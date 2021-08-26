Node.js implementation of the ut_pex protocol (BEP11), which is the most popular PEX (peer exchange) protocol used by bittorrent clients.
The purpose of this extension is to allow peers to exchange known peers directly with each other, thereby facilitating more efficient peer discovery and healthier swarms.
The best description of the (nonstandardized) ut_pex protocol I could find is in section 2.1.4.3 of this paper.
Works in the browser with browserify! This module is used by WebTorrent.
npm install ut_pex
This package should be used with bittorrent-protocol, which supports a plugin-like system for extending the protocol with additional functionality.
Say you're already using
bittorrent-protocol. Your code might look something like this:
const Protocol = require('bittorrent-protocol')
const net = require('net')
net.createServer(socket => {
const wire = new Protocol()
socket.pipe(wire).pipe(socket)
// handle handshake
wire.on('handshake', (infoHash, peerId) => {
wire.handshake(new Buffer('my info hash'), new Buffer('my peer id'))
})
}).listen(6881)
To add support for PEX, simply modify your code like this:
const Protocol = require('bittorrent-protocol')
const net = require('net')
const ut_pex = require('ut_pex')
net.createServer(socket => {
const wire = new Protocol()
socket.pipe(wire).pipe(socket)
// initialize the extension
wire.use(ut_pex())
// all `ut_pex` functionality can now be accessed at wire.ut_pex
// (optional) start sending peer information to remote peer
wire.ut_pex.start()
// 'peer' event will fire for every new peer sent by the remote peer
wire.ut_pex.on('peer', (peer, flags) => {
// got a peer
// probably add it to peer connections queue
})
// handle handshake
wire.on('handshake', (infoHash, peerId) => {
wire.handshake(new Buffer('my info hash'), new Buffer('my peer id'))
})
}).listen(6881)
Start sending regular PEX updates to the remote peer. Use
addPeer and
dropPeer to control the
content of PEX messages. PEX messages will be sent once every ~65 seconds.
wire.ut_pex.start()
Note that ut_pex may be used for one-way peer discovery without sending PEX updates to the remote peer, but this use case is discouraged because PEX, like bittorrent is more efficient through altruism.
Stop sending PEX updates to the remote peer.
wire.ut_pex.stop()
Stops sending updates to the remote peer and resets internal state of peers seen.
wire.ut_pex.reset()
Adds an IPv4 peer to the locally discovered peer list to send with the next PEX message.
const peer = '127.0.0.1:6889'
const flags = {
prefersEncryption: false,
isSender: true,
supportsUtp: true,
supportsUtHolepunch: false,
isReachable: false
}
wire.ut_pex.addPeer(peer, flags)
Adds an IPv6 peer to the locally discovered peer list to send with the next PEX message.
const peer = '[::1]:6889'
const flags = {
prefersEncryption: false,
isSender: true,
supportsUtp: true,
supportsUtHolepunch: false,
isReachable: false
}
wire.ut_pex.addPeer6(peer, flags)
Adds an IPv4 peer to the locally dropped peer list to send with the next PEX message.
wire.ut_pex.dropPeer('127.0.0.1:6889')
Adds an IPv6 peer to the locally dropped peer list to send with the next PEX message.
wire.ut_pex.dropPeer6('[::1]:6889')
Fired for every new peer received from PEX.
wire.ut_pex.on('peer', (peer, flags) => {
const parts = peer.split(':')
const ip = parts[0]
const port = parts[1]
// ...
})
Note: the event will not fire if the peer does not support ut_pex or if they don't respond.
Fired for every peer dropped from the swarm notified via PEX.
wire.ut_pex.on('dropped', peer => {
const parts = peer.split(':')
const ip = parts[0]
const port = parts[1]
// ...
})
Note: the event will not fire if the peer does not support ut_pex or if they don't respond.
In order to handle ut_pex protocol (BEP11) bit-flags in a more humand friendly format, the given boolean based Object has been defined.
const flags = {
prefersEncryption: Boolean,
isSender: Boolean,
supportsUtp: Boolean,
supportsUtHolepunch: Boolean,
isReachable: Boolean
}
MIT. Copyright (c) Travis Fischer and WebTorrent, LLC