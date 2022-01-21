USM is a universal state modular library, supports Redux(4.x), MobX(6.x), Vuex(4.x) and Angular(2.0+).
|Libraries/Frameworks
|None
|Redux
|MobX
|Vuex
|Angular2+
|Status
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
To install
usm:
yarn add usm # npm install --save usm
And if you want to use Redux/MobX/Vuex, you just install
usm-redux/
usm-mobx/
usm-vuex.
Use
@state to decorate a module state.
Use
@action to decorate a module method for state changes.
Use
createStore to create a store.
import { state, action, createStore } from 'usm';
// You can also use `usm-redux`, `usm-mobx`, or`usm-vuex`.
class Counter {
@state
count = { sum: 0 };
@action
increase() {
this.count.sum += 1;
}
}
const counter = new Counter();
const store = createStore({
modules: [counter],
});
counter.increase();
const newState = Object.values(store.getState())[0] as Counter;
expect(newState.count).toEqual({ sum: 1 });
@state
Define a shared state for a module, and you can use
@state for decoration. When use
usm-redux, the state is not allowed to be
undefined.
For example,
class Counter {
@state
number = 0;
}
@action
All operations that change state must be in a method decorated by
@action.
For example,
class Counter {
@state
number = 0;
@action
increase() {
this.number += 1;
}
}
@computed/@computed()
It is used for computing derived data.
usm or
usm-redux, you should use
@computed(depsCallback), The return value of the
depsCallback is an array of dependent value collections that tells the module that its getter will recompute when there is a change in any of the values in the value collections:
For example,
class Counter {
@state
count = { sum: 0 };
@state
number = 0;
@action
increase() {
this.number += 1;
}
@computed((that) => [that.count.sum, that.number])
get sum() {
return this.count.sum + this.number;
}
}
usm-mobx or
usm-vuex, you just use
@computed, Since it is an observable model, its dependency collection is automatic:
For example,
class Counter {
@state
count = { sum: 0 };
@state
number = 0;
@action
increase() {
this.number += 1;
}
- @computed((that) => [that.count.sum, that.number])
+ @computed
get sum() {
return this.count.sum + this.number;
}
}
createStore()
Creates a
usm store that holds the complete shared state.
options(object)
modules(array): an array with all modules instances
strict] (boolean): enable strict mode
preloadedState] (any): preloaded state
plugins/
middleware] (any[]): vuex's plugins or redux's middleware
For example,
class Counter {
@state
number = 0;
@action
increase() {
this.number += 1;
}
}
const counter = new Counter();
const store = createStore({
modules: [counter],
});
subscribe()
You can use
subscribe() to subscribe state changes in any class module.
For example,
class Counter {
constructor() {
subscribe(this, () => {
//
});
}
@state
count = { sum: 0 };
}
watch()
You can use
watch() to observe a specific state changes in any class module.
For example,
class Counter {
constructor() {
watch(
this,
() => this.count.sum,
(newValue, oldValue) => {
//
}
);
}
@state
count = { sum: 0 };
}
You can pass the option
{ multiple: true }, which will support watching multiple values.
For example,
class Counter {
constructor() {
watch(
this,
() => [this.count0, this.count1],
([newCount0, newCount1], [oldCount0, oldCount0]) => {
//
},
{
multiple: true,
}
);
}
@state
count0 = 0;
@state
count1 = 0;
}
watchoption supports passing in
isEqualfunction for custom equal.