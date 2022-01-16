useref

Parse build blocks in HTML files to replace references

Extracted from the grunt plugin grunt-useref.

Installation

npm install useref

Usage

var useref = require ( 'useref' ); var result = useref(inputHtml);

Blocks are expressed as:

... HTML Markup, list of script / link tags.

type : either js , css or remove

: either , or alternate search path : (optional) By default the input files are relative to the treated file. Alternate search path allows one to change that

: (optional) By default the input files are relative to the treated file. Alternate search path allows one to change that path : the file path of the optimized file, the target output

: the file path of the optimized file, the target output parameters: extra parameters that should be added to the tag. By default rel="stylesheet" attribute is added to css link tag, your can overwrite it by passing your own rel parameter, e.g. rel="preload"

An example of this in completed form can be seen below:

< html > < head > < link href = "css/one.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "css/two.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/one.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/two.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/three.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/four.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

The module would be used with the above sample HTML as follows:

var result = useref(sampleHtml);

The resulting HTML would be:

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/combined.css" /> </ head > < body > < script src = "scripts/combined.js" > </ script > < script src = "scripts/async.js" async data-foo = "bar" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Internet Explorer Conditional Comments are preserved. The code below:

Results in:

Custom blocks

Sometimes you need a bit more. If you would like to do custom processing, this is possible with a custom block, as demonstrated below.

< link rel = "import" href = "/bower_components/some/path" > </ link >

With

var useref = require ( 'useref' ); var result = useref(inputHtml, { import : function ( content, target, options, alternateSearchPath ) { return content.replace( 'bower_components' , target); } });

Becomes

< link rel = "import" href = "/components/some/path" > </ link >

The handler function gets the following arguments:

content (String): The content of the custom use block

target (String): The "path" value of the use block definition

options (String): The extra attributes from the use block definition, the developer can parse as JSON or do whatever they want with it

alternateSearchPath (String): The alternate search path that can be used to maintain a coherent interface with standard handlers

Include a handler for each custom block type.

Symfony Twig and Laravel 5 Blade assets

Works with the symfony2 assetic and laravel asset and elixir links in twig or blade or html or php.

< script src = "{{ asset('symfony/js/script.js') }}" > </ script > < script src = "{{ elixir('laravel/js/script.js') }}" > </ script >

Options

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Strips out build comments but leaves the rest of the block intact without replacing any tags.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/this.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/that.js" > </ script >

Results in:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/this.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/that.js" > </ script >

Type: Function Return: The path to the source file

Function to parse the source path out of a script or style element.

The function gets the following arguments:

tag (String): The html script or style tag

type: (String): The type e.g. js , css

Type: Function Return: The transformed path to the target file

Function to transform the target file path.

The function gets the following arguments:

target (String): The path to the target file

type: (String): The type e.g. js , css

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING Guidelines

License

MIT © Jonathan Kemp