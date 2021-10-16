openbase logo
by Edouard Courty
3.0.0

This module allows you to get the data of any user or post on Instagram.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

User Instagram

Downloads Node.js CI

Usage

Use this module in your projet by installing it with npm install user-instagram.

Here is a quick example or usage:

const instagram = require('user-instagram');

await instagram.authenticate('my_instagram_username', 'my_instagram_password');

// Fetching a user
instagram.getUserData('edouard_courty').then(userData => {
  // Do whatever you need to to with this data
  console.log(`My username is ${userData.getUsername()}.`);
})

// Fetching a post
instagram.getPostData('CUc7tBPFXvP').then(postData => {
  // Do whatever you need to to with this data
  console.log(`The caption of this post is ${postData.getCaption()}.`);
})

Documentation

In the previous versions of user-instagram, only a small amount of requests could be sent every day without getting rate-mimited.
Couple of issues were submitted about this problem and it's the main reason why I decided to refactor this module, and add an authentication method to it.

Authentication

The authenticate method takes two mandatory parameters: username and password.
A good way to keep these strings safe is storing them in an uncommited file in your repo like some instagram_config.json file structured like the following:

{
  "username": "your username here",
  "password": "your password here"
}

Then use it like this:

const instagram = require('user-instagram');
const {username, password} = require('instagram_config.json')

await instagram.authenticate(username, password);

Getting a user's data

When logged in, you can request the data of any public user you want, plus the private users that your account follows.
The getUserData method takes only one parameter: the username of the user to be fetched.

This method will return a promise holding a User class, containing getters for all the interesting properties of this class.

Available user properties

All the boolean values are accessed with the following methods: (the function names should be self explanatory of their return value)

  • isVerified()
  • isPrivate()
  • isBusinessAccount()
  • isProfessionalAccount()
  • hasClips()
  • hasArEffect()
  • hasChannel()
  • hasGuides()
  • isHidingLikesAndViewsCount()
  • hasJoinedRecently()

All the non-boolean values are accessed with the following methods:

  • getUsername()
  • getBiography()
  • getPublicationsCount()
  • getFollowersCount()
  • getExternalUrl()
  • getFollowingCount()
  • getFullName()
  • getHighlightsReelsCount()
  • getId()
  • getBusinessAddressJson()
  • getBusinessContactMethod()
  • getBusinessEmail()
  • getBusinessPhoneNumber()
  • getBusinessCategoryName()
  • getOverallCategoryName()
  • getCategoryEnum()
  • getProfilePicture()
  • getHdProfilePicture()
  • getPronouns()
  • getMedias()

Getting a post's data

When logged in, you can request the data of any public post you want, plus the posts of the private accounts that your account follows.
The getPostData method takes only one parameter: the shortcode of the post to be fetched.

This method will return a promise holding a Post class, containing getters for all the interesting properties of this class.

Available post properties

All the boolean values are accessed with the following methods: (the function names should be self explanatory of their return value)

  • isVideo()
  • areCommentsDisabled()
  • areLikesAndViewsCountDisabled()
  • isPaidPartnership()
  • isAd()
  • hasAudio()

All the non-boolean values are accessed with the following methods:

  • getId()
  • getType()
  • getShortcode()
  • getDimensions()
  • getDisplayUrl()
  • getVariants()
  • getAccessibilityCaption()
  • getTaggedUsers()
  • getCaption()
  • getCommentsCount()
  • getComments()
  • getDate()
  • getLikesCount()
  • getLocation()
  • getOwner()
  • getChildren()
  • getVideoViewsCount()
  • getVideoPlaysCount()

Generic properties shared across the module

Each Media from the getMedias() in the User class method is a Media class that has these getters:

  • getType()
  • getId()
  • getShortcode()
  • getCaption()
  • getDimensions()
  • getDisplayUrl()
  • getTaggedUsers()
  • isVideo()
  • getAccessibilityCaption()
  • areCommentsDisabled()
  • getCommentsCount()
  • getLikesCount()
  • getTimestamp()
  • getLocation()
  • getChildren()
  • hasAudio()
  • getViewsCount()
  • getVideoUrl()

Every TaggerUser from getTaggedUsers() in a Post or a User.getMedias() hold the following getters:

  • getTagXPosition()
  • getTagYPosition()
  • getFullName()
  • getId()
  • isVerified()
  • getProfilePictureUrl()
  • getUsername()

Every dimension value from getDimensions() from a Media or a Post is a Dimension class with a bult-in aspect-ratio calculator:

  • getHeight()
  • getWidth()
  • getAspectRatio()

© Edouard Courty - 2021

