util.promisify

by Jordan Harband
1.1.1 (see all)

Polyfill/shim for util.promisify in node versions < v8

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.3M

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

util.promisify

Polyfill for util.promisify in node versions < v8

node v8.0.0 added support for a built-in util.promisify: https://github.com/nodejs/node/pull/12442/

This package provides the built-in util.promisify in node v8.0.0 and later, and a replacement in other environments.

Usage

Direct

const promisify = require('util.promisify');
// Use `promisify` just like the built-in method on `util`

Shim

require('util.promisify/shim')();
// `util.promisify` is now defined
const util = require('util');
// Use `util.promisify`

Note: this package requires a native ES5 environment, and for Promise to be globally available. It will throw upon requiring it if these are not present.

Promisifying modules

If you want to promisify a whole module, like the fs module, you can use util.promisify-all.

