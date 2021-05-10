Read user name, email and URL from
.npmrc or
.gitconfig.
npm install user-meta
const { name, email, url } = require('user-meta');
It tries to read data from your npm and Git configs:
|Property
|npm
|Git
name
npm get init-author-name
git config user.name
email
npm get init-author-email
git config user.email
url
npm get init-author-url
|—
Npm has priority over Git.
git binary is required and used to read Git configuration. Don’t use this module if performance is important.
