openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uu

use-undo

by Homer Chen
1.0.5 (see all)

React Hooks to implement Undo and Redo functionality

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

319

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

♻️ use-undo

undo/redo functionality with React Hooks.

screensho

Installation

yarn add use-undo

Usage

Edit use-undo-demo

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import useUndo from 'use-undo';

const App = () => {
  const [
    countState,
    {
      set: setCount,
      reset: resetCount,
      undo: undoCount,
      redo: redoCount,
      canUndo,
      canRedo,
    },
  ] = useUndo(0);
  const { present: presentCount } = countState;

  return (
    <div>
      <p>You clicked {presentCount} times</p>
      <button key="increment" onClick={() => setCount(presentCount + 1)}>
        +
      </button>
      <button key="decrement" onClick={() => setCount(presentCount - 1)}>
        -
      </button>
      <button key="undo" onClick={undoCount} disabled={!canUndo}>
        undo
      </button>
      <button key="redo" onClick={redoCount} disabled={!canRedo}>
        redo
      </button>
      <button key="reset" onClick={() => resetCount(0)}>
        reset to 0
      </button>
    </div>
  );
};

API

useUndo

const [state, actions] = useUndo(initialState);

state

Type: Object
KeyTypeDescription
pastArrayThe undo stack.
presentAnyThe present state.
futureArrayThe redo stack.

actions

Type: Object
KeyTypeDescription
setfunctionAssign a new value to present.
resetfunctionClear past array and future array. Assign a new value to present.
undofunctionSee handling-undo.
redofunctionSee handling-redo.
canUndobooleanCheck whether state.undo.length is 0.
canRedobooleanCheck whether state.redo.length is 0.

How does it work?

Refer to Redux Implementing Undo History, use-undo implements the same concect with useReducer.
The state structure looks like:

{
  past: Array<T>,
  present: <T>,
  future: Array<T>
}

It stores all states we need. To operate on this state, there are three functions in actions (set, undo and redo) that dispatch defined types and necessary value.

License

MIT © homerchen19

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial