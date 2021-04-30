useUnmountSignal is a React Hook to cancel promises when a component is unmounted. It uses the W3C-standard AbortSignal API to notify compatible promises when the calling component is unmounted.

API

useUnmountSignal(): AbortSignal

A React Hook that returns an AbortSignal object that is marked as aborted when the calling component is unmounted.

Example

import useUnmountSignal from 'use-unmount-signal' ; function Example ( ) { const unmountSignal = useUnmountSignal(); return ( < button onClick = {() => fetch('https://ping.example.com', { signal: unmountSignal }) }> Ping </ button > ); }

With async function event handlers

The HTML5 specification says:

Any web platform API using promises to represent operations that can be aborted must adhere to the following: Accept AbortSignal objects through a signal dictionary member.

objects through a dictionary member. Convey that the operation got aborted by rejecting the promise with an " AbortError " DOMException .

" . Reject immediately if the AbortSignal 's aborted flag is already set, otherwise:

's aborted flag is already set, otherwise: Use the abort algorithms mechanism to observe changes to the AbortSignal object and do so in a manner that does not lead to clashes with other observers.

Calling any async function creates a promise. Therefore, authors of async functions need to follow the above guidance to write abortable functions.