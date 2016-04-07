UserError is a base class that makes JavaScript errors a lot more useful. It gives you:
Error subclass that actually works
instanceof
name property on error objects
Using npm:
$ npm install --save usererror
To see the problems UserError solves for you, let's try to subclass
Error directly and see what happens.
class MyError extends Error {
constructor(message) {
super(message)
}
}
const boom = () => {
throw new MyError('boom!')
}
try {
boom()
} catch (error) {
error instanceof Error // true (correct)
error instanceof MyError // false (wrong, should be true)
error.name // Error (wrong, should be MyError)
}
In this example, subclassing
Error is useless; we can't really differentiate an instance of
MyError from any other
Error in the system. This inability to subclass
Error has led to a number of other workarounds, most often adding some kind of
code property to error objects, so you end up doing stuff like this:
if (error.code === SomeErrorCode)
// ...
In addition to this problem, errors created in this way include extra noise in their stack trace:
Error: boom! << should be "MyError: boom!"
at MyError.Error (native) << noise
at new MyError (test.js:3:7) << noise
at boom (test.js:10:9)
at Object.<anonymous> (test.js:14:3)
UserError aims to fix these problems. Now, when we run the example it looks like this:
import UserError from 'usererror'
class MyError extends UserError {
constructor(message) {
super(message)
}
}
const boom = () => {
throw new MyError('boom!')
}
try {
boom()
} catch (error) {
error instanceof Error // true
error instanceof MyError // true
error.name // MyError
}
Since both
instanceof work and the
name property is setup correctly, we can do either
if (error instanceof MyError)
// ...
or
if (error.name === 'MyError')
// ...
instead of duck-typing with a custom property. Additionally, the stack trace doesn't contain unnecessary entries:
MyError: boom!
at boom (test.js:10:9)
at Object.<anonymous> (test.js:14:3)