Check if a buffer contains valid UTF-8 encoded text.

Installation

npm install utf -8 - validate

The --save-optional flag tells npm to save the package in your package.json under the optionalDependencies key.

API

The module exports a single function which takes one argument.

Checks whether a buffer contains valid UTF-8.

Arguments

buffer - The buffer to check.

Return value

true if the buffer contains only correct UTF-8, else false .

Example

; const isValidUTF8 = require ( 'utf-8-validate' ); const buf = Buffer.from([ 0xf0 , 0x90 , 0x80 , 0x80 ]); console .log(isValidUTF8(buf));

License

MIT