React.js custom hook that sets a leak-safe timeout and returns a function to cancel it before the timeout expires.
npm install usetimeout-react-hook
If you search something among the lines of react-use-timeout a number of results appear. Why was this package necessary?
Most of the other timeout hook packages I've glanced at had the following shortcomings:
Sometimes user needs the ability to use a custom timer, since
setTimeout may not always be the best choice, especially in
React Native applications. In fact, the primary reason I built this custom hook was to expose a customizable and reusable
timeout manager for an other package of mine, react-native-user-inactivity.
A number of users had pointed out that on React Native there were the following issues with
setTimeout:
Hopefully this package will be useful to others as well.
This package exposes two hooks, useTimeoutDefault and useTimeout.
Actually, the first one is just a wrapper for the second, and uses the standard
setTimeout and
clearTimeout as
timeout handler methods.
Since useTimeoutDefault is what many users probably need the most, it's the default exported package.
Each of this hook return a single function, which can be optionally used to manually cancel the timeout before it expires.
The type of this function,
CancelTimer, is:
() => void.
The signature of
useTimeoutDefault is the following:
import useTimeoutDefault from 'usetimeout'; // notice that it's a default import
/**
* useTimeoutDefault is a React.js custom hook that sets a leak-safe timeout and returns
* a function to cancel it before the timeout expires.
* It uses the default timeout handlers, i.e. window.setTimeout and window.clearTimeout.
* It's composed of two other native hooks, useRef and useEffect.
* If a new callback is given to the hook before the previous timeout expires,
* only the new callback will be executed at the moment the timeout expires.
* When the hook receives a new callback, the timeout isn't reset.
*
* @param callback the function to be executed after the timeout expires
* @param timeout the number of milliseconds after which the callback should be triggered
* @param deps useEffect dependencies that should cause the timeout to be reset
* @return function to cancel the timer before the timeout expires
*/
type UseTimeoutDefault = (callback: () => void, timeout: number, deps?: unknown[]) => CancelTimer;
Since
usetimeout supports a generic timer, it requires an implementation of the TimeoutHandler interface, which is defined as:
interface TimeoutHandler<T> {
/**
* Timeout function that accepts two parameters:
* a function and the timeout after which that function is fired.
* If not provided, the default `setTimeout` implementation will be
* the standard `window.setTimeout`.
*/
setTimeout: (fn: () => void, timeout: number) => T;
/**
* Function that should be used to clear the effects of `setTimeout` after
* the component where it is rendered is unmounted.
* If not provided, the default `clearTimeout` implementation will be
* the standard `window.clearTimeout`.
*/
clearTimeout: (timeout: T | undefined) => void;
}
The signature of
useTimeout is the following:
import { useTimeout } from 'usetimeout'; // notice that it's a named import
/**
* useTimeout is a React.js custom hook that sets a leak-safe timeout and returns
* a function to cancel it before the timeout expires.
* It's composed of two other native hooks, useRef and useEffect.
* It requires a custom way of setting a timeout and clearing it, expressed as an implementation
* of the generic TimeoutHandler<T> interface.
* The timer is restarted every time an item in `deps` changes.
* If a new callback is given to the hook before the previous timeout expires,
* only the new callback will be executed at the moment the timeout expires.
* When the hook receives a new callback, the timeout isn't reset.
*
* @param callback the function to be executed after the timeout expires
* @param timeout the number of milliseconds after which the callback should be triggered
* @param timeHandler TimeoutHandler instance that's used to set and clear the timeout
* @param deps useEffect dependencies that should cause the timeout to be reset
* @return function to cancel the timer before the timeout expires
*/
type UseTimeout = <T>(callback: () => void, timeout: number, timeHandler: TimeoutHandler<T>, deps?: unknown[]) => CancelTimer;
Tests are run using jest, at the end of the test a coverage table should appear.
npm run test
This package is built using TypeScript, so the source needs to be converted in JavaScript before being usable by the users. usetimeout uses Rollup as build system, and the JavaScript module formats it's been configured to support are:
require function).
import syntax).
npm run build
Alberto Schiabel
This project is MIT licensed.