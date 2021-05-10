openbase logo
user-meta

by Artem Sapegin
1.0.0 (see all)

Read user name, email and URL from .npmrc or .gitconfig

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.1K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

user-meta

Read user name, email and URL from .npmrc or .gitconfig.

Installation

npm install user-meta

Usage

const { name, email, url } = require('user-meta');

How it works

It tries to read data from your npm and Git configs:

PropertynpmGit
namenpm get init-author-namegit config user.name
emailnpm get init-author-emailgit config user.email
urlnpm get init-author-url

Npm has priority over Git. git binary is required and used to read Git configuration. Don’t use this module if performance is important.

Changelog

The changelog can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.

