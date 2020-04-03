bluebird 's promisifyAll implemented with node 8.x's builtin util.promisify . For those times when you don't want to pull in all of bluebird just to promisify some functions.

Installation

npm i util-promisifyall

Example Usage

This library wraps any traditional callback-based library and attempts to promisify any function exported by the module or its prototype.

It does so by creating and exposing a "promisified" version of each function, which can then be invoked by appending Async to the old function name, such as: