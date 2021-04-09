openbase logo
by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Get the path to the user home directory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1M

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deprecated. Just use import {homedir} from 'os';.

user-home

Get the path to the user home directory

Install

$ npm install user-home

Usage

const userHome = require('user-home');

console.log(userHome);
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus'

Returns null in the unlikely scenario that the home directory can't be found.

FAQ

Why not just use the os-home module?

This module was made long before os-homedir. When Node.js decided to add a native method for getting the user's home directory, I made a polyfill matching its API and decided to depend on it here, so not to have duplicate code. The main reason this one is still around is that lots of modules depend on it and I see no reason to inconvenience dependents by deprecating this. This one also gets the home directory on startup and returns a string rather than exposing a method, so it's faster, and I prefer this API. Modules are cheap in Node.js, so doesn't matter. Use whichever you prefer. I'm going to continue using this one.

  • user-home-cli - CLI for this module
  • home-or-tmp - Get the user home directory with fallback to the system temp directory
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

