Use Less. Do More.

A research project, from which I learned a lot. Especially how one shouldn't write code and web frameworks in particular :)

-THIS PROJECT IS UNMAINTAINED, SHOULDN'T BE USED / LEFT HERE JUST FOR THE EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

Hey, as the name suggests, this is not something you're supposed to use! The project contains a number of interesting ideas (like traits system) which could be further explored and evolved as separate projects — but I probably won't do that in near future. Anyway, feel free to read the docs/code and use it for whatever you like.

Installing | Wiki

> npm install useless

Browser builds

useless.client.js — everything, except devtools

useless.devtools.js — logging / stacktraces / assertions / Panic.js

Upcoming features

Splitting of distinct framework parts to separate projects (finally, useful ones).

Running example app

node example

If everything's ok, example app will be running at http://localhost:1333. Currently there's not much example code, but it's on the way.

You may want to look into these projects (built upon Useless.js):

Skychat — a simple WebRTC paint/chat app.

Wyg — a revolutionary WYSIWYG editor (demo).

Server app framework

require ( './useless' ) UselessApp = $singleton (Component, { $defaults : { webpackEntries : { entry : { 'shared' : { 'useless.client' : "./node_modules/useless/build/useless.client.js" , 'useless.devtools' : "./node_modules/useless/build/useless.devtools.js" , 'index' : "./example/index.js" , } } }, config : { webpack : { hotReload : true } } }, $depends : [ require ( './server/supervisor' ), require ( './server/webpack' ), require ( './server/http' ) ], '/hello-world' : () => "Hello world!" , '/hello-world/json' : () => ({ foo : 42 , bar : 777 }), '/' : () => $ this .file ( './static/index.html' ), '/static/:file' : () => $ this .file ( './static' ), '/sqr?x={\\d+}' : ( { x } ) => Math .pow ( Number (x), 2 ), '/pow?x={\\d+}&n={\\d+}' : ( { x, n } ) => Math .pow ( Number (x), Number (n)), '/api' : { 'login' : { post : async () => $ this .doLogin ( await $ this .receiveJSON) }, 'logout' : { post : () => $http.removeCookies ([ 'email' , 'password' ]) }, }, async doLogin ({ email, password }) { if ( await this .findUser ({ email, password })) { $http.setCookies ({ email, password }) } else { throw new Error ( 'Wrong credentials' ) } }, async findUser (criteria) { }, init () { log.ok ( 'App started' ) } })

Example report generated from a Promise chain:

Following are $traits defined at useless/server :

api.js URL routing

URL routing args.js command line arguments parsing

command line arguments parsing config.js handles this.config management via config.json / command line arguments

handles management via / command line arguments exceptions.js a humane exception printer (replaces Node's default)

a humane exception printer (replaces Node's default) http.js powerful HTTP server abstraction

powerful HTTP server abstraction ipc.js for app logic splitting between supervisor and supervised processes (RPC for app methods)

for app logic splitting between supervisor and supervised processes (RPC for app methods) pidfile.js generates PID file upon startup / removes it on exit

generates PID file upon startup / removes it on exit REPL.js REPL-style debugger (experimental)

REPL-style debugger (experimental) source.js remote access to app's own sources

remote access to app's own sources stdin.js handling interactive terminal input

handling interactive terminal input supervisor.js auto-restart on source code change

auto-restart on source code change templating.js Underscore's templates + caching

Underscore's templates + caching tests.js startup smoke tests for app traits

startup smoke tests for app traits thumbnailer.js inline thumbnailer for images

inline thumbnailer for images uploads.js image uploads basics

image uploads basics uptime.js uptime tracking

uptime tracking webpack.js full-featured WebPack integration

full-featured WebPack integration websocket.js WebSocket basics

Macro processor for prototype definitions

How-to & Examples

Vec2 = $prototype ({ constructor : function ( x, y ) { this .x = x; this .y = y }, add (other) { return new Vec2 ( this .x + other.x, this .y + other.y) } get length () { return Math .sqrt ( this .x * this .x + this .y * this .y) }), zero : $ static ($property ( function ( ) { return new Vec2 ( 0 , 0 ) })), dot : $ static ( function ( a, b ) { return a.x * b.x + a.y * b.y }), $static : { unit : $property ( function ( ) { return new Vec2 ( 1 , 1 ) }), one : $alias ( 'unit' ) }, }) BetterVec2 = $extends (Vec2, { })

Component model

How-to & Examples

Binds own methods to this automatically

automatically Manages bindable $trigger / $barrier / $observableProperty members

/ / members Tracks bound components / auto-unbinds upon deinitialization

Holds parent-child relationship / handles automatic deinitialization

Enables $traits to chain into method calls by overlapping method definitions

to chain into method calls by overlapping method definitions Enforces configuration contracts ($requires, $defaults)

Multicast model for method calls with simple functional I/O

How-to & Examples | Reference

_.trigger , _.triggerOnce / one-to-many broadcast

, / one-to-many broadcast _.barrier / synchronization primitive

/ synchronization primitive _.observable / state change notifications

Raw API (same for every mentioned primitive):

var mouseMoved = _.trigger () mouseMoved ( function ( x, y ) { }) mouseMoved (someCallback) mouseMoved.once (someCallback) mouseMove ( 12 , 33 ) mouseMove.off (someCallback) mouseMove.off () _.off (someCallback)

Using $component:

Compo = $component ({ didLayout : $trigger (), layoutReady : $barrier (), value : $observableProperty (), init : function ( ) { doSomeUselessAsyncJob ( function ( ) { this .layoutReady () }) }, doLayout : function ( ) { this .didLayout () } })

compo = new Compo () compo.didLayout ( function ( ) { }) compo.layoutReady ( function ( ) { }) compo.valueChange ( function ( value, oldValue ) { }) compo.value = 10 compo.value = 10

Bindable methods for ad-hoc code injection

Raw API:

_.onAfter (Player.prototype, 'move' , function ( x, y ) { }) _.onBefore (Player.prototype, 'move' , function ( x, y ) { }) _.intercept (Player.prototype, 'move' , function ( x, y, originalMethod ) { originalMethod.call ( this , x, y) })

Using $component + 'once' semantics:

Button = $component ({ layout : $bindable ( function ( ) { }) }) button = new Button () button.layout.onceBefore ( function ( ) { log ( "I'm called before next layout()" ) }) button.layout () button.layout ()

Math utility for front-end works

Reference

Working with ranges:

_.lerp (t, min, max) _.clamp (n, min, max) _.rescale (t, [fromMin, fromMax], [toMin, toMax], { clamp : true })

Vector math (Vec2, Transform, BBox, Bezier, intersections):

var offsetVec = this .anchor.sub ( this .center).normal.perp.scale ( Bezier.cubic1D ( Vec2.dot (direction.normal, upVector), 0 , 1.22 , 0 , 1.9 ))

var where = this .bodyBBox.nearestPointTo ( this .anchor, this .borderRadius)

domElement.css (BBox.fromPoints (pts).grow ( 20 ).offset (position.inverse).css)

Error handling

Cross-platform uncaught exception handling (works around incomplete 'onerror' impl. in Safari).

Uncaught exceptions pass through network API calls

Client displays server's exceptions as if it was single environment

Complete API for it's internals

Strips third party calls (clean mode)

Fetches source code (local/remote)

Nice output Console mode (replaces default Node.js exception printer) GUI mode (a pop-up dialog with expandable source lines)



Test framework

How-to & Examples

Tests before code

Tests as documentantion

Rich library of assertions

Asynchronous / nested assertions

Intercepts global log, displaying it in running assertion context

Custom assertions

Humane error reporting

Browser-side support (see demo: youtube.com/watch?v=IWLE8omFnQw)

And more..