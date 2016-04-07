UserError

UserError is a base class that makes JavaScript errors a lot more useful. It gives you:

Installation

Using npm:

Rationale

To see the problems UserError solves for you, let's try to subclass Error directly and see what happens.

class MyError extends Error { constructor (message) { super (message) } } const boom = () => { throw new MyError( 'boom!' ) } try { boom() } catch (error) { error instanceof Error error instanceof MyError error.name }

In this example, subclassing Error is useless; we can't really differentiate an instance of MyError from any other Error in the system. This inability to subclass Error has led to a number of other workarounds, most often adding some kind of code property to error objects, so you end up doing stuff like this:

if (error.code === SomeErrorCode)

In addition to this problem, errors created in this way include extra noise in their stack trace:

Error: boom! << should be "MyError: boom!" at MyError.Error (native) << noise at new MyError (test.js:3:7) << noise at boom (test.js:10:9) at Object.<anonymous> (test.js:14:3)

UserError aims to fix these problems. Now, when we run the example it looks like this:

import UserError from 'usererror' class MyError extends UserError { constructor (message) { super (message) } } const boom = () => { throw new MyError( 'boom!' ) } try { boom() } catch (error) { error instanceof Error error instanceof MyError error.name }

Since both instanceof work and the name property is setup correctly, we can do either

if (error instanceof MyError)

or

if (error.name === 'MyError' )

instead of duck-typing with a custom property. Additionally, the stack trace doesn't contain unnecessary entries: