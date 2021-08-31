openbase logo
by Nelson Yeung
0.6.0

Replaces references to non-optimized scripts or stylesheets into a set of HTML files (or any templates/views)

Readme

usemin-cli

Build Status NPM Version Downloads per Month

CLI version of usemin. For purists, those who don't use build tools like Grunt and Gulp, but just use NPM as their build tool.

Getting started

Install with npm:

npm install usemin-cli

API

usemin - API for this module.

Usage

usemin [input.html] [--dest|-d dir] [--output|-o output.html] [options]

Example commands

usemin src/index.html --dest dist --output dist/index.html
usemin src/index.html -d dist -o dist/index.html
usemin src/index.html -d dist > dist/index.html
usemin src/index.html -d dist -o dist/index.html --htmlmin true --rmlr true
usemin src/index.html -d dist -o dist/index.html --htmlmin true -c config.js

Available options

--htmlmin - Also minifies the input HTML file (Boolean)
--rmlr, --removeLivereload - Remove livereload script (Boolean)
--noprocess - Do not process files, just replace references (Boolean)
-c, --config - Supply a configurations file for UglifyJS, CleanCSS and HTML minifier.
--listblocks - Write blocks to stdout or filename.json.
               E.g., --listblocks // print to stdout
                     --listblocks blocks.json // write to blocks.json

Example HTML

Blocks

Blocks are expressed as:

<!-- build:<pipelineId>(alternate search path) <path> -->
... HTML Markup, list of script / link tags.
<!-- endbuild -->
  • pipelineId: pipeline id for options or remove to remove a section
  • alternate search path: (optional) By default the input files are relative to the treated file. Alternate search path allows one to change that
  • path: the file path of the optimized file, the target output
<!-- build:css css/main.js -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/modules.css">
<!-- endbuild -->

<!-- build:js js/main.js -->
<script src="js/app.js"></script>
<script src="js/controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->

<!-- build:js js/main.js -->
<script defer async src="js/app.js"></script>
<script defer async src="js/controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->

<!-- build:remove -->
<script src="js/app.js"></script>
<script src="js/controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->

<script>document.write('<script src="http://' + (location.host || 'localhost').split(':')[0] + ':35729/livereload.js?snipver=1"></' + 'script>')</script>

Running the command with --rmlr true will output:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.js">
<script src="js/main.js"></script>
<script defer async src="js/main.js"></script>

Alternate search path

<!-- build:js(js) js/main.js -->
<script defer async src="app.js"></script>
<script defer async src="controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->

<!-- build:js(js,.tmp) js/main.js -->
<script defer async src="app.js"></script>
<script defer async src="controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->

Config file

Please check the relevant documentations for the available options: UglifyJS, CleanCSS and HTML minifier.

module.exports = {
    uglifyjs: {
        // ... UglifyJS API options
    },
    cleancss: {
        // ... CleanCSS API options
    },
    htmlminifier: {
        // ... HTML minifier API options
    }
}

License

MIT license

