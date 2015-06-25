utfx is a compact library to encode, decode and convert UTF8 / UTF16 in JavaScript using arbitrary sources and destinations through the use of successively called functions, basically eliminating memory overhead.
The standalone library is also capable of using binary strings and arrays (with the usual overhead) and provides
polyfills for
String.fromCodePoint and
String#codePointAt.
Encodes UTF8 code points to UTF8 bytes.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|src
|function():(number | null) | number
|Code points source, either as a function returning the next code point respectively
null if there are no more code points left or a single numeric code point.
|dst
|function(number)
|Bytes destination as a function successively called with the next byte
Decodes UTF8 bytes to UTF8 code points.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|src
|function():(number | null)
|Bytes source as a function returning the next byte respectively
null if there are no more bytes left.
|dst
|function(number)
|Code points destination as a function successively called with each decoded code point.
|@throws
|RangeError
|If a starting byte is invalid in UTF8
|@throws
|Error
|If the last sequence is truncated. Has an array property
bytes holding the remaining bytes.
Converts UTF16 characters to UTF8 code points.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|src
|function():(number | null)
|Characters source as a function returning the next char code respectively
null if there are no more characters left.
|dst
|function(number)
|Code points destination as a function successively called with each converted code point.
Converts UTF8 code points to UTF16 characters.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|src
|function():(number | null) | number
|Code points source, either as a function returning the next code point respectively
null if there are no more code points left or a single numeric code point.
|dst
|function(number)
|Characters destination as a function successively called with each converted char code.
|@throws
|RangeError
|If a code point is out of range
Converts and encodes UTF16 characters to UTF8 bytes.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|src
|function():(number | null)
|Characters source as a function returning the next char code respectively
null if there are no more characters left.
|dst
|function(number)
|Bytes destination as a function successively called with the next byte.
Decodes and converts UTF8 bytes to UTF16 characters.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|src
|function():(number | null)
|Bytes source as a function returning the next byte respectively
null if there are no more bytes left.
|dst
|function(number)
|Characters destination as a function successively called with each converted char code.
|@throws
|RangeError
|If a starting byte is invalid in UTF8
|@throws
|Error
|If the last sequence is truncated. Has an array property
bytes holding the remaining bytes.
Asserts a byte value.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|b
|number
|8bit byte value
|@returns
|number
|Valid byte value
|@throws
|TypeError
|If the byte value is invalid
|@throws
|RangeError
|If the byte value is out of range
Asserts an UTF16 char code.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|c
|number
|UTF16 char code
|@returns
|number
|Valid char code
|@throws
|TypeError
|If the char code is invalid
|@throws
|RangeError
|If the char code is out of range
Asserts an UTF8 code point.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|cp
|number
|UTF8 code point
|@returns
|number
|Valid code point
|@throws
|TypeError
|If the code point is invalid
|@throws
|RangeError
|If the code point is out of range
Calculates the byte length of an UTF8 code point.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|cp
|number
|UTF8 code point
|@returns
|number
|Byte length
Calculates the number of UTF8 bytes required to store UTF8 code points.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|src
|function():(number | null)
|Code points source as a function returning the next code point respectively
null if there are no more code points left.
|@returns
|number
|The number of UTF8 bytes required
Calculates the number of UTF8 code points respectively UTF8 bytes required to store UTF16 char codes.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|src
|function():(number | null)
|Characters source as a function returning the next char code respectively
null if there are no more characters left.
|@returns
|!Array.<number>
|The number of UTF8 code points at index 0 and the number of UTF8 bytes required at index 1.
Creates a source function for an array.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|a
|!Array.<number>
|Array to read from
|@returns
|function():(number | null)
|Source function returning the next value respectively
null if there are no more values left.
|@throws
|TypeError
|If the argument is invalid
Creates a destination function for an array.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|a
|!Array.<number>
|Array to write to
|@returns
|function(number)
|Destination function successively called with the next value.
|@throws
|TypeError
|If the argument is invalid
Creates a source function for a string.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|s
|string
|String to read from
|@returns
|function():(number | null)
|Source function returning the next char code respectively
null if there are no more characters left.
|@throws
|TypeError
|If the argument is invalid
Creates a destination function for a string.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|@returns
|function(number=):(undefined | string)
|Destination function successively called with the next char code. Returns the final string when called without arguments.
A polyfill for
String.fromCodePoint.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|var_args
|...number
|Code points
|@returns
|string
|JavaScript string
|@throws
|TypeError
|If arguments are invalid or a code point is invalid
|@throws
|RangeError
|If a code point is out of range
A polyfill for
String#codePointAt.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|s
|string
|JavaScript string
|i
|number
|Index
|@returns
|number | undefined
|Code point or
undefined if
i is out of range
|@throws
|TypeError
|If arguments are invalid
Installs utfx as a polyfill for
String.fromCodePoint and
String#codePointAt if not implemented.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|override
|boolean
|Overrides an existing implementation if
true, defaults to
false
|@returns
|!Object.<string,>*
|utfx namespace
node.js:
npm install utfx
var utfx = require("utfx");
...
Browser:
<script src="/path/to/utfx.min.js"></script>
var utfx = dcodeIO.utfx;
...
Require.js/AMD
require.config({
"paths": {
"utfx": "/path/to/utfx.min.js"
}
});
require(["utfx"], function(utfx) {
...
}
Apache License, Version 2.0