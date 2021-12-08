Polyfill for util.promisify in node versions < v8
node v8.0.0 added support for a built-in
util.promisify: https://github.com/nodejs/node/pull/12442/
This package provides the built-in
util.promisify in node v8.0.0 and later, and a replacement in other environments.
Direct
const promisify = require('util.promisify');
// Use `promisify` just like the built-in method on `util`
Shim
require('util.promisify/shim')();
// `util.promisify` is now defined
const util = require('util');
// Use `util.promisify`
Note: this package requires a native ES5 environment, and for
Promise to be globally available. It will throw upon requiring it if these are not present.
If you want to promisify a whole module, like the
fs module, you can use
util.promisify-all.