Automatically run commands when the user logs in. Used in hotel and stop-server.

No admin privileges required

Cross-platform (OS X, Linux and Windows)

Install

npm install user -startup

Usage

Create a new instance.

const Startup = require ( 'user-startup' ) let startup try { startup = Startup() } catch (err) { }

Add startup script but doesn't spawn process. Use create to create startup file and process at the same time.

startup.create( 'my-script' , process.execPath, [ '/some/path/app.js' ], '/some/path/out.log' )

Remove startup script.

startup.remove( 'my-script' )

Note: you should check that root isn't running this code to avoid startup scripts being created in root's home directory. Use sudo-block or is-root.

API

Startup()

Creates a new instance. Throws an error if platform isn't OS X, Linux or Windows.

add(id, cmd[, args[, out]])

id <String> id

id cmd <String> command

command args <Array> optional list of string arguments

optional list of string arguments out <String> optional path to output file (directory needs to exist before)

Creates startup script.

create(id, cmd[, args[, out]])

Creates a startup script and spawns process.

remove(id)

Removes startup script.

dir

Returns startup script directory.

getFile(id)

Returns startup script path.

How it works

On OS X, it creates a plist file in ~/Library/LaunchAgents

file in On Linux, it creates a desktop file in ~/.config/autostart

file in On Windows, it creates a vbs script in AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup

License

MIT - Typicode