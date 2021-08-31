CLI version of usemin. For purists, those who don't use build tools like Grunt and Gulp, but just use NPM as their build tool.

Getting started

Install with npm:

npm install usemin-cli

API

usemin - API for this module.

Usage

usemin [input.html] [--dest|-d dir] [--output|-o output.html] [options]

Example commands

usemin src/ index .html usemin src/ index .html -d dist -o dist/ index .html usemin src/ index .html -d dist > dist/ index .html usemin src/ index .html -d dist -o dist/ index .html usemin src/ index .html -d dist -o dist/ index .html

Available options

-c, E.g.,

Example HTML

Blocks

Blocks are expressed as:

... HTML Markup, list of script / link tags.

pipelineId : pipeline id for options or remove to remove a section

: pipeline id for options or remove to remove a section alternate search path : (optional) By default the input files are relative to the treated file. Alternate search path allows one to change that

: (optional) By default the input files are relative to the treated file. Alternate search path allows one to change that path: the file path of the optimized file, the target output

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/main.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/modules.css" > < script src = "js/app.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/controllers.js" > </ script > < script defer async src = "js/app.js" > </ script > < script defer async src = "js/controllers.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/app.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/controllers.js" > </ script > < script > document .write( '<script src="http://' + (location.host || 'localhost' ).split( ':' )[ 0 ] + ':35729/livereload.js?snipver=1"></' + 'script>' ) </ script >

Running the command with --rmlr true will output:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/main.js" > < script src = "js/main.js" > </ script > < script defer async src = "js/main.js" > </ script >

Alternate search path

< script defer async src = "app.js" > </ script > < script defer async src = "controllers.js" > </ script > < script defer async src = "app.js" > </ script > < script defer async src = "controllers.js" > </ script >

Config file

Please check the relevant documentations for the available options: UglifyJS, CleanCSS and HTML minifier.

module .exports = { uglifyjs : { }, cleancss : { }, htmlminifier : { } }

License

MIT license