Check if a buffer contains valid UTF-8 encoded text.
npm install utf-8-validate --save-optional
The
--save-optional flag tells npm to save the package in your package.json
under the
optionalDependencies
key.
The module exports a single function which takes one argument.
isValidUTF8(buffer)
Checks whether a buffer contains valid UTF-8.
buffer - The buffer to check.
true if the buffer contains only correct UTF-8, else
false.
'use strict';
const isValidUTF8 = require('utf-8-validate');
const buf = Buffer.from([0xf0, 0x90, 0x80, 0x80]);
console.log(isValidUTF8(buf));
// => true