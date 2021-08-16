Get the username of the current user
This module is meant for informational purposes and not for secure identification.
$ npm install username
This package only works in Node.js, not in browsers.
import {username} from 'username';
console.log(await username());
//=> 'sindresorhus'
It first tries to get the username from the
SUDO_USER
LOGNAME
USER
LNAME
USERNAME environment variables. Then falls back to
$ id -un on macOS / Linux and
$ whoami on Windows, in the rare case none of the environment variables are set. The result is cached.
Returns a
Promise<string> with the username.
Returns the username.