use-throttle

by Bhaskar gyan vardhan
0.0.3 (see all)

A Throttle hook for react

2.2K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

useThrottle react hook

Install it with yarn:

yarn add use-throttle

Or with npm:

npm i use-throttle --save

Demo

The simplest way to start playing around with use-throttle is with this CodeSandbox snippet: https://codesandbox.io/s/18yyn08y7

Simple Throttle

According to https://twitter.com/dan_abramov/status/1060729512227467264

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { useThrottle } from 'use-throttle';

export default function Input() {
  const [text, setText] = useState('Hello');
  const throttledText = useThrottle(text, 1000);

  return (
    <div>
      <input
        defaultValue={'Hello'}
        onChange={(e) => {
          setText(e.target.value);
        }}
      />
      <p>Actual value: {text}</p>
      <p>Throttle value: {throttledText}</p>
    </div>
  );
}

