Install it with yarn:
yarn add use-throttle
Or with npm:
npm i use-throttle --save
The simplest way to start playing around with use-throttle is with this CodeSandbox snippet: https://codesandbox.io/s/18yyn08y7
According to https://twitter.com/dan_abramov/status/1060729512227467264
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { useThrottle } from 'use-throttle';
export default function Input() {
const [text, setText] = useState('Hello');
const throttledText = useThrottle(text, 1000);
return (
<div>
<input
defaultValue={'Hello'}
onChange={(e) => {
setText(e.target.value);
}}
/>
<p>Actual value: {text}</p>
<p>Throttle value: {throttledText}</p>
</div>
);
}