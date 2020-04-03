openbase logo
util-promisifyall

by Charlie Duong
1.0.6

PromisifyAll built with node 8's builtin util.promisify

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

util-promisifyAll

bluebird's promisifyAll implemented with node 8.x's builtin util.promisify. For those times when you don't want to pull in all of bluebird just to promisify some functions.

Installation

npm i util-promisifyall

Example Usage

This library wraps any traditional callback-based library and attempts to promisify any function exported by the module or its prototype.

It does so by creating and exposing a "promisified" version of each function, which can then be invoked by appending Async to the old function name, such as:

const promisifyAll = require('util-promisifyall'); // note lowercase 'a' in 'all'
const fs = promisifyAll(require('fs'));

const readDir = async (dir) => {
  try {
    const res = await fs.readdirAsync(dir);
    console.log(res);
    return res;
  } catch (error) {
    throw error;
  }
}

