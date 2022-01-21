USM

USM is a universal state modular library, supports Redux(4.x), MobX(6.x), Vuex(4.x) and Angular(2.0+).

Support

Libraries/Frameworks None Redux MobX Vuex Angular2+ Status ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Installation

To install usm :

yarn add usm

And if you want to use Redux/MobX/Vuex, you just install usm-redux / usm-mobx / usm-vuex .

Usage

Use @state to decorate a module state.

Use @action to decorate a module method for state changes.

Use createStore to create a store.

import { state, action, createStore } from 'usm' ; class Counter { count = { sum: 0 }; increase() { this .count.sum += 1 ; } } const counter = new Counter(); const store = createStore({ modules: [counter], }); counter.increase(); const newState = Object .values(store.getState())[ 0 ] as Counter; expect(newState.count).toEqual({ sum: 1 });

Examples

APIs

Define a shared state for a module, and you can use @state for decoration. When use usm-redux , the state is not allowed to be undefined .

For example,

class Counter { number = 0 ; }

All operations that change state must be in a method decorated by @action .

For example,

class Counter { number = 0 ; increase() { this .number += 1 ; } }

It is used for computing derived data.

When use usm or usm-redux , you should use @computed(depsCallback) , The return value of the depsCallback is an array of dependent value collections that tells the module that its getter will recompute when there is a change in any of the values in the value collections:

For example,

class Counter { count = { sum: 0 }; number = 0 ; increase() { this .number += 1 ; } ( ( that ) => [that.count.sum, that.number]) get sum() { return this .count.sum + this .number; } }

When use usm-mobx or usm-vuex , you just use @computed , Since it is an observable model, its dependency collection is automatic:

For example,

class Counter { @state count = { sum: 0 }; @state number = 0; @action increase() { this.number += 1; } - @computed((that) => [that.count.sum, that.number]) + @computed get sum() { return this.count.sum + this.number; } }

Creates a usm store that holds the complete shared state.

Arguments

options (object) modules (array): an array with all modules instances [ strict ] (boolean): enable strict mode

(object) [ preloadedState ] (any): preloaded state

] (any): preloaded state [ plugins / middleware ] (any[]): vuex's plugins or redux's middleware

For example,

class Counter { number = 0 ; increase() { this .number += 1 ; } } const counter = new Counter(); const store = createStore({ modules: [counter], });

You can use subscribe() to subscribe state changes in any class module.

For example,

class Counter { constructor ( ) { subscribe( this , () => { }); } count = { sum: 0 }; }

You can use watch() to observe a specific state changes in any class module.

For example,

class Counter { constructor ( ) { watch( this , () => this .count.sum, ( newValue, oldValue ) => { } ); } count = { sum: 0 }; }

You can pass the option { multiple: true } , which will support watching multiple values.

For example,

class Counter { constructor ( ) { watch( this , () => [ this .count0, this .count1], ( [newCount0, newCount1], [oldCount0, oldCount0] ) => { }, { multiple: true , } ); } count0 = 0 ; count1 = 0 ; }