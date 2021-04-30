useUnmountSignal is a React Hook to cancel promises when a component is unmounted. It uses the W3C-standard
AbortSignal API to notify compatible promises when the calling component is unmounted.
useUnmountSignal(): AbortSignal
A React Hook that returns an
AbortSignal object that is marked as aborted when the calling component is unmounted.
import useUnmountSignal from 'use-unmount-signal';
function Example() {
// useUnmountSignal returns an AbortSignal object that APIs like fetch accept
const unmountSignal = useUnmountSignal();
return (
<button
onClick={() =>
fetch('https://ping.example.com', { signal: unmountSignal })
}>
Ping
</button>
);
}
Any web platform API using promises to represent operations that can be aborted must adhere to the following:
- Accept
AbortSignalobjects through a
signaldictionary member.
- Convey that the operation got aborted by rejecting the promise with an "
AbortError"
DOMException.
- Reject immediately if the
AbortSignal's aborted flag is already set, otherwise:
- Use the abort algorithms mechanism to observe changes to the
AbortSignalobject and do so in a manner that does not lead to clashes with other observers.
Calling any async function creates a promise. Therefore, authors of async functions need to follow the above guidance to write abortable functions.
import { useState } from 'react';
import useUnmountSignal from 'use-unmount-signal';
function Example() {
const unmountSignal = useUnmountSignal();
const [status, setStatus] = useState('ready');
async function handleClick({ signal }) {
if (signal.aborted) { throw new AbortError(); }
const response = await fetch('https://ping.example.com', { signal });
if (signal.aborted) { throw new AbortError(); }
// We are guaranteed that the component is still mounted at this point
if (response.ok) {
setState('OK');
} else {
setState(response.status);
}
}
return <button onClick={handleClick}>Ping {status}</button>;
}