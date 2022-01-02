openbase logo
utf-8-validate

by websockets
5.0.7 (see all)

Check if a buffer contains valid UTF-8

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

969K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

utf-8-validate

Version npm Linux/macOS/Windows Build

Check if a buffer contains valid UTF-8 encoded text.

Installation

npm install utf-8-validate --save-optional

The --save-optional flag tells npm to save the package in your package.json under the optionalDependencies key.

API

The module exports a single function which takes one argument.

isValidUTF8(buffer)

Checks whether a buffer contains valid UTF-8.

Arguments

  • buffer - The buffer to check.

Return value

true if the buffer contains only correct UTF-8, else false.

Example

'use strict';

const isValidUTF8 = require('utf-8-validate');

const buf = Buffer.from([0xf0, 0x90, 0x80, 0x80]);

console.log(isValidUTF8(buf));
// => true

License

MIT

