data before setting.
To make dates in all records human-readable with moment for example:
orders = [ { .. }, { .. } ]
orders
.map(key('date', mo.format('MMM Do YY')))
Alias for
Object.keys
keys({ foo: 1, bar: 2}) // returns ['foo', 'bar']
Returns the last element in the array
last(array) // returns array[array.length-1]
Links changes in the attribute of one component to the attribute of another
// when a different day is selected in the calendar, the detail page automatically updates
link('events-calendar[selected-day]', 'event-detail[day]')
<events-calendar selected-day="1-1-1970" />
<event-detail day="1-1-1970"/>
Lowercase a string
['A', 'B', 'C'].map(lo) // returns ['a', 'b', 'c']
Lightweight scoped version of
console.log with a prefix, useful for per module identification
log = log('[module/prefix]')
log('something went wrong!') // [module/prefix] something went wrong
Returns the input, so it is useful with intermediary logging whilst iterating over a list
list
.map(op1)
.map(log)
.map(op2)
Filters array depending if value of a key is less than a threshold.
array.filter(lt(100, 'value'))
Since it uses key internally, you can also filter on a deep key.
Convenience functions working with moment
dates.map(mo) // convert to moment object
dates.map(mo.format('Do MMM YY')) // convert to specific format
dates.map(mo.iso) // convert to iso date format
Function that does nothing
;(fn || noop)()
Negates the result of a function
numbers
.filter(not(isEven))
.filter(not(is('5')))
Converts a truthy/falsy to true/null. This is a useful utility for D3 functions which expect a null value to remove as opposed to just a falsy.
selection
.attr('disabled', nullify(isDisabled))
Function for building entirely data-driven idempotent components/UI with D3.
once(node) // limit to this node
('div', { results: [1, 2, 3] }) // creates one div (with the specified datum)
('li', key('results')) // creates three li (with datum 1, 2, 3 respectively)
('a', inherit) // creates anchor in each li (with parent datum)
.text(String) // sets the text in anchor to the datum
The first time you call
once(node | string) it essentially selects that element and limits the scope of subsequent operations to that.
Subsequents calls generate a D3 join using the syntax
(selector, data). The selector can be:
foo.bar.baz). Classes are fine too and will be added to the final elements created.
The data is the same as what you would normally use to generate a join (array of items, or function), with some convenient defaults: if you pass an object, number or boolean it'll be converted to a single-valued array, meaning "create one element with this as the datum". If you pass in a falsy, it defaults to empty array "meaning removing all elements of this type".
The return value is essentially a D3 join selection (enter/update/exit), so you can continue to customise using
.text,
.classed,
.attr, etc. You can also access the elements added via
.enter and removed via
.exit.
There are two further optional arguments you can use
(selector, data[, key[, before]]). The key function has the exact same meaning as normal (how to key data), which D3 defaults to by index. The before parameter can be used to force the insertion before a specific element à la
.insert(something, before) as opposed to just
.append(something).
Once will also emitterify elements as well as the selection so you can fluently listen/proxy events. You can create custom events, use namespaces for unique listeners, and listeners on events like "click" will trigger from both real user interaction from the DOM as well as via
.emit.
once('list-component', 1)
.on('selected', d => alert(d))
once('list-component')
('.items', [1,2,3])
.on('click', d => this.parentNode.emit('selected', d))
Extends an object with properties from another, overwriting existing properties. See also extend.
to = { foo: 1 }
from = { foo: 2, bar: 3 }
overwrite(to)(from) // to == { foo: 2, bar: 3 }
Either window or global dependeing on executing context
// browser
owner == window
// server
owner == global
Equivalent to
JSON.parse
Updates multiple values at a key, updates the internal log (if versioned), and emits a standardised change event (if emitterified). See also other functional versioned operators.
patch('key', { a, b, c })(object)
Actually pauses a stream so you can build up a pipeline, pass it around, attach more pipes, before starting the flow. Server only.
var stream = pause(browserify)
.pipe(via(minify))
.pipe(via(deadcode))
addMorePipes(stream)
function addMorePipes(stream){
stream
.on('end', doSomething)
.pipe(file)
.flow()
}
Completely unobtrusive way to evaluate how long a function takes in milliseconds.
If you have the following function call:
fn(args)
You wrap a
perf around
fn to see how long it takes:
perf(fn)(args) // Evaluates the function, logs the time taken in ms, and returns same value original fn would
You can also add an optional message to the log:
perf(fn, 'foo')(args)
Pops an element from an array, updates the internal log (if versioned), and emits a standardised change event (if emitterified). See also other functional versioned operators.
pop(users)
Prepend something to a string
['foo', 'bar']
.map(prepend('hi-')) // returns ['hi-foo', 'hi-bar']
Convenience functions for working with (native) Promises
var p = promise() // creates promise with resolve/reject attached
p.resolve('result')
p.reject('something went wrong')
promise(5) // creates promise and resolves to value
promise.args(1)('foo', 'bar') // creates promise that resolves to argument given
promise.sync(1)('foo', 'bar') // creates thenable that immediately invokes then callback
promise.noop() // creates empty promise
promise.null() // creates promise that resolves to null
Proxy a function. It is common to use
fn.apply(this, arguments) for proxying. This function allows you to do that, but alter the return value and/or context.
proxy(fn, 5) // returns a function that invokes fn, but then always returns 5
proxy(fn, 5, {}) // same as above, but also changes context variable
This is also useful for functional inheritance:
bill.total = proxy(bill.subtotal, bill.vat)
Pushes an element to an array, updates the internal log (if versioned), and emits a standardised change event (if emitterified). See also other functional versioned operators.
push({ firstname: 'foo', lastname: 'bar' })(users)
Calls the function once
document.body is ready or immediately if it already is
ready(fn)
Select an element based on a CSS selector, piercing shadow boundaries if the browser supports it.
raw('.foo')
Narrow search space by also passing in a node
raw('li', ul)
D3 rebind function to rebind accessors. See the docs here.
Removes a key from an object, updates the internal log (if versioned), and emits a standardised change event (if emitterified). See also other functional versioned operators.
remove('key')(object)
Replace a value in a string
['Hi name', 'Bye name']
.map(replace('name', 'foo'))
Returns the specified resource from a ripple instance. Returns an object of resources if multiple specified. Returns
undefined if one of the resources not present.
resourcify(ripple)('foo') // returns body of foo
resourcify(ripple)('foo bar') // returns { foo: foo-body, bar: bar-body }
resourcify(ripple)('foo bar baz') // returns undefined, since no baz resource
Convenience function for
d3.selectAll. If either argument is already a D3 selection, it will not double wrap it.
sall(parent)(selector)
Parent/selector can be selection/string/node. If no parent, selects globally.
Convenience function for
d3.select. If the argument is already a D3 selection, it will not double wrap it.
sel(string)
Sends a file on an express route. Server only.
app.get('/file', send('./file'))
Takes an atomic diff and applies it to an object, updating the internal log, and emitting a standardised change event (if emitterified). An atomic diff is an object in the format
{ type, key, value, time } where type can be either of
add | update | remove.
set({ key, value, type })(object)
If there is no diff, it initialises
object with the
.log property:
set()(object[[, existing], max])
If an
existing object is specified with a
.log property, it will branch off that history to create the new
.log property. If a
max property is specified, there are three options:
0: Diffs will be pushed onto the
.log
.log property will always be
[]
.log (this is to avoid potentially expensive operations in the critical path, whilst still being able to use
.log.length as a revision counter)
Note that this, as will all utilities here, is fully graceful and will work with:
See also the more ergonomic functional versioned operators which use this generic operator, but set most of the values for you:
Slice all strings in an array
['Hi name', 'Bye name']
.map(slice(0, 2)) // ['Hi', 'By']
Sorts elements in an array
once('tr', sort(Boolean))
Split items
['a.b', 'b.c'].map(split('.')) // returns [['a','b'], ['b','c']]
Coerces anything into a string
str(5) // returns '5'
str({ foo: 5 }) // returns '{ foo: 5 }'
str(undefined) // returns ''
str(function(){ .. }) // returns 'function(){ .. }'
Strips the whitespace between tags (but not between attributes), which is useful to make declarative testing less brittle and less sensitive
stripws`
<div>
foo
</div>
`
// <div>foo</div>
stripws('<a>\n <b>')
// '<a><b>'
Simple stub for the
draw function to test components. Takes a DOM element, a render function and some initial state. Sets the initial
.state, the
.draw function and renders the element.
t.plan(2)
const host = tdraw(el('ux-button'), button, { label: 'foo', spinning: true })
host.spin(true)
t.ok(includes(`class="is-spinning"`)(host.outerHTML))
host.spin(false)
t.notOk(includes(`class="is-spinning"`)(host.outerHTML))
Invokes a function with the
this variable, then the arguments. Useful for using arrow syntax with functions that need the context variable.
// instead of:
// input.on('keyup', log)
// function log(){
// console.log(this.value)
// }
const log = el => d => console.log(el.value)
input.on('keyup', th(log))
Alias for
setTimeout with duration as first parameter for better readability
time(10, function(){ .. })
time(20, function(){ .. })
time(30, function(){ .. })
to.arr: Converts to a primitive type (only real arrays)
to.arr(NodeList)
to.arr(arguments)
to.obj: Converts an array to an object. Uses
id property as key by default if none specified. The key can also be a function which will receive the item and it's index as parameters, and return the computed string to use as the key.
[
{ id: 'foo', value: 1 }
, { id: 'bar', value: 2 }
].reduce(to.obj, {})
/* returns
{
foo: { id: 'foo', value: 1 }
, bar: { id: 'bar', value: 2 }
}
*/
// or you can use .reduce(to.obj('prop'), {})
Note: You should always use an initial value with the reduce function. This is because if your array happens to be an array with only one element and there is no initial value, JavaScript will not even call the reduce function.
Filter an array to unique values
[1,1,2,3].filter(unique, 1) // returns [1,2,3]
Updates a value at a key, updates the internal log (if versioned), and emits a standardised change event (if emitterified). See also other functional versioned operators.
update('key', value)(object)
Converts an object to array
values({
a: { name: 'foo', value: 1 }
, b: { name: 'bar', value: 2 }
})
/* returns
[
{ name: 'foo', value: 1 }
, { name: 'bar', value: 2 }
]
*/
Buffers output to a stream destination. Useful when you need the whole input rather than chunks. Server only.
stream
.pipe(via(minify))
.pipe(via(replace))
Only invoke handler if condition fulfilled. Useful for determining execution based on declarative pattern matching.
o.once(wait(msg => msg.id)(handler))
Wraps something in a function which returns it when executed
wrapped = wrap(5)
wrapped() // returns 5