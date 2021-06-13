undo/redo functionality with React Hooks.
yarn add use-undo
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import useUndo from 'use-undo';
const App = () => {
const [
countState,
{
set: setCount,
reset: resetCount,
undo: undoCount,
redo: redoCount,
canUndo,
canRedo,
},
] = useUndo(0);
const { present: presentCount } = countState;
return (
<div>
<p>You clicked {presentCount} times</p>
<button key="increment" onClick={() => setCount(presentCount + 1)}>
+
</button>
<button key="decrement" onClick={() => setCount(presentCount - 1)}>
-
</button>
<button key="undo" onClick={undoCount} disabled={!canUndo}>
undo
</button>
<button key="redo" onClick={redoCount} disabled={!canRedo}>
redo
</button>
<button key="reset" onClick={() => resetCount(0)}>
reset to 0
</button>
</div>
);
};
const [state, actions] = useUndo(initialState);
Object
|Key
|Type
|Description
|past
Array
|The undo stack.
|present
Any
|The present state.
|future
Array
|The redo stack.
Object
|Key
|Type
|Description
|set
function
|Assign a new value to
present.
|reset
function
|Clear
past array and
future array. Assign a new value to
present.
|undo
function
|See handling-undo.
|redo
function
|See handling-redo.
|canUndo
boolean
|Check whether
state.undo.length is
0.
|canRedo
boolean
|Check whether
state.redo.length is
0.
Refer to Redux Implementing Undo History,
use-undo implements the same concect with
useReducer.
The state structure looks like:
{
past: Array<T>,
present: <T>,
future: Array<T>
}
It stores all states we need. To operate on this state, there are three functions in
actions (
set,
undo and
redo) that dispatch defined types and necessary value.
