A hook for using Supercluster with React.
const { clusters, supercluster } = useSupercluster({
points: [],
bounds: [
-1.2411810957931664,
52.61208435908725,
-1.0083656811012531,
52.64495957533833
],
zoom: 12,
options: { radius: 75, maxZoom: 20 }
});
You will need to install Supercluster as a peer dependency of this package.
yarn add supercluster use-supercluster
This package contains an example along with tests, but full examples with instructions in the most popular mapping libraries for React can be found below.
Full instructions and an example can be found here.
Full instructions and an example can be found here.
Full instructions and an example can be found here.
The last (fourth) argument passed to the
useSupercluster hook are options that are passed directly to the instance of Supercluster. You can use any of Supercluster's options.
As an example, you can use
map and
reduce to keep track of a total value summed up from across the points. In this case we have the total
cost, the max
severity, plus another
count (which is redundant because Supercluster gives us the
point_count property).
const options = {
radius: 75,
maxZoom: 20,
map: props => ({
cost: props.cost,
severity: props.severity,
count: 1
}),
reduce: (acc, props) => {
acc.count += 1;
acc.cost += props.cost;
acc.severity = Math.max(acc.severity, props.severity);
return acc;
}
};
I found
map and
reduce a little confusing! The value returned from
map of the first point is used as the initial value passed as the accumulator to the
reduce function. The only
props you have available in
reduce are the ones returned from
map. You technically don't need to return a value from
reduce (it's not used), but instead need to mutate the accumulator object.
Then these accumulated properties can be used and are available on each cluster:
<ul>
{clusters.map(point => {
const properties = point.properties || {};
if (properties.cluster) {
return (
<li key={point.id}>
<h2>Points: {properties.point_count}</h2>
<p>Cost: {properties.cost.toFixed(2)}</p>
<p>Severity: {properties.severity}</p>
<p>Count: {properties.count}</p>
</li>
);
} else {
return <li key={properties.crimeId}>{properties.category}</li>;
}
})}
</ul>