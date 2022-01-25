A small, fast and advanced TIFF / EXIF (+ DNG, CR2, NEF and other TIFF-ish files) decoder and encoder. It is the main TIFF library for Photopea image editor. Try to open your TIFF file with Photopea to see, if UTIF.js can parse it.
For RAW files, UTIF.js only decodes raw sensor data (and JPG previews, if there are any). It does not convert the raw data into a displayable image (RGBA). Such conversion is complex and out of scope of this library.
Download and include the
UTIF.js file in your code.
UTIF.decode(buffer)
buffer: ArrayBuffer containing TIFF or EXIF data
UTIF.decodeImage(buffer, ifd)
buffer: ArrayBuffer containing TIFF or EXIF data
ifd: the element of the output of UTIF.decode()
width: the width of the image
height: the height of the image
data: decompressed pixel data of the image
TIFF files may have various number of channels and various color depth. The interpretation of
data depends on many tags (see the TIFF 6 specification). The following function converts any TIFF image into a 8-bit RGBA image.
UTIF.toRGBA8(ifd)
ifd: image file directory (element of "ifds" returned by UTIF.decode(), processed by UTIF.decodeImage())
function imgLoaded(e) {
var ifds = UTIF.decode(e.target.response);
UTIF.decodeImage(e.target.response, ifds[0])
var rgba = UTIF.toRGBA8(ifds[0]); // Uint8Array with RGBA pixels
console.log(ifds[0].width, ifds[0].height, ifds[0]);
}
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open("GET", "my_image.tif");
xhr.responseType = "arraybuffer";
xhr.onload = imgLoaded; xhr.send();
If you are not a programmer, you can use TIFF images directly inside the
<img> element of HTML. Then, it is enough to call
UTIF.replaceIMG() once at some point.
UTIF.replaceIMG()
<body onload="UTIF.replaceIMG()">
...
<img src="image.tif" /> <img src="dog.tif" /> ...
And UTIF.js will do the rest. Internally, the "src" attribute of the image will be replaced with a new URI of the image (base64-encoded PNG). Note, that you can also insert DNG, CR2, NEF and other raw images into HTML this way.
You should not save images into TIFF format in the 21st century. Save them as PNG instead (e.g. using UPNG.js). If you still want to use TIFF format for some reason, here it is.
UTIF.encodeImage(rgba, w, h, metadata)
rgba: ArrayBuffer containing RGBA pixel data
w: image width
h: image height
metadata [optional]: IFD object (see below)
UTIF.encode(ifds)
ifds: array of IFDs (image file directories). An IFD is a JS object with properties "tXYZ" (where XYZ are TIFF tags)
TIFF format sometimes uses Inflate algorithm for compression (but it is quite rare). Right now, UTIF.js calls Pako.js for the Inflate method.
The documentation is simply too short and in-comprehensive. I can't simply find a way to extract values from TIFF image pixels.