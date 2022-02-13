Simple timer turned into React Hooks. Read about Hooks feature.
npm i use-timer
With Yarn:
yarn add use-timer
🚀 Try last production version on Netlify!
https://use-timer.netlify.app/
import React from 'react';
import { useTimer } from 'use-timer';
const App = () => {
const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer();
return (
<>
<div>
<button onClick={start}>Start</button>
<button onClick={pause}>Pause</button>
<button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
</div>
<p>Elapsed time: {time}</p>
{status === 'RUNNING' && <p>Running...</p>}
</>
);
};
const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer({
initialTime: 100,
timerType: 'DECREMENTAL',
});
const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer({
endTime: 30,
initialTime: 10,
});
This works for all types of timer (incremental and decremental).
const { time, start, advanceTime } = useTimer({
initialTime: 20,
});
start();
advanceTime(10);
console.log(time); // 30
Some callback functions can be provided.
const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer({
endTime,
onTimeOver: () => {
console.log('Time is over');
},
});
const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer({
endTime,
onTimeUpdate: (time) => {
console.log('Time is updated', time);
},
});
The configuration and all its parameters are optional.
|Property
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|autostart
|boolean
|false
|Pass true to start timer automatically
|endTime
|number
|null
|The value for which timer stops
|initialStatus
|string
|"STOPPED"
|The initial status for the timer. Options are: "RUNNING", "PAUSED", and "STOPPED"
|initialTime
|number
|0
|The starting value for the timer
|interval
|number
|1000
|The interval in milliseconds
|onTimeOver
|function
|Callback function that is called when time is over
|onTimeUpdate
|function
|Callback function that is called when time is updated
|step
|number
|1
|The value to add to each increment / decrement
|timerType
|string
|"INCREMENTAL"
|The choice between a value that increases ("INCREMENTAL") or decreases ("DECREMENTAL")