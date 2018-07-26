Webpage pre-rendering service. ⚡️
Deprecated in favour of https://github.com/GoogleChrome/rendertron
The two projects are not functionally interchangeable. However, the overlap is significant enough to discourage the duplication of effort.
Future releases of ūsus will be limited to bug fixes.
rel=preload.
Static HTML pages with inline CSS load faster and are better indexed than single page applications (SPA). ūsus pre-renders single page applications into static HTML with the critical CSS inlined.
Removing the blocking CSS and inlining the CSS required to render the page increases the perceived page loading speed. Presumably, improves SEO by reducing the page loading time.
Read Pre-rendering SPA for SEO and improved perceived page loading speed.
Examples of web pages using ūsus:
--extractStyles option.
--inlineStyles option.
ūsus can be used either as a Node.js dependency or as a CLI program.
import {
render
} from 'usus';
/**
* @see https://github.com/gajus/usus#configuration
*/
const configuration: UserConfigurationType = {}
const css = await render('http://gajus.com/', configuration);
// Flow type annotations included for user reference only.
// ūsus does not depend or require use of Flow type.
//
// Refer to the table below for an alternative form of documentation.
type CookieType = {|
+name: string,
+value: string
|};
export type UserDeviceMetricsOverrideType = {
+deviceScaleFactor?: number,
+fitWindow?: boolean,
+height?: number,
+mobile?: boolean,
+width?: number
};
type FormatStylesType = (styles: string) => Promise<string>;
export type UserConfigurationType = {
+chromePort?: number,
+cookies?: $ReadOnlyArray<CookieType>,
+delay?: number,
+deviceMetricsOverride?: UserDeviceMetricsOverrideType,
+extractStyles?: boolean,
+formatStyles?: FormatStylesType,
+inlineStyles?: boolean,
+preloadFonts?: boolean,
+preloadStyles?: boolean
};
The default behaviour is to return the HTML.
--extractStyles option returns the CSS used to render the document.
--inlineStyles option returns HTML document with CSS inlined.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default value
chromePort
number
|Port of an existing Chrome instance. See Controlling the Chrome instance.
|N/A
cookies
Array<{name: string, value: string}>
|Sets a cookie with the given cookie data.
|N/A
delay
number
|Defines how many milliseconds to wait after the "load" event has been fired before capturing the styles used to load the page. This is important if resources appearing on the page are being loaded asynchronously.
number
deviceMetricsOverride
|See
deviceMetricsOverride configuration
extractStyles
boolean
|Extracts CSS used to render the page.
false
formatStyles
(styles: string) => Promise<string>
|Used to format CSS. Useful with
inlineStyles=true option to format the CSS before it is inlined.
|N/A
inlineStyles
boolean
|Inlines the styles required to render the document.
false
preloadFonts
boolean
|Adds
rel=preload for all fonts required to render the page.
true
preloadStyles
boolean
|Adds
rel=preload for all styles removed from
<head>. Used with
inlineStyles=true.
true
url
string
|The URL to render.
|N/A
deviceMetricsOverride configuration
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default value
deviceScaleFactor
number
|Overriding device scale factor value.
1
fitWindow
boolean
|Whether a view that exceeds the available browser window area should be scaled down to fit.
false
height
number
|Overriding width value in pixels (minimum 0, maximum 10000000).
1080
width
number
|Overriding height value in pixels (minimum 0, maximum 10000000).
1920
mobile
boolean
|Whether to emulate mobile device. This includes viewport meta tag, overlay scrollbars, text autosizing and more.
false
For more information about the
deviceMetricsOverride configuration, refer to Chrome DevTools Protocol Viewer documentation.
Using ūsus requires to install
usus NPM package and Google Chrome browser (refer to Dependencies).
ūsus depends on Chrome v59+.
For Docker installation instructions, refer to Building Docker container with Chrome.
$ npm install usus --global
$ usus --help
# usus <command> --help
$ usus render --help
# Renders static HTML. Equivalent to https://prerender.io/.
$ usus render --url http://gajus.com/
# Inlines styles required to render the page.
$ usus render --url http://gajus.com/ --inlineStyles true
# Use cookies when loading the page.
$ usus render --url http://gajus.com/ --cookies foo=bar,baz=qux
# Render emulating a mobile device (example is using iPhone 6 parameters).
$ usus render --url http://gajus.com/ --deviceMetricsOverride.deviceScaleFactor 2 --deviceMetricsOverride.fitWindow false --deviceMetricsOverride.height 1334 --deviceMetricsOverride.mobile true --deviceMetricsOverride.width 750
Add the following line to your
Dockerfile:
RUN wget -q -O - https://dl-ssl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | apt-key add - \
&& sh -c 'echo "deb http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google.list' \
&& apt-get update -y \
&& apt-get install google-chrome-stable -y
This assumes that you are extending from the base
node image.
By default, ūsus creates a new instance of Chrome for every
render operation and destroys it after completion. However, you can start Chrome independent of ūsus and re-use the same instance for multiple renderings.
import {
launchChrome,
render
} from 'usus';
const chrome = await launchChrome();
await render('https://go2cinema.com/movies/baywatch-2017-1198354', {
chromePort: chrome.port,
inlineStyles: true
});
await render('https://go2cinema.com/movies/baby-driver-2017-2257838', {
chromePort: chrome.port,
inlineStyles: true
});
await chrome.kill();
launchChrome is a convenience method to launch Chrome using default ūsus configuration. If you need granular control over how Chrome is launched, refer to the chrome-launcher program.
Use the
formatStyles callback to minify/ format/ optimize/ remove CSS before it is inlined.
In this example, I am using
csso minifier.
import {
render
} from 'usus';
import {
minify
} from 'csso';
await render(url, {
formatStyles: (styles: string): Promise<string> => {
return minify(styles).css;
},
inlineStyles: true
});
Export
DEBUG=usus variable to get additional debugging information, e.g.
$ export DEBUG=usus*
$ usus --url http://gajus.com
ūsus uses Chrome Debugging Protocol CSS coverage report to generate a stylesheet used to render the document.
The following programs provide equivalent service:
All of these programs are using PhantomJS or JSDom to render the page/ evaluate the scripts.
ūsus is different because it is using Chrome Debugging Protocol and it leverages the Chrome CSS coverage report to generate a stylesheet used to render the document.