undo/redo functionality with React Hooks.

Installation

yarn add use-undo

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import useUndo from 'use-undo' ; const App = () => { const [ countState, { set : setCount, reset : resetCount, undo : undoCount, redo : redoCount, canUndo, canRedo, }, ] = useUndo( 0 ); const { present : presentCount } = countState; return ( < div > < p > You clicked {presentCount} times </ p > < button key = "increment" onClick = {() => setCount(presentCount + 1)}> + </ button > < button key = "decrement" onClick = {() => setCount(presentCount - 1)}> - </ button > < button key = "undo" onClick = {undoCount} disabled = {!canUndo} > undo </ button > < button key = "redo" onClick = {redoCount} disabled = {!canRedo} > redo </ button > < button key = "reset" onClick = {() => resetCount(0)}> reset to 0 </ button > </ div > ); };

API

useUndo

const [state, actions] = useUndo(initialState);

state

Type: Object

Key Type Description past Array The undo stack. present Any The present state. future Array The redo stack.

actions

Type: Object

Key Type Description set function Assign a new value to present . reset function Clear past array and future array. Assign a new value to present . undo function See handling-undo. redo function See handling-redo. canUndo boolean Check whether state.undo.length is 0 . canRedo boolean Check whether state.redo.length is 0 .

How does it work?

Refer to Redux Implementing Undo History, use-undo implements the same concect with useReducer .

The state structure looks like:

{ past : Array <T>, present : <T>, future: Array<T> }

It stores all states we need. To operate on this state, there are three functions in actions ( set , undo and redo ) that dispatch defined types and necessary value.

License

MIT © homerchen19