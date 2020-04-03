bluebird's
promisifyAll implemented with node 8.x's builtin
util.promisify. For those
times when you don't want to pull in all of
bluebird just to promisify some functions.
npm i util-promisifyall
This library wraps any traditional callback-based library and attempts to promisify any function exported by the module or its prototype.
It does so by creating and exposing a "promisified" version of each function,
which can then be invoked by appending
Async to the old function name, such as:
const promisifyAll = require('util-promisifyall'); // note lowercase 'a' in 'all'
const fs = promisifyAll(require('fs'));
const readDir = async (dir) => {
try {
const res = await fs.readdirAsync(dir);
console.log(res);
return res;
} catch (error) {
throw error;
}
}