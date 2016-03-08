Permissive slug generator that works with unicode. We keep only characters from the categories Letter, Number and Separator (see Unicode Categories) and the common CJK Unified Ideographs as defined in the version 6.0.0 of the Unicode specification.
Inspired by unicode-slugify. Note that this slug generator is different from node-slug which focus on translating unicode characters to english or latin equivalent.
uslug('Быстрее и лучше!') // 'быстрее-и-лучше'
uslug('汉语/漢語') // '汉语漢語'
uslug('Y U NO', { lower: false })) // 'Y-U-NO'
uslug('Y U NO', { spaces: true })) // 'y u no'
uslug('Y-U|NO', { allowedChars: '|' })) // 'yu|no'
npm install uslug
Generate a slug for the string passed.
Arguments
This project is distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE file for more information.