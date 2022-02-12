🤔 About

Initially, usehooks-ts was a Gatsby powered blog hosted with Github & netlify that publishes easy to understand React Hook code snippets.

But now, it's a monorepo containing:

A static website used as hooks documentation (Link).

An NPM package containing the hooks library (Link).

If you'd like to submit new post ideas, improve existing posts, or change anything about the website feel free to submit an issue or pull-request.

📖 Summary

Usage

install

npm i usehooks-ts

Then go to the documentation.

🤝 How to Contribute

Thanks for wanting to contribute! It's more than welcome 🤗

Content changes

Most content changes (like fixing a typo) can be made without cloning the repository. Simply locate the file you wish to change in the GitHub UI, and click the little edit icon to make your change directly on the GitHub website.

If you need to make any other substantial changes, then follow the project setup steps below.

Fork to submit a Pull Request (PR)

This project use npm Lerna and npm@8 to manage the different packages. Before starting, make sure you have the good system dependencies:

node@^16

npm@^8

Note: To easily switch node version, consider Node Version Manager (nvm).

Then you can fork, download and install the repository:

git clone https://github.com/{your_username}/usehooks-ts.git cd usehooks-ts npm run bootstrap

Create a new hook

npm run plop npm run dev:lib npm run dev:site npm run test

How is structured a hook ?

The hook itself and its unit tests are in the /lib/src/ folder. It's the strict npm run test

📂 lib/src ├── 📂 useHookName │ ├── 📄 index.ts │ ├── 🧪 useHookName.test.ts │ └── 📄 useHookName.ts ...

The rest is in the documentation website:

📂 site/src/hooks-doc ├── 📂 useHookName │ ├── 📄 index.ts │ ├── 📄 useHookName.demo.tsx │ └── 📝 useHookName.mdx ...

Note: The demo is used different way:

It's displayed on the website to illustrate how to use the hook.

It's displayed as an interactive sandbox in the hook page during the dev.

It's deployed as a CodeSandbox on build to let final users play with.

✨ Contributors

Big thanks goes to these wonderful people ❤️

This project follows the all-contributors specification (emoji key). Contributions of any kind welcome!

🚗 Roadmap

Add new hooks (web3 hooks are welcome!)

Add new hooks (web3 hooks are welcome!) Develop automated tests for all hooks

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.