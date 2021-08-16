username

Get the username of the current user

This module is meant for informational purposes and not for secure identification.

Install

npm install username

This package only works in Node.js, not in browsers.

Usage

import {username} from 'username' ; console .log( await username());

API

It first tries to get the username from the SUDO_USER LOGNAME USER LNAME USERNAME environment variables. Then falls back to $ id -un on macOS / Linux and $ whoami on Windows, in the rare case none of the environment variables are set. The result is cached.

Returns a Promise<string> with the username.

Returns the username.

