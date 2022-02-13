Simple timer turned into React Hooks. Read about Hooks feature.

Installation

npm i use-timer

With Yarn:

yarn add use-timer

Demo

🚀 Try last production version on Netlify!

https://use-timer.netlify.app/

Usage

Basic timer

import React from 'react'; import { useTimer } from 'use-timer'; const App = () => { const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer(); return ( <> <div> <button onClick={start}>Start</button> <button onClick={pause}>Pause</button> <button onClick={reset}>Reset</button> </div> <p>Elapsed time: {time}</p> {status === 'RUNNING' && <p>Running...</p>} </> ); };

Decremental timer

const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer({ initialTime: 100, timerType: 'DECREMENTAL', });

Timer with end time

const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer({ endTime: 30, initialTime: 10, });

Advance time

This works for all types of timer (incremental and decremental).

const { time, start, advanceTime } = useTimer({ initialTime: 20, }); start(); advanceTime(10); console.log(time); // 30

Callbacks

Some callback functions can be provided.

When time is over

const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer({ endTime, onTimeOver: () => { console.log('Time is over'); }, });

const { time, start, pause, reset, status } = useTimer({ endTime, onTimeUpdate: (time) => { console.log('Time is updated', time); }, });

Configuration

The configuration and all its parameters are optional.