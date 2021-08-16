openbase logo
by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Get the username of the current user

Overview

Readme

This module is meant for informational purposes and not for secure identification.

Install

$ npm install username

This package only works in Node.js, not in browsers.

Usage

import {username} from 'username';

console.log(await username());
//=> 'sindresorhus'

API

It first tries to get the username from the SUDO_USER LOGNAME USER LNAME USERNAME environment variables. Then falls back to $ id -un on macOS / Linux and $ whoami on Windows, in the rare case none of the environment variables are set. The result is cached.

username()

Returns a Promise<string> with the username.

usernameSync()

Returns the username.

