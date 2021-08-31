CLI version of usemin. For purists, those who don't use build tools like Grunt and Gulp, but just use NPM as their build tool.
Install with npm:
npm install usemin-cli
usemin - API for this module.
usemin [input.html] [--dest|-d dir] [--output|-o output.html] [options]
usemin src/index.html --dest dist --output dist/index.html
usemin src/index.html -d dist -o dist/index.html
usemin src/index.html -d dist > dist/index.html
usemin src/index.html -d dist -o dist/index.html --htmlmin true --rmlr true
usemin src/index.html -d dist -o dist/index.html --htmlmin true -c config.js
--htmlmin - Also minifies the input HTML file (Boolean)
--rmlr, --removeLivereload - Remove livereload script (Boolean)
--noprocess - Do not process files, just replace references (Boolean)
-c, --config - Supply a configurations file for UglifyJS, CleanCSS and HTML minifier.
--listblocks - Write blocks to stdout or filename.json.
E.g., --listblocks // print to stdout
--listblocks blocks.json // write to blocks.json
Blocks are expressed as:
<!-- build:<pipelineId>(alternate search path) <path> -->
... HTML Markup, list of script / link tags.
<!-- endbuild -->
<!-- build:css css/main.js -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/modules.css">
<!-- endbuild -->
<!-- build:js js/main.js -->
<script src="js/app.js"></script>
<script src="js/controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->
<!-- build:js js/main.js -->
<script defer async src="js/app.js"></script>
<script defer async src="js/controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->
<!-- build:remove -->
<script src="js/app.js"></script>
<script src="js/controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->
<script>document.write('<script src="http://' + (location.host || 'localhost').split(':')[0] + ':35729/livereload.js?snipver=1"></' + 'script>')</script>
Running the command with
--rmlr true will output:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.js">
<script src="js/main.js"></script>
<script defer async src="js/main.js"></script>
<!-- build:js(js) js/main.js -->
<script defer async src="app.js"></script>
<script defer async src="controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->
<!-- build:js(js,.tmp) js/main.js -->
<script defer async src="app.js"></script>
<script defer async src="controllers.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->
Please check the relevant documentations for the available options: UglifyJS, CleanCSS and HTML minifier.
module.exports = {
uglifyjs: {
// ... UglifyJS API options
},
cleancss: {
// ... CleanCSS API options
},
htmlminifier: {
// ... HTML minifier API options
}
}