util-arity

by Blake Embrey
1.1.0 (see all)

Set the length of a function in JavaScript

Documentation
635K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Arity

Arity

Set a functions arity (the argument count) by proxying function calls.

P.S. If you don't care about this and want to receive the exact arity of function arguments, use nary. It uses function invocation (faster!) over .apply to proxy arguments.

Why would I use this?

You probably won't. The reason it needs to exist is for functional utilities and backward compatibility with user expectations. Many modules use function arity to decide how the function should behave (e.g. middleware in express or callbacks in mocha).

Installation

npm install util-arity --save

Usage

var fn = function () {};
var arity = require('util-arity');

var oneArg = arity(1, fn);
var twoArgs = arity(2, fn);
var threeArgs = arity(3, fn);

oneArgs.length; //=> 1
twoArgs.length; //=> 2
threeArgs.length; //=> 3

TypeScript

The typings for this project are available for node module resolution with TypeScript.

License

MIT

