BitTorrent Extension for Peers to Send Metadata Files (BEP 9)

JavaScript implementation of the Extension for Peers to Send Metadata Files (BEP 9). Use with bittorrent-protocol.

The purpose of this extension is to allow clients to join a swarm and complete a download without the need of downloading a .torrent file first. This extension instead allows clients to download the metadata from peers. It makes it possible to support magnet links, a link on a web page only containing enough information to join the swarm (the info hash).

Works in the browser with browserify! This module is used by WebTorrent.

install

npm install ut_metadata

usage

This package should be used with bittorrent-protocol, which supports a plugin-like system for extending the protocol with additional functionality.

Say you're already using bittorrent-protocol . Your code might look something like this:

const Protocol = require ( 'bittorrent-protocol' ) const net = require ( 'net' ) net.createServer( socket => { var wire = new Protocol() socket.pipe(wire).pipe(socket) wire.on( 'handshake' , (infoHash, peerId) => { wire.handshake( new Buffer( 'my info hash' ), new Buffer( 'my peer id' )) }) }).listen( 6881 )

To add support for BEP 9, simply modify your code like this:

const Protocol = require ( 'bittorrent-protocol' ) const net = require ( 'net' ) const ut_metadata = require ( 'ut_metadata' ) net.createServer( socket => { const wire = new Protocol() socket.pipe(wire).pipe(socket) wire.use(ut_metadata()) wire.ut_metadata.fetch() wire.ut_metadata.on( 'metadata' , metadata => { }) wire.ut_metadata.on( 'warning' , err => { console .log(err.message) }) wire.on( 'handshake' , (infoHash, peerId) => { wire.handshake( new Buffer( 'my info hash' ), new Buffer( 'my peer id' )) }) }).listen( 6881 )

api

Initialize the extension. If you have the torrent metadata (Buffer), pass it into the ut_metadata constructor so it's made available to the peer.

const metadata = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/file.torrent' ) wire.use(ut_metadata(metadata))

Ask the peer to send metadata.

Stop asking the peer to send metadata.

Set the metadata. If you didn't have the metadata at the time ut_metadata was initialized, but you end up getting it from another peer (or somewhere else), you should call setMetadata so the metadata will be available to the peer.

ut_metadata.on('metadata', function (metadata) {})

Fired when metadata is available and verified to be correct. Called with a single parameter of type Buffer.

wire.ut_metadata.on( 'metadata' , metadata => { console .log(Buffer.isBuffer(metadata)) })

Note: the event will not fire if the peer does not support ut_metadata, if they don't have metadata yet either, if they repeatedly send invalid data, or if they simply don't respond.

ut_metadata.on('warning', function (err) {})

Fired if:

the peer does not support ut_metadata

the peer doesn't have metadata yet

the peer repeatedly sent invalid data

wire.ut_metadata.on( 'warning' , err => { console .log(err.message) })

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.