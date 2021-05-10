Read user name, email and URL from .npmrc or .gitconfig .

Installation

npm install user-meta

Usage

const { name, email, url } = require ( 'user-meta' );

How it works

It tries to read data from your npm and Git configs:

Property npm Git name npm get init-author-name git config user.name email npm get init-author-email git config user.email url npm get init-author-url —

Npm has priority over Git. git binary is required and used to read Git configuration. Don’t use this module if performance is important.

Changelog

The changelog can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.