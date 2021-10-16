Use this module in your projet by installing it with
npm install user-instagram.
Here is a quick example or usage:
const instagram = require('user-instagram');
await instagram.authenticate('my_instagram_username', 'my_instagram_password');
// Fetching a user
instagram.getUserData('edouard_courty').then(userData => {
// Do whatever you need to to with this data
console.log(`My username is ${userData.getUsername()}.`);
})
// Fetching a post
instagram.getPostData('CUc7tBPFXvP').then(postData => {
// Do whatever you need to to with this data
console.log(`The caption of this post is ${postData.getCaption()}.`);
})
In the previous versions of
user-instagram, only a small amount of requests could be sent every day without getting rate-mimited.
Couple of issues were submitted about this problem and it's the main reason why I decided to refactor this module, and add an authentication method to it.
The
authenticate method takes two mandatory parameters:
username and
password.
A good way to keep these strings safe is storing them in an uncommited file in your repo like some
instagram_config.json file structured like the following:
{
"username": "your username here",
"password": "your password here"
}
Then use it like this:
const instagram = require('user-instagram');
const {username, password} = require('instagram_config.json')
await instagram.authenticate(username, password);
When logged in, you can request the data of any public user you want, plus the private users that your account follows.
The
getUserData method takes only one parameter: the username of the user to be fetched.
This method will return a promise holding a
User class, containing getters for all the interesting properties of this class.
All the boolean values are accessed with the following methods: (the function names should be self explanatory of their return value)
isVerified()
isPrivate()
isBusinessAccount()
isProfessionalAccount()
hasClips()
hasArEffect()
hasChannel()
hasGuides()
isHidingLikesAndViewsCount()
hasJoinedRecently()
All the non-boolean values are accessed with the following methods:
getUsername()
getBiography()
getPublicationsCount()
getFollowersCount()
getExternalUrl()
getFollowingCount()
getFullName()
getHighlightsReelsCount()
getId()
getBusinessAddressJson()
getBusinessContactMethod()
getBusinessEmail()
getBusinessPhoneNumber()
getBusinessCategoryName()
getOverallCategoryName()
getCategoryEnum()
getProfilePicture()
getHdProfilePicture()
getPronouns()
getMedias()
When logged in, you can request the data of any public post you want, plus the posts of the private accounts that your account follows.
The
getPostData method takes only one parameter: the shortcode of the post to be fetched.
This method will return a promise holding a
Post class, containing getters for all the interesting properties of this class.
All the boolean values are accessed with the following methods: (the function names should be self explanatory of their return value)
isVideo()
areCommentsDisabled()
areLikesAndViewsCountDisabled()
isPaidPartnership()
isAd()
hasAudio()
All the non-boolean values are accessed with the following methods:
getId()
getType()
getShortcode()
getDimensions()
getDisplayUrl()
getVariants()
getAccessibilityCaption()
getTaggedUsers()
getCaption()
getCommentsCount()
getComments()
getDate()
getLikesCount()
getLocation()
getOwner()
getChildren()
getVideoViewsCount()
getVideoPlaysCount()
Each Media from the
getMedias() in the
User class method is a
Media class that has these getters:
getType()
getId()
getShortcode()
getCaption()
getDimensions()
getDisplayUrl()
getTaggedUsers()
isVideo()
getAccessibilityCaption()
areCommentsDisabled()
getCommentsCount()
getLikesCount()
getTimestamp()
getLocation()
getChildren()
hasAudio()
getViewsCount()
getVideoUrl()
Every
TaggerUser from
getTaggedUsers() in a
Post or a
User.getMedias() hold the following getters:
getTagXPosition()
getTagYPosition()
getFullName()
getId()
isVerified()
getProfilePictureUrl()
getUsername()
Every dimension value from
getDimensions() from a
Media or a
Post is a
Dimension class with a bult-in aspect-ratio calculator:
getHeight()
getWidth()
getAspectRatio()
