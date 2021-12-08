Polyfill for util.promisify in node versions < v8

node v8.0.0 added support for a built-in util.promisify : https://github.com/nodejs/node/pull/12442/

This package provides the built-in util.promisify in node v8.0.0 and later, and a replacement in other environments.

Usage

Direct

const promisify = require ( 'util.promisify' );

Shim

require ( 'util.promisify/shim' )(); const util = require ( 'util' );

Note: this package requires a native ES5 environment, and for Promise to be globally available. It will throw upon requiring it if these are not present.

Promisifying modules